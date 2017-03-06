PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 19: Glenn Robinson III #40 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 19, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Glenn Robinson’s last-second 3-pointer sends Pacers over Hawks, 97-96 (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 2:30 AM EST

ATLANTA (AP) Glenn Robinson III hit a 3-pointer with sixth-tenths of a second remaining, Paul George scored 34 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied in the closing minutes to beat the Atlanta Hawks 97-96 on Sunday.

Jeff Teague, in his first game back at Philips Arena after spending his first seven seasons with the Hawks, added 16 points and six assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 24 points and Paul Millsap had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta, which has lost five of seven. Millsap’s 3-point attempt fell off the rim at the buzzer.

After Hardaway missed a 3, Teague pushed the ball up the floor and passed to George, who whipped the ball to C.J. Miles on the left side of the perimeter. Miles fed Robinson from the left corner for the wide-open shot.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer missed the game after getting suspended for bumping into a referee during Friday’s loss to Cleveland. Assistant Darvin Ham took his place.

George had 24 points at halftime, 10 in the third quarter and was 12-for-16 from the field, 6 of 7 beyond the arc, entering the fourth. He went 0-for-3 in the final period.

Indiana had lost eight of 10. Atlanta was coming off a five-point home loss in which Cleveland set an NBA single-game record with 25 3s.

The Hawks missed 10 of their first 14 attempts on 3s before Dennis Schroder‘s trey cut the lead to 65-61 in the third. Schroder added a 3 with 2:08 left in the game and assisted on Millsap’s 12-footer to give the Hawks a 96-90 lead with 1:43 remaining.

Atlanta was up 13 early in the second quarter and fell flat as Indiana went on a 20-4 run to go up 39-36 on Teague’s floater 6 minutes later. Indiana took its biggest lead of the game, 11 points, when George hit a layup midway through the third.

Schroder finished with 18 points.

WELCOME BACK

Teague joined Al Horford and Kyle Korver as former Hawks playing their first game as a visitor at Philips Arena this season. All three left with a win. The crowd gave Teague a standing ovation during a video tribute between the first and second quarters. Horford, now with Boston, was booed in his first game back, likely because he left as a free agent. Korver, like Teague, was traded away.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Had lost 15 of 16 at Philips Arena. … F-C Myles Turner, the team’s second-leading scorer this season, went 2-for-7 from the field and finished with five points. … Coach Nate McMillan said F Lavoy Allen tried to warm up but couldn’t play because of a sore left knee. Thaddeus Young, battling a sore left wrist, played 24 minutes and scored four points.

Hawks: Ham debuted as head coach. He’s been on the staff since Budenholzer took charge in 2013. … PG Jose Calderon, claimed off waivers before the game, sat on the bench in uniform. Ham said he would not play. Calderon, in his 12th season, will play for his sixth team in the last five years. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 assists in 24 games this season before the Los Angeles Lakers bought out his contract last Monday.

BRUTAL NUMBERS

The Hawks went 19-for-31 on free throws, including a 5-for-11 performance by Dwight Howard. The Pacers were 12-for-21 from the foul line.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Charlotte on Monday. The Pacers began the game 10-20 on the road.

Hawks: Host Golden State on Monday. Atlanta has lost nine of 10 in the series.

Seth Curry, Dirk Nowitzki lead Mavericks past Thunder, 104-89

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 3:30 AM EST

DALLAS (AP) Seth Curry scored 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-89 on Sunday night.

Russell Westbrook scored 29 for the Thunder after scoring more than 40 in each of his last four games. He had six rebounds and five assists, but the Mavericks frustrated him into both a technical foul and a flagrant-one foul. Both came in the midst of a 21-4 third-quarter run that allowed Dallas to blow the game open.

Westbrook picked up a technical with 8:15 to go in the third quarter when he bounced the ball angrily in referee Marat Kogut’s direction after being called for an offensive foul. Then he got his flagrant with 4:27 to go in the quarter for shoving Harrison Barnes.

Barnes made the flagrant free throws and then another to give the Mavericks their biggest lead at 81-57. He finished with 17 points.

Steven Adams scored 19 for Oklahoma City, and Enes Kanter had 16.

Nowitzki tied his season high for rebounds and is 20 points away from becoming the sixth player to score 30,000. He’ll likely set the mark at home, where Dallas plays its next three games.

Curry, who has scored more than 20 points in five of the team’s last six games, scored eight of Dallas’ last 10 in the second quarter to give the Mavs a 60-50 halftime lead. The Mavericks shot 14 for 20 in the second quarter.

Westbrook scored 14 points in the first quarter and 15 in the third, but was scoreless in the other two periods.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook’s combination of a technical and flagrant-one does not result in an ejection, and he stayed in the game and scored 15 of his team’s 21 points in the quarter. … Victor Oladipo missed his sixth straight game with back spasms.

Mavericks: Wesley Matthews was back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a hip injury, scoring nine points. … Nerlens Noel had his second straight game in double figures, scoring 13. … Dallas beat the Thunder for the first time in the teams’ past six regular-season meetings.

NOT MY MVP

It’s a good thing for Westbrook that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t have a vote in the MVP race.

Cuban said Sunday night that he would vote for either James Harden or LeBron James, and that Westbrook wasn’t in the mix despite averaging a triple-double through 62 games.

“You look at what Harden is doing on a team that was 41-41 last year,” Cuban said. “Look what they’re doing now. The Rockets have a top-three record after everybody wrote them off – because of James Harden. That’s the difference.”

Cuban said last year that Westbrook wasn’t a superstar because he hadn’t led an otherwise average team to a 50-win season and a playoff series victory, and he’s sticking to his classification.

“It’s impressive; don’t get me wrong,” Cuban said. “He’s incredible in his own way. But the criteria is the criteria.” Cuban later added: “It’d be no fun if I changed my mind.”

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Portland on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers have won two of the teams’ previous three meetings this year, including a 114-109 win Thursday in Portland.

Mavericks: Host the Lakers on Tuesday, the start of a three-game stretch – all at home – against the three teams with the NBA’s three worst records.

Bojan Bogdanovic hits eight 3-pointers, Wizards beat Magic 115-114

Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic (44), of Bosnia and Herzegovina, reacts with Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) after he hit a 3-pointer late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 115-114. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
AP
Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 3:00 AM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Washington Wizards came back from 17 down to defeat the Orlando Magic 115-114 on Sunday.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists as the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Otto Porter scored 11 points, and more importantly spotted Bogdanovic in the corner for his final 3 to give the Wizards the lead for good with 48.6 seconds left.

Terrence Ross scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Magic.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando, which settled for a 2-2 season series split with Washington.

In his sixth game since joining Washington from Brooklyn in a trade last month, Bogdanovic hit five 3s in the final quarter. He finished 8 for 10 from beyond the arc, including 5 for 6 in the fourth.

Washington led for the first time in the second half when Wall converted a three-point play to make it 97-96, beginning a dramatic final six minutes.

Out of a timeout, Bogdanovic hit his fourth 3 of the fourth period from the top the arc to make it 112-111 off Wall’s kick-out.

Evan Fournier drove baseline, drew a foul and converted a three-point play to put Orlando back on top by two, before Bogdanovic put the Wizards ahead again 11 seconds later.

Gordon missed a jumper with 30 seconds left and a contested floater at the buzzer that would’ve won it for the Magic.

TIP-INS

Magic: Shot 14 of 35 from 3-point range. . Surpassed their season average of 8.4 3-pointers a game by halftime, hitting 10 of their first 20 attempts. . Biyombo’s performance came in his first start since Jan. 8, while Nikola Vucevic sat out with a sore right Achilles.

Wizards: Only led once before halftime, 17-15, on Beal’s step-back jumper. After that, he exited the game for several minutes with a mild left ankle sprain. . Marcin Gortat picked up his second personal foul with 6:46 to play in the first quarter.

COAST TO COAST

With only 21 games left on their schedule, the Wizards depart for the first of two five-game road trips that include West Coast stops. Their second one begins on March 25, just 12 days after the first one ends. Washington is 11-15 away from home.

UP NEXT

Magic: Close a back-to-back set at home against the New York Knicks on Monday.

Wizards: Begin their road trip at Phoenix on Tuesday.

Stephen Curry ends slump with 31, Warriors beat Knicks 112-105 (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 2:00 AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Stephen Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA’s career 3-point list, and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from consecutive losses to beat the New York Knicks 112-105 on Sunday.

Klay Thompson added 29 points to help the Warriors end their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years.

The Splash Brothers had dried up as Golden State dropped two in row following Kevin Durant‘s knee injury, but they regained their touch Sunday. Curry hit five 3-pointers, passing Chauncey Billups for 10th place, and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Thompson had a 3-pointer and two other baskets during a late surge that allowed Golden State to pull away after leading by one midway through the fourth quarter.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks.

The Warriors lost to Washington in the game Durant was injured and followed that with a season-low 87 points Thursday in a loss to Chicago, ending their NBA-record streak of consecutive regular-season games without losing two in a row at 146.

Curry had been 4 for 31 from 3-point range during their three-game road trip and missed six of his eight attempts in the first half. The Warriors led by only two in the final 90 seconds of the third, but he spun for a layup and hit more 3-pointers before the period’s end, including one with 5.4 seconds left that made it 84-76.

Golden State would build a 13-point lead that New York trimmed to 97-96 before Curry passed to Thompson for a 3-pointer that started the Warriors’ finishing kick.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Matt Barnes, signed after Durant was hurt, made his first start. Coach Steve Kerr said it was not a permanent decision. … The Warriors pushed their lead over San Antonio for the NBA’s best record to 2 1/2 games. … Golden State has beaten the Knicks six straight times.

Knicks: Carmelo Anthony took just 12 shots, finishing with 15 points. … C Willy Hernangomez returned after missing two games with a sprained left ankle.

TOP 10

Curry has 1,833 3-pointers. Billups made 1,830.

SOUND OF SILENCE

Madison Square Garden was unusually – sometimes eerily – quiet during stoppages of play in the first half. A message shown on the overhead video board during most of pregame said the first half would be presented without music, video or in-game entertainment so fans could “experience the game in its purest form.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Atlanta on Monday. The Warriors have won nine of the last 10 meetings.

Knicks: Visit the Magic on Monday. It’s their second trip to Orlando within a week following a 101-90 victory last Wednesday.

Wizards introduce 13-year-old fan waiting for kidney transplant during lineups (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 6, 2017, 1:15 AM EST

Niyear Perez is a 13-year-old former AAU player who is a huge Washington Wizards fan. He thinks John Wall is better than Stephen Curry, and says Wall is the best point guard in the NBA. Niyear is also without either of his kidneys after a seizure forced doctors to remove them back in January.

On Sunday, the middle schooler from Connecticut was flown in to D.C. to meet Wall, hang out with the team pregame, and even hold his own press conference. Oh, and he got to get introduced with the team during starting lineups. With fire shooting from the stanchion and everything.

Via Twitter:

That’s pretty dope.

The Washington Post did a little feature on Perez, Wall, and his big day at Verizon Center which is worth checking out.

Here’s hoping Niyear gets the transplant he needs soon. Cool to see a team get so involved like this that they actually bring a kid out on the floor during a game routine.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks had this to say about the experience after the game:

Niyear got to watch the game from Zach Leonosis’ — son of Wizards owner Ted Leonosis — courtside seats. Washington beat the Magic, 115-114.