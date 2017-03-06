Glenn Robinson’s last-second 3-pointer sends Pacers over Hawks, 97-96 (VIDEO)

ATLANTA (AP) Glenn Robinson III hit a 3-pointer with sixth-tenths of a second remaining, Paul George scored 34 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied in the closing minutes to beat the Atlanta Hawks 97-96 on Sunday.

Jeff Teague, in his first game back at Philips Arena after spending his first seven seasons with the Hawks, added 16 points and six assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 24 points and Paul Millsap had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta, which has lost five of seven. Millsap’s 3-point attempt fell off the rim at the buzzer.

After Hardaway missed a 3, Teague pushed the ball up the floor and passed to George, who whipped the ball to C.J. Miles on the left side of the perimeter. Miles fed Robinson from the left corner for the wide-open shot.

The @Pacers go on to defeat the @ATLHawks 97-96 behind the game-winning 3 from Glenn Robinson III! pic.twitter.com/BbHXVeHmS7 — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2017

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer missed the game after getting suspended for bumping into a referee during Friday’s loss to Cleveland. Assistant Darvin Ham took his place.

George had 24 points at halftime, 10 in the third quarter and was 12-for-16 from the field, 6 of 7 beyond the arc, entering the fourth. He went 0-for-3 in the final period.

Indiana had lost eight of 10. Atlanta was coming off a five-point home loss in which Cleveland set an NBA single-game record with 25 3s.

The Hawks missed 10 of their first 14 attempts on 3s before Dennis Schroder‘s trey cut the lead to 65-61 in the third. Schroder added a 3 with 2:08 left in the game and assisted on Millsap’s 12-footer to give the Hawks a 96-90 lead with 1:43 remaining.

Atlanta was up 13 early in the second quarter and fell flat as Indiana went on a 20-4 run to go up 39-36 on Teague’s floater 6 minutes later. Indiana took its biggest lead of the game, 11 points, when George hit a layup midway through the third.

Schroder finished with 18 points.

WELCOME BACK

Teague joined Al Horford and Kyle Korver as former Hawks playing their first game as a visitor at Philips Arena this season. All three left with a win. The crowd gave Teague a standing ovation during a video tribute between the first and second quarters. Horford, now with Boston, was booed in his first game back, likely because he left as a free agent. Korver, like Teague, was traded away.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Had lost 15 of 16 at Philips Arena. … F-C Myles Turner, the team’s second-leading scorer this season, went 2-for-7 from the field and finished with five points. … Coach Nate McMillan said F Lavoy Allen tried to warm up but couldn’t play because of a sore left knee. Thaddeus Young, battling a sore left wrist, played 24 minutes and scored four points.

Hawks: Ham debuted as head coach. He’s been on the staff since Budenholzer took charge in 2013. … PG Jose Calderon, claimed off waivers before the game, sat on the bench in uniform. Ham said he would not play. Calderon, in his 12th season, will play for his sixth team in the last five years. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 assists in 24 games this season before the Los Angeles Lakers bought out his contract last Monday.

BRUTAL NUMBERS

The Hawks went 19-for-31 on free throws, including a 5-for-11 performance by Dwight Howard. The Pacers were 12-for-21 from the foul line.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Charlotte on Monday. The Pacers began the game 10-20 on the road.

Hawks: Host Golden State on Monday. Atlanta has lost nine of 10 in the series.