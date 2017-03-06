Alvin Gentry heaps the highest of praise — an MJ comparison — on Kawhi Leonard

A key thing to life going the way you want and hope is to be prepared. Know what you’re doing, be prepared for the moments you have to go off script. For example, if you’re going to steal a car, know how to drive a stick shift. (Not that we recommend stealing a car, don’t do it.) If you need to be prepared for today by knowing a little more about the NBA and what happened Sunday, we’ve got you covered.

1) In Madison Square Garden things were quiet. Too quiet? If you want to know what people are talking about around the NBA, it was the quiet of Madison Square Garden for the first half Sunday against the Warriors. Knicks game operations were turned off for the first half — no music played (even during timeouts), no sound clips, no dance teams or T-shirt giveaways. Nothing. Just the sounds of hoops. No “every body clap your hands” to be heard.

The reaction? Mixed. Draymond Green for one hated it (although if you watch the video he was being at least semi-facetious). Here is a sampling of the reaction to the move on Twitter.

MSG is going old school and playing no music, video or in-game entertainment for the first half. This is what it sounds and looks like: pic.twitter.com/PxYJp1CpIt — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 5, 2017

This is awesome. I wish all games were like this. Let the fans make the noise, not the arenas artificially. Great idea, @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/Koptdva8p2 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 5, 2017

The Knicks as franchise are mailing it in to an unheard of degree apparently. https://t.co/5760R6Skcw — Andrew Keck (@andrewkeck) March 5, 2017

No wonder it's so quiet in here. Thank you NBA & Knicks. No bells & whistles, just basketball. pic.twitter.com/oLJZXRG04r — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) March 5, 2017

i feel like this is dolan experimenting w the idea of firing game-day staff https://t.co/9CLhGCVUOZ — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) March 5, 2017

Knicks fans should be used to no entertainment in MSG https://t.co/soQJ8sQsm8 — ㅤ (@Benintendad) March 5, 2017

Very cruel to subject Knicks fans to a Knicks game without a distraction https://t.co/5ZKsgZrG49 — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) March 5, 2017

Whether this comes back for other games or not, know the Knicks will still be the Knicks.

Asked Knicks about the impetus for today's "no sounds in the first-half" decision. Team declined to comment — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) March 5, 2017

2) As for the game at Madison Square Garden, Stephen Curry makes some noise and out of shooting slump. Warriors win. If the Warriors are going to hold off the Spurs and maintain their No. 1 seed, they are going to need MVP level Stephen Curry to show up for the team’s final 20 games. Then put him in a lot of pick-and-rolls so he can do damage.

Cold-brewed Curry played in the quiet first half at MSG Sunday, scoring 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Then in the third quarter, he found his stroke, scoring 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting (3-of-4 from three), and with that the Warriors pulled away for a victory (ending a two-game losing streak that had been overblown). Curry finished with 31 points, Klay Thompson had 29, and while not exactly a dominant performance, after losing two in a row picking up a road win is all that mattered.

The Warriors now head to Atlanta for the second night of a road back-to-back that would have been tough even with Kevin Durant.

3) Sunday was “Day of the Game Winners”: Rudy Gobert, Glenn Robinson III, Tyler Ulis all knock them down. You want game winning shots? We got ’em.

Utah’s Rudy Gobert forced OT hitting a driving layup off a pick-and-roll with Gordon Hayward in regulation, then in OT he tapped in the game winner.

Paul Goerge had a monster game against the Hawks with 34 points, so not surprisingly when he drove the ball looking to force OT Sunday the Atlanta defense collapsed on him, so George whipped the pass to Aaron Brooks, who found Glenn Robinson III wide open in the corner and… splash.

Usually, it’s Boston’s “little man” Isaiah Thomas who comes up big in the fourth — and he certainly made some plays — but it was the Suns’ undersized point guard Tyler Ulis who knocked down the game winner in Phoenix.