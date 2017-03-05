San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) celebrates a score against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio Spurs won 100-99. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
AP

Watch Spurs G Dejounte Murray swish a floater higher than the top of the backboard

By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray only played four minutes on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he only made one field goal. But boy, did he make those four minutes and one bucket count.

Driving down the left wing midway through the fourth quarter, Murray put up one of the more ridiculous floaters you’re likely to see in an NBA game this season.

Yup. Higher than the backboard. I’m not even sure how you can aim that properly, but I’m definitely impressed it went in.

Ricky Rubio pushes NBA past league record for total triple-doubles in a season (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

Minnesota Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio logged a triple-double on Saturday night. While the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota, 97-90, it was Rubio’s 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists that pushed the NBA as a league to 79 total triple-doubles on the season, setting a new record.

The previous record was set during the 1989-89 season. That year Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson had 17 triple-doubles to lead the league. Michael Jordan had 15, Fat Lever had eight, and Clyde Drexler had four.

This year is far different, as the story has been Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook torching defenses on a nightly basis and doing it all for his team. Westbrook leads the league with 30 triple-doubles, while James Harden has 15 and LeBron James has seven.

Westbrook is still averaging a triple-double this year according to Basketball-Reference.com at 31.7 points, 10.1 assists, and 10.7 rebounds per-game.

There’s roughly 20 games left in the season for teams depending on their schedule, so we’re likely to see something like 15-20 more from Westbrook and Harden combined as their teams jockey for final position in the playoffs.

Add in the average amount of triple-doubles per-game played in the NBA for the rest of the field and we’re going to end up with an NBA league record that will end up over 100 for the year, obliterating prior seasons.

The only question that’s left now is: who is your MVP?

Watch Miami Heat turn tables on Cleveland, drop 18 three pointers in win

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

Friday night in Atlanta, the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA record with 25 three-pointers in a game beating the Hawks.

One night later, the Miami Heat turned the tables on the Cavs.

Miami knocked down 18 threes on its way to beating Cleveland handily Saturday night. Granted LeBron James and Kyrie Irving rested this game, but the Heat will take the win — and if they were shooting like this from three, who knows what the outcome would have been anyway.

Report: Festus Ezeli’s upcoming knee surgery to involve cadaver donor

Festus Ezeli
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2017, 9:29 AM EST

There are a lot of NBA players who have had knee surgery, maybe even a majority. It’s commonplace.

However, the upcoming surgery for Festus Ezeli — who has yet to set foot on a court for the Portland Trail Blazers this season following an original knee surgery last summer — will be something different. At least for an NBA player. It’s going to involve a cadaver donor, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

The procedure will involve the use of a cadaver donor, league sources said. Ezeli has sought a donor for months, sources said, but due to his 6-foot-11 stature, finding a matching donor was problematic.

A donor was recently submitted, sources said, thus the reason for Ezeli’s pending surgery….

It is unknown exactly how long the recovery process will be, but one source said it could take up to a year.

The report says no known NBA player has ever had this surgery. Carson Palmer, quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, had this done when he was with the Bengals and has bounced back. However, it’s a different sport and role, plus Palmer is not exactly known as the most nimble and quick of quarterbacks (to put it kindly).

Ezeli is just 27, so he could miss time and still play for years afterward (and big men get plenty of chances to prove they can play because athletic 6’11” guys such as Ezeli are rare).

Portland has a $7.7 million team option on Ezeli for next season. With the addition of Jusuf Nurkic, who has played better than expected since arriving in Portland, it is very possible the Blazers will let Ezeli go this summer.

Watch Jamal Crawford drop 25, lead Clippers over Bulls (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 8:02 AM EST

CHICAGO (AP) — A rhythm shooter on a team out of sync, Jamal Crawford and the Los Angeles Clippers broke out on Saturday night.

The veteran reserve came alive late, scoring 25 points to carry the visiting Clippers to a 101-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

“We definitely needed a win,” Crawford said after his 10-of-17 shooting performance. “Everything is better. The food tastes better, the flight will be better, you know, but it’s a total team effort.”

Chris Paul added 17 points and Blake Griffin had 16 for Los Angeles, which lost in Milwaukee on Friday and had fallen to the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Crawford, a former Bulls guard who won his third Sixth Man of the Year award last season, scored 10 points during a 14-7 spurt in the fourth quarter as the Clippers won for just the second time in six games.

“He went 1-on-1 and you can’t do nothing when he is going like that,” said Chicago’s Dwyane Wade, who scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. “When they have guys making shots like that, we are taking the ball out of the basket. Our offensive rhythm is not the same as it was in the first half when we were able to get stops and go the other way.”

Jimmy Butler scored 16 points for the Bulls, who had won five of their last six games, including wins against Cleveland and Golden State.

Chicago led by 10 points five times in the second quarter, but the Clippers took control late in the third. Crawford’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer closed an 18-5 Los Angeles run at the end of the period to go up 82-73.

Los Angeles then extended its lead to 96-80 midway through the fourth.

Crawford, who averages 15.3 points per game in his career and will turn 37 in two weeks, was in single digits in five of his previous six games.

“He’s going to always break out,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I always tell him to give yourself a shooter’s chance. If you don’t shoot it, you have no chance of breaking out of it.”

 