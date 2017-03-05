Watch Miami Heat turn tables on Cleveland, drop 18 three pointers in win

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

Friday night in Atlanta, the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA record with 25 three-pointers in a game beating the Hawks.

One night later, the Miami Heat turned the tables on the Cavs.

Miami knocked down 18 threes on its way to beating Cleveland handily Saturday night. Granted LeBron James and Kyrie Irving rested this game, but the Heat will take the win — and if they were shooting like this from three, who knows what the outcome would have been anyway.

Report: Festus Ezeli’s upcoming knee surgery to involve cadaver donor

Festus Ezeli
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2017, 9:29 AM EST

There are a lot of NBA players who have had knee surgery, maybe even a majority. It’s commonplace.

However, the upcoming surgery for Festus Ezeli — who has yet to set foot on a court for the Portland Trail Blazers this season following an original knee surgery last summer — will be something different. At least for an NBA player. It’s going to involve a cadaver donor, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

The procedure will involve the use of a cadaver donor, league sources said. Ezeli has sought a donor for months, sources said, but due to his 6-foot-11 stature, finding a matching donor was problematic.

A donor was recently submitted, sources said, thus the reason for Ezeli’s pending surgery….

It is unknown exactly how long the recovery process will be, but one source said it could take up to a year.

The report says no known NBA player has ever had this surgery. Carson Palmer, quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, had this done when he was with the Bengals and has bounced back. However, it’s a different sport and role, plus Palmer is not exactly known as the most nimble and quick of quarterbacks (to put it kindly).

Ezeli is just 27, so he could miss time and still play for years afterward (and big men get plenty of chances to prove they can play because athletic 6’11” guys such as Ezeli are rare).

Portland has a $7.7 million team option on Ezeli for next season. With the addition of Jusuf Nurkic, who has played better than expected since arriving in Portland, it is very possible the Blazers will let Ezeli go this summer.

Watch Jamal Crawford drop 25, lead Clippers over Bulls (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 8:02 AM EST

CHICAGO (AP) — A rhythm shooter on a team out of sync, Jamal Crawford and the Los Angeles Clippers broke out on Saturday night.

The veteran reserve came alive late, scoring 25 points to carry the visiting Clippers to a 101-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

“We definitely needed a win,” Crawford said after his 10-of-17 shooting performance. “Everything is better. The food tastes better, the flight will be better, you know, but it’s a total team effort.”

Chris Paul added 17 points and Blake Griffin had 16 for Los Angeles, which lost in Milwaukee on Friday and had fallen to the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Crawford, a former Bulls guard who won his third Sixth Man of the Year award last season, scored 10 points during a 14-7 spurt in the fourth quarter as the Clippers won for just the second time in six games.

“He went 1-on-1 and you can’t do nothing when he is going like that,” said Chicago’s Dwyane Wade, who scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. “When they have guys making shots like that, we are taking the ball out of the basket. Our offensive rhythm is not the same as it was in the first half when we were able to get stops and go the other way.”

Jimmy Butler scored 16 points for the Bulls, who had won five of their last six games, including wins against Cleveland and Golden State.

Chicago led by 10 points five times in the second quarter, but the Clippers took control late in the third. Crawford’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer closed an 18-5 Los Angeles run at the end of the period to go up 82-73.

Los Angeles then extended its lead to 96-80 midway through the fourth.

Crawford, who averages 15.3 points per game in his career and will turn 37 in two weeks, was in single digits in five of his previous six games.

“He’s going to always break out,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I always tell him to give yourself a shooter’s chance. If you don’t shoot it, you have no chance of breaking out of it.”

 

Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith exchange words at end of Heat win over Cavaliers (VIDEO)

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 13: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket during a game against the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Arena on February 13, 2017 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Getty Images
2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2017, 1:46 AM EST

It started with just a little more than a minute left in the Heat’s blowout win over the Cavaliers. Miami’s Rodney McGruder threw down a putback dunk over the Cavaliers Channing Frye, then pushed Frye in the lower back.

J.R. Smith — in street clothes as he recovers from a broken thumb — started barking at the Cavaliers and McGruder. Pretty soon some other Heat players were stepping up, specifically Dion Waiters.

Players and staff of the teams stepped in and ended it before it became much.

As always happens, after the games the coaches defended their guys and largely played down, but you can be sure the league is going to take another look at it. However, in the end it’s just a lot of jawing, nothing more.

 

Cavaliers sit LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and Heat roll to 120-92 win

Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson (8) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Cavaliers 120-92. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Associated Press
2 Comments
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 12:24 AM EST

MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James and Kyrie Irving rested, and the Miami Heat took advantage.

Until the final seconds, that was the entire story.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers 120-92 on Saturday night.

Tyler Johnson added 17 points for the Heat, who won for the 18th time in their last 22 games and made 18 3-pointers.

But tempers flared in the final seconds after the Cavaliers – the injured J.R. Smith, it seemed, in particular – took exception to Rodney McGruder‘s exuberant tip dunk where he made contact with Cleveland’s Channing Frye with about a minute left. Benches emptied as time expired, Dion Waiters and Udonis Haslem did some pointing and shouting toward the Cavaliers, and some from both sides were playing peacemaker.

“Ado about nothing,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Added Frye: “It’s not really a story. Tempers flared. It is what it is. It’s over now. They won. Congrats.”

The teams play again in Cleveland on Monday night.

The Cavaliers fell to 0-5 this season when James isn’t in the lineup, and continue to be without two other would-be starters in Kevin Love and Smith – both still recovering from surgeries. Newly signed center Andrew Bogut also wasn’t with the Cavaliers.

Frye scored 21 points and Kyle Korver added 15 for the Cavaliers, who have lost their last 12 games in Miami.

“We forced them to shoot long contested shots,” said Dragic, who had 10 points in the third as Miami built a 101-75 lead. “And we played together on offense.”

The Heat remained 1 1/2 games behind Detroit for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference race. Cleveland’s lead over idle Boston for the No. 1 spot in the East was trimmed to 2 1/2 games.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said this wouldn’t be the last time James sits before the end of the regular season. James is averaging nearly 38 minutes per game, and has played more minutes – by far – than anyone else in the NBA over the last seven seasons, in large part because he keeps leading his teams to the NBA Finals.

He’s been to the last six of those, and the Cavs want to make sure he’s fresh enough come playoff time to have the best possible chance at No. 7.

“He understands the big picture and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Lue said.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: A night after setting an NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers, the Cavs went 11 for 27 from beyond the arc. … James, who tackled a Heat fan in celebration after one made a halfcourt shot for $75,000 in 2013, cheered when another made a shot Saturday for 100,000 frequent-flier miles. … Derrick Williams, as expected, was signed for the rest of the season earlier Saturday.

Heat: The 12 straight home wins against Cleveland is Miami’s second-longest active such streak. The Heat have won 15 straight at home over Sacramento. … Luke Babbitt went 3 for 4 from 3-point range, making him 20 for 30 from long range in his last 10 games.

BANTER

Cavs forward Richard Jefferson took some heckling from a fan in stride. Jefferson got asked by a courtside ticketholder why he doesn’t retire, and had a quick response. “You aren’t tired of watching me,” Jefferson said.

INJURIES

Heat forward James Johnson needed four stitches in his right elbow, and Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert chipped two teeth.

 