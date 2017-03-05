Steve Kerr to struggling Stephen Curry on bench vs. Knicks: “Carry on my son”

screen-shot-2017-03-05-at-1-48-23-pm
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 6:30 PM EST

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was the 2015-16 NBA coach of the year. He’s led the Warriors to an NBA championship, and he’s been Coach of the Month five times. So you would guess he has a way with his players, especially his stars.

During an audio listen-in on Sunday, fans were treated with a special moment between Kerr and star player Stephen Curry, who was struggling to shoot against the New York Knicks.

Who said NBA coaches have to always be yelling? Sometimes a soft approach works, too.

Isaiah Thomas on Suns trading him to Celtics: “It’s like they gave me a Christmas gift”

By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was part of a trade in February of 2015 that sent Tayshaun Prince to the Detroit Pistons, Marcus Thornton and a 2016 1st round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns, and Thomas, Gigi Datome, and Jonas Jerebko to the Boston Celtics.

Reflecting on it two years later, with Thomas one of the most impressive elite offensive talents in the NBA, it appears to be going well for Boston.

Thomas thinks so, too.

If you’ll remember, that Phoenix team had both Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe to compete with. Thomas operated mostly from the bench at 26 minutes a night in a backup role.

Thomas is now firmly part of this year’s MVP race — although he is unlikely to surpass keystone seasons from James Harden and Russell Westbrook — and deservedly so. The Celtics guard has posted career numbers in offensive rating, VORP, win shares, and in more traditional statistics like points, field goal percentage, and 3-point shooting.

The Celtics are the No. 2 seed in the East at the moment. Meanwhile, the Suns are one spot of of last place in the West.

Gregg Popovich isn’t paying attention to Mike Francesa’s comments about Becky Hammon

By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is a Hall of Famer, a five-time NBA champion, and a guy who is smart enough to know talent when he sees it. The guy knows a thing or two about NBA basketball. That’s why he hired 6-time WNBA All-Star Becky Hammon to his bench.

Pop stands behind Hammon, and so the Spurs coach responded accordingly when asked about radio host Mike Francesa’s comments about Hammon never becoming a head coach in the NBA.

“I don’t pay any attention to it because it’s nonsense,” Popovich said.

In case you are out of the loop, Francesa, a New York sports radio host at WFAN, answered a caller question earlier in March about Hammon’s chances at becoming a head coach.

“No shot. I mean, the odds are a million to one,” said Francesa. “And if it wasn’t for Gregg — if it wasn’t the most the most dominant coach in the league doing that, I’m not sure anyone else would even hire a woman right now.”

That’s of course missing the point that Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman is also an assistant coach for an NBA team. She sits on the Sacramento Kings bench and has since 2015.

The NBA is one of the most forward-thinking leagues, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility to a woman to coach an NBA team, including Hammon. To Francesa’s point, there’s no precedent for a female head coach in the NBA, but there wasn’t one before Hammon and Lieberman became full-time assistant coaches, either.

If you’ve ever spent time around NBA coaches before, it’s a job that takes a special type of personality and command of attention of other people. If Hammon or Lieberman or anyone else wasn’t making the cut as an assistant, they would not remain on an NBA bench. But they do, so what does that tell you?

Popovich said of Hammon in 2015 that, “She’s a leader, she’s fiery, she’s got intelligence, and our guys just respected the heck out of her, so she’s coaching with us, she’s running drills. That’s why we made her a full-time coach.”

That sentiment has been echoed by Spurs GM R.C. Buford, who even said Hammon has received head coaching offers from men’s college basketball teams while she’s been with San Antonio. That was in 2016.

By most accounts, Becky Hammon isn’t going anywhere but up. The opinions of a sports radio jockey outside the San Antonio market, who has no intimate knowledge of Hammon’s personality, coaching style, or reputation within the organization, and who once interviewed George Karl thinking he was Jerry Sloan, is sort of hard to take seriously given context.

Meanwhile, a writer at the Wall Street Journal has offered a public bet of $1,000 — going to charity of course — to Francesa if Hammon becomes an NBA head coach in the next five years.

Mark your calendars.

Watch Spurs G Dejounte Murray swish a floater higher than the top of the backboard

By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray only played four minutes on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he only made one field goal. But boy, did he make those four minutes and one bucket count.

Driving down the left wing midway through the fourth quarter, Murray put up one of the more ridiculous floaters you’re likely to see in an NBA game this season.

Yup. Higher than the backboard. I’m not even sure how you can aim that properly, but I’m definitely impressed it went in.

Ricky Rubio pushes NBA past league record for total triple-doubles in a season (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

Minnesota Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio logged a triple-double on Saturday night. While the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota, 97-90, it was Rubio’s 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists that pushed the NBA as a league to 79 total triple-doubles on the season, setting a new record.

The previous record was set during the 1989-89 season. That year Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson had 17 triple-doubles to lead the league. Michael Jordan had 15, Fat Lever had eight, and Clyde Drexler had four.

This year is far different, as the story has been Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook torching defenses on a nightly basis and doing it all for his team. Westbrook leads the league with 30 triple-doubles, while James Harden has 15 and LeBron James has seven.

Westbrook is still averaging a triple-double this year according to Basketball-Reference.com at 31.7 points, 10.1 assists, and 10.7 rebounds per-game.

There’s roughly 20 games left in the season for teams depending on their schedule, so we’re likely to see something like 15-20 more from Westbrook and Harden combined as their teams jockey for final position in the playoffs.

Add in the average amount of triple-doubles per-game played in the NBA for the rest of the field and we’re going to end up with an NBA league record that will end up over 100 for the year, obliterating prior seasons.

The only question that’s left now is: who is your MVP?