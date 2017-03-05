Stephen Curry passes Chauncey Billups for 10th in all-time made threes (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry is one of modern basketball’s greatest shooters, but on Sunday the Golden State Warriors star cemented his place in the halls of NBA history. At age 28, with 556 games under his belt, Curry passed Chauncey Billups for 10th place on the all-time NBA list for made 3-pointers.

Here’s how the big shot went down.

Via Twitter:

With this 3, Steph Curry passes Chauncey Billups for 10th on the all-time three pointers made list! pic.twitter.com/43jaXTqVMQ — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2017

Stephen Curry has now hit 1,831 career three-pointers, passing Chauncey Billups (1,830) for 10th on the NBA's all-time threes made list. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 5, 2017

That bucket put Curry at 1,831 made 3-pointers, good enough for sole possession of 10th place on the list.

Of course, the record came at an odd time. Curry has struggled as of late, so much so that during the game during the Knicks it was Warriors coach Steve Kerr who had to calmly remind Curry to stay confident in himself.

If Curry stays on his current pace, he could very well end up near the top of the all-time 3-pointers list. Ray Allen owns the title with 2,973, and in his full seasons played Curry makes about 244 per year. That puts the Warriors star a little more than four-and-a-half seasons away from surpassing Ray Allen at age 32.

That really puts Curry’s dominance behind the arc in perspective. It would be neat to see Curry challenge for the all-time record.