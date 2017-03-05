Jazz C Rudy Gobert beats the Kings with tip at the buzzer in OT (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had 24 rebounds on Sunday, but perhaps no play around the rim was bigger for the French big man than the one that happened right as time expired vs. the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

With the Jazz down by two points and the clock winding down in overtime, Utah’s George Hill tossed up a floater that was just a tad bit off.

Jostling for position around the rim, Gobert saw the trajectory of Hill’s shot had faltered and decided to tip the ball in. Gobert’s soft touch came right before the horn sounded, giving Utah the win at the buzzer:

Sacramento initially thought they had won — either by a cylinder violation or from time expiring — but after review it was confirmed by the NBA that Gobert’s shot came in time.

Several members of the Kings were confused, but coach Dave Joerger played it off cool:

The coaching equivalent to Swaggy P's missed 3. pic.twitter.com/ng1cCBfOH1 — Matthew L Glade (@matthewLksl) March 6, 2017

Utah beat Sacramento, 110-109.