Ricky Rubio pushes NBA past league record for total triple-doubles in a season (VIDEO)

Minnesota Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio logged a triple-double on Saturday night. While the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota, 97-90, it was Rubio’s 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists that pushed the NBA as a league to 79 total triple-doubles on the season, setting a new record.

The previous record was set during the 1989-89 season. That year Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson had 17 triple-doubles to lead the league. Michael Jordan had 15, Fat Lever had eight, and Clyde Drexler had four.

This year is far different, as the story has been Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook torching defenses on a nightly basis and doing it all for his team. Westbrook leads the league with 30 triple-doubles, while James Harden has 15 and LeBron James has seven.

Ricky Rubio recorded the @NBA's 79th triple-double of the season, the most ever in a single season in @NBAHistory! pic.twitter.com/r8ABFrvmVZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 5, 2017

Westbrook is still averaging a triple-double this year according to Basketball-Reference.com at 31.7 points, 10.1 assists, and 10.7 rebounds per-game.

There’s roughly 20 games left in the season for teams depending on their schedule, so we’re likely to see something like 15-20 more from Westbrook and Harden combined as their teams jockey for final position in the playoffs.

Add in the average amount of triple-doubles per-game played in the NBA for the rest of the field and we’re going to end up with an NBA league record that will end up over 100 for the year, obliterating prior seasons.

The only question that’s left now is: who is your MVP?