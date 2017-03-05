EL SEGUNDO, CA - JUNE 21: Luke Walton poses for a picture with Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Mitch Kupchak and part owner Jim Buss after he is introduced as the new head coach becoming the 26th Los Angeles Laker head coach at Toyota Sports Center on June 21, 2016 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty

Lakers told Luke Walton during interviews that front office would remain in place

By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EST

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton was surprised when GM Mitch Kupchak and EVP of Basketball Operations Jim Buss were removed from their positions. In fact, according to Walton, one of the questions he asked during his interview with the Lakers back in 2016 was whether or not the front office management in LA would be stable.

The Lakers’ answer: yes.

That information is just part of a long interview Walton did with USA Today’s Sam Amick, which is worth reading in full if you really want to soak up every angle of this Lakers debacle.

Via USA Today:

“Honestly, it wasn’t ever clear to me (that Jim and Kupchak would be on their way out) because when I interviewed that was one of the questions I asked, was ‘Are we going to be in this together?’ And they said ‘Yeah,’ so I was under the assumption that (it was) Jimmy and Mitch. So I wasn’t worried about this or that. I was expecting that that was the front office, the whole time I was going to be here, at least for a while, so there wasn’t any uncertainty with me.”

Of course, given that Walton was speaking with both Buss and Kupchak in his interviews, this is more about Walton feeling eased that their positions were safe via their own word. The situation in Lakerland has evolved since then, with Jeanie Buss taking over and blocking her brothers’ move to oust her from her position. It’s gotten weird, to say the least.

Walton was brought in after a stellar assistant coaching job with the Golden State Warriors, but will have to readjust now that Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson, and Rob Pelinka will be the trio in charge of the Lakers moving forward.

LA is 19-43 in Walton’s first year so far, but has shown some promise with some of their younger players.

Mark Cuban says Russell Westbrook is not in the mix for the MVP

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: Mark Cuban, chairman of AXS TV and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, listens to testimony during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, December 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee heard testimony regarding a proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 10:45 PM EST

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has not been a public fan of Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook. He famously said last year that Westbrook was not a superstar. Cuban hasn’t really budged on that opinion lately, and on Sunday it appeared the tech billionaire doesn’t think the triple-double averaging Westbrook is even in the MVP conversation.

Speaking to reporters before the Mavericks took on the Thunder, Cuban said Houston Rockets star James Harden was battling Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James for the Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

Via Twitter:

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, however, was more gracious in his appreciation for Westbrook’s talent.

Via ESPN:

“It’s amazing what Westbrook is doing. He just has boundless energy. He never slows down. His wide-ranging skills to do all these different things, and the tenacity that you have to have to average that many rebounds, is just impossible to describe. I’m in awe of it.”

Westbrook is averaging 31.7 points, 10.1 assists, and 10.7 rebounds per-game. He’s got 30 triple-doubles, the most in the NBA and twice as many as Harden.

He’s played in 62 games so far this season, so Westbrook is grabbing a triple-double roughly every other game. With 20 games left to go for the Thunder, including Sunday’s contest in Dallas, it’s entirely possible he hits Oscar Robinson’s record from 1961-62 of 41 triple-doubles in a single season.

The league recently surpassed the high water mark for total triple-doubles in a season thanks in large part to Westbrook, and it is poised to surpass triple figures in that regard by the end of the year.

Cuban, meanwhile, still doesn’t even think Westbrook is a superstar. Or perhaps he’s just trolling?

“The criteria hasn’t changed,” said Cuban. “And if I changed my mind, it’d ruin all the fun with you guys.”

The Knicks didn’t do any in-arena sound for the first half and Draymond Green hated it

1
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 8:45 PM EST

In-arena music, contests, and videos at NBA games — otherwise known as game operations — is a common thing for fans to experience at every arena. They strike that balance between being comfortable background noise and full-on prompt to cheer, clap, and so forth.

During Sunday’s game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, the game operations crew at Madison Square Garden decided to forego any in-arena entertainment so that fans could enjoy a more natural, raw audio experience.

Warriors forward Draymond Green hated it.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Green said that he felt it was “disrespectful” to those who had made strides in in-arena entertainment. More importantly, Green said that it messed up the flow of the game since players are used to hearing prompt music play throughout a matchup.

Green certainly has a point. It would be weird to play your entire career hearing Mr. C The Slide Man’s “Cha-Cha Slide” every time you inbound the ball after a timeout, then not hear it or anything for a full two quarters.

But if you watch the video, Green is also being at least semi-facetious. The only thing left to do now is see if teams implement this strategy to try and throw off the Warriors when they’re on the road.

Cleveland, I’m looking at you.

Isaiah Thomas loses ball, Suns’ Tyler Ulis beats Celtics at the buzzer (VIDEO)

screen-shot-2017-03-05-at-4-50-57-pm
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 8:00 PM EST

The Phoenix Suns came up big in the final 5 seconds on Sunday night. Twice.

The first big shot came with less than five seconds left as Eric Bledsoe put the Suns level with the Boston Celtics, 106-106, after a drive down the left side of the lane.

Boston then inbounded the ball, and with Marquese Chriss defending Isaiah Thomas, it was the Celtics’ star point guard who lost the handle off Chriss’ foot.

The ball bounced right to Phoenix’s Tyler Ulis, who hoisted a 3-pointer as time expired. It went in, and the fans in Arizona went nuts:

For those asking the question, since Chriss did not intentionally hit the ball with his foot it could not be deemed a kicked ball by NBA rules.

NBA officials reviewed the play and determined Ulis’ shot came before the buzzer, giving the Suns the win over Boston, 109-106.

Steve Kerr to struggling Stephen Curry on bench vs. Knicks: “Carry on my son”

screen-shot-2017-03-05-at-1-48-23-pm
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 6:30 PM EST

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was the 2015-16 NBA coach of the year. He’s led the Warriors to an NBA championship, and he’s been Coach of the Month five times. So you would guess he has a way with his players, especially his stars.

During an audio listen-in on Sunday, fans were treated with a special moment between Kerr and star player Stephen Curry, who was struggling to shoot against the New York Knicks.

Via Twitter:

Who said NBA coaches have to always be yelling? Sometimes a soft approach works, too.