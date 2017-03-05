San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon talks to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, on the court during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 106-102. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
AP

Gregg Popovich isn’t paying attention to Mike Francesa’s comments about Becky Hammon

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is a Hall of Famer, a five-time NBA champion, and a guy who is smart enough to know talent when he sees it. The guy knows a thing or two about NBA basketball. That’s why he hired 6-time WNBA All-Star Becky Hammon to his bench.

Pop stands behind Hammon, and so the Spurs coach responded accordingly when asked about radio host Mike Francesa’s comments about Hammon never becoming a head coach in the NBA.

“I don’t pay any attention to it because it’s nonsense,” Popovich said.

In case you are out of the loop, Francesa, a New York sports radio host at WFAN, answered a caller question earlier in March about Hammon’s chances at becoming a head coach.

“No shot. I mean, the odds are a million to one,” said Francesa. “And if it wasn’t for Gregg — if it wasn’t the most the most dominant coach in the league doing that, I’m not sure anyone else would even hire a woman right now.”

That’s of course missing the point that Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman is also an assistant coach for an NBA team. She sits on the Sacramento Kings bench and has since 2015.

The NBA is one of the most forward-thinking leagues, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility to a woman to coach an NBA team, including Hammon. To Francesa’s point, there’s no precedent for a female head coach in the NBA, but there wasn’t one before Hammon and Lieberman became full-time assistant coaches, either.

If you’ve ever spent time around NBA coaches before, it’s a job that takes a special type of personality and command of attention of other people. If Hammon or Lieberman or anyone else wasn’t making the cut as an assistant, they would not remain on an NBA bench. But they do, so what does that tell you?

Popovich said of Hammon in 2015 that, “She’s a leader, she’s fiery, she’s got intelligence, and our guys just respected the heck out of her, so she’s coaching with us, she’s running drills. That’s why we made her a full-time coach.”

That sentiment has been echoed by Spurs GM R.C. Buford, who even said Hammon has received head coaching offers from men’s college basketball teams while she’s been with San Antonio. This was in 2016.

By most accounts, Becky Hammon isn’t going anywhere but up. The opinions of a sports radio jockey outside the San Antonio market, who has no intimate knowledge of Hammon’s personality, coaching style, or reputation within the organization, and who once interviewed George Karl thinking he was Jerry Sloan, is sort of hard to take seriously given context.

Meanwhile, a writer at the Wall Street Journal has offered a public bet of $1,000 — going to charity of course — to Francesa if Hammon becomes an NBA head coach in the next five years.

Mark your calendars.

Watch Spurs G Dejounte Murray swish a floater higher than the top of the backboard

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) celebrates a score against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio Spurs won 100-99. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
AP
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray only played four minutes on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he only made one field goal. But boy, did he make those four minutes and one bucket count.

Driving down the left wing midway through the fourth quarter, Murray put up one of the more ridiculous floaters you’re likely to see in an NBA game this season.

Via Twitter:

Yup. Higher than the backboard. I’m not even sure how you can aim that properly, but I’m definitely impressed it went in.

Ricky Rubio pushes NBA past league record for total triple-doubles in a season (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

Minnesota Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio logged a triple-double on Saturday night. While the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota, 97-90, it was Rubio’s 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists that pushed the NBA as a league to 79 total triple-doubles on the season, setting a new record.

The previous record was set during the 1989-89 season. That year Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson had 17 triple-doubles to lead the league. Michael Jordan had 15, Fat Lever had eight, and Clyde Drexler had four.

This year is far different, as the story has been Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook torching defenses on a nightly basis and doing it all for his team. Westbrook leads the league with 30 triple-doubles, while James Harden has 15 and LeBron James has seven.

Westbrook is still averaging a triple-double this year according to Basketball-Reference.com at 31.7 points, 10.1 assists, and 10.7 rebounds per-game.

There’s roughly 20 games left in the season for teams depending on their schedule, so we’re likely to see something like 15-20 more from Westbrook and Harden combined as their teams jockey for final position in the playoffs.

Add in the average amount of triple-doubles per-game played in the NBA for the rest of the field and we’re going to end up with an NBA league record that will end up over 100 for the year, obliterating prior seasons.

The only question that’s left now is: who is your MVP?

Watch Miami Heat turn tables on Cleveland, drop 18 three pointers in win

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

Friday night in Atlanta, the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA record with 25 three-pointers in a game beating the Hawks.

One night later, the Miami Heat turned the tables on the Cavs.

Miami knocked down 18 threes on its way to beating Cleveland handily Saturday night. Granted LeBron James and Kyrie Irving rested this game, but the Heat will take the win — and if they were shooting like this from three, who knows what the outcome would have been anyway.

Report: Festus Ezeli’s upcoming knee surgery to involve cadaver donor

Festus Ezeli
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2017, 9:29 AM EST

There are a lot of NBA players who have had knee surgery, maybe even a majority. It’s commonplace.

However, the upcoming surgery for Festus Ezeli — who has yet to set foot on a court for the Portland Trail Blazers this season following an original knee surgery last summer — will be something different. At least for an NBA player. It’s going to involve a cadaver donor, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

The procedure will involve the use of a cadaver donor, league sources said. Ezeli has sought a donor for months, sources said, but due to his 6-foot-11 stature, finding a matching donor was problematic.

A donor was recently submitted, sources said, thus the reason for Ezeli’s pending surgery….

It is unknown exactly how long the recovery process will be, but one source said it could take up to a year.

The report says no known NBA player has ever had this surgery. Carson Palmer, quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, had this done when he was with the Bengals and has bounced back. However, it’s a different sport and role, plus Palmer is not exactly known as the most nimble and quick of quarterbacks (to put it kindly).

Ezeli is just 27, so he could miss time and still play for years afterward (and big men get plenty of chances to prove they can play because athletic 6’11” guys such as Ezeli are rare).

Portland has a $7.7 million team option on Ezeli for next season. With the addition of Jusuf Nurkic, who has played better than expected since arriving in Portland, it is very possible the Blazers will let Ezeli go this summer.