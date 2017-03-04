Want to watch every alley-oop Chris Paul threw this season? Of course you do (VIDEO).

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

Chris Paul‘s passing — both in transition and off the pick-and-roll — is at the heart of the Clipper attack. He almost always makes the right decision, and with that guys know to cut or roll hard to the rim off the ball because they get rewarded.

Which leads to a lot of alley-oops.

In advance of the Clippers/Bulls primetime game on ABC tonight, the people at NBA.com compiled every CP3 alley-oop this season into one loop. Enjoy. Watch the master at work.

Lakers legal fight is head-on collision of Busses

EL SEGUNDO, CA - AUGUST 10: Jim Buss and his sister Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles lakers attend a news conference where Dwight Howard was introduced as the newest member of the team at the Toyota Sports Center on August 10, 2012 in El Segundo, California. The Lakers acquired Howard from Orlando Magic in a four-team trade. In addition Lakers wil receive Chris Duhon and Earl Clark from the Magic. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeanie Buss went to court Friday to stop what her attorneys call an attempt by brothers Jim and Johnny Buss to oust her as controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers, an allegation the brothers’ attorneys say has no basis in reality.

The matter came to a quick end when Jeanie Buss withdrew her request for a temporary restraining in Los Angeles County Superior Court after the brothers dropped their request for a board meeting she felt was a move against her, but it may just be the opening skirmish in a bigger family fight over one of the most-storied franchises in sports. A larger lawsuit in probate court is pending.

“It is good news for fans that Jim and Johnny backed down in court today, but I’m afraid it’s just the beginning,” Adam Streisand, attorney for Jeanie Buss, said in an email to The Associated Press.

The public spat comes just over a week after Jeanie Buss ousted Jim Buss as the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations and replaced him with Magic Johnson. She also fired longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, who Johnson replaced with player agent Rob Pelinka.

Under the team structure set up by the siblings’ late father Jerry Buss, Jeanie Buss is controlling owner with final say, but the brothers, and others, have ownership stakes in the team.

Robert Sacks, attorney for the brothers, told the AP by phone that the brothers have no interest in wresting control from their sister and the entire court fight is unnecessary.

“Both Jim Buss and Johnny Buss hoped that any issues would be handled within the family,” Sacks said. He added that the brothers have said both verbally and in corporate documents that they support keeping her as controlling owner.

Jeanie Buss’ filing said that the brothers had requested a board of directors meeting be held next week and included a list of four proposed directors who could be elected there.

That list did not include Jeanie Buss, who is required to be a director in order to be a controlling owner. Buss and her attorneys took that as a sign that they intended to oust their sister, and went to court to stop it.

Robert Sacks, attorney for the brothers, said they did indeed want a board of directors meeting because the organization was overdue for one, but that it had nothing to do with wresting control from Jeanie Buss.

The brothers withdrew their request for the meeting, and Jeanie Buss withdrew the court request to stop it.

Asked about the family turmoil, first-year coach Luke Walton said, “Stuff that’s not in my control, I don’t spend much time thinking about.”

An initial hearing in a potential probate trial between the siblings is scheduled for May.

“I’m confident we will continue to uphold Dr. Buss’s wishes and Jeanie will remain in control,” Streisand said.

The fight is just the latest round of negative news and upheaval for the Lakers, who for decades had an ownership and management structure that was the envy of the league.

The possible probate battle and ongoing family feud that looms is more reminiscent of the traditionally dysfunctional Los Angeles Clippers, whose then-owner Donald Sterling and estranged wife Shelly Sterling got into an ugly probate-court fight over the ownership and sale of the team.

The Lakers have already had a woeful run on the court, steadily declining since their last back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. They’ve had among the worst records in the league in recent years and haven’t made the playoffs since 2013.

Carmelo Anthony on Knicks: “When teams make adjustments, we’re still playing the same way”

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 27: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Toronto Raptors during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Getty Images
4 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

In today’s episode of “As The Knicks Turn…”

Carmelo Anthony‘s frustration with Knicks management and turn toward the triangle offense is well documented. The offense is a poor fit for Anthony’s skill set, but Anthony’s frustration with the coaching staff goes beyond just the offensive system.

This was what Anthony told the New York Post’s Marc Berman after the team’s 105-102 loss to the Sixers Friday night.

“We play the same way throughout the course of the game,’’ Anthony said. “When teams make adjustments, we’re still playing the same way as teams make adjustments defensively.’’

The Knicks’ stars did not play well. Anthony had 18 points but on 18 shots, Derrick Rose had 20 points but struggled down the stretch with key turnovers. Which is to say, Anthony’s frustration should start with himself.

The Knicks are 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot with 20 games to play. They are mathematically alive, but in practice they are lottery bound. Again. Certainly, a chunk of that blame needs to go to Phil Jackson and the Knicks’ management for the roster they constructed, and the push-and-pull between coach Jeff Hornacek’s preferred up-tempo style and the triangle. It wasn’t well thought through.

But the players deserve their share of the blame, too.

I expect that in the offseason, Jackson and Anthony will come to an agreement and find a deal that sends him to a contender and the two sides part ways.

But for 20 more games, expect the soap opera to continue.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown went Showtime on Lakers with athletic plays

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

Boston started off a five-game, West Coast road swing Friday night by beating up on their long-time rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-95.

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown put on a show for the Hollywood crowd with a ton of highlights among his 14 points (and 7 rebounds). It includes an off-the-backboard pass and dunk from Isaiah Thomas.

Although I think this was his most athletic play of the night.

Jahlil Okafor tries to explain, defend his “defense” from viral video

8 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

Maybe Jahlil Okafor should call James Harden up for advice on how to handle this.

The Sixers big man became the focus of a viral video showing off his “defense” and poor effort the other night against Miami.

The next day, Okafor tried to defend himself, as told to CSNPhilly.com. You can see the video of his comments above, but his main argument was that he does care about defense, he was just tired.

“I know about the clip that everybody’s been talking about,” Okafor said after shootaround Friday. “The persona of me not caring defensively is false. I took it upon myself to talk to our defensive coach Lloyd Pierce to ask about that individual clip. He said that I did the defensive concepts and that was to retreat, retreat, retreat.

“And I understand visually it looks bad. I was fatigued. I played the entire first quarter and I was tired. I’m not making excuses. … I did do what I was supposed to do and that’s retreat. We had an amazing roller in Hassan Whiteside so my job was to not let [Dragic or Whiteside] behind me. Of course [McGruder] runs in to get the offensive rebound and I’m [accountable] for that, too. That’s my fault, supposedly. That’s what everyone’s trying to make it out to be. The coaches are happy with the way I’ve been improving and every day I continue to work.”

There’s a difference between retreating to protect the rim and passivity. Fatigue very likely played a factor, and this video clip does make him look especially bad, but Okafor is simply not a good defender. That’s one of the reasons the trade market for him has been so limited.

That he cares and is putting in work with the coaches on his defense is a positive sign. There’s just a long way to go.