Dallas Mavericks' Nerlens Noel (3) defends as Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph (50) positions for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seth Curry, Nerlens Noel lead retooled Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-100

Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 2:30 AM EST

DALLAS (AP) Seth Curry scored 24 points, Nerlens Noel had 15 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds in his first start since coming to Dallas in a trade, and the Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-100 on Friday night.

The Mavericks held on despite going scoreless for more than five minutes in the last half of the fourth quarter. The drought ended when Dirk Nowitzki made a free throw after Memphis coach David Fizdale was called for a technical with Dallas leading 94-90 with 46 seconds left.

Mike Conley scored 30 points for Memphis, and Zach Randolph had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Marc Gasol scored 13, but was just 6 of 18 from the field.

Noel, who was supposed to get his first start in Atlanta but was late for the team plane and came off the bench instead, almost had his second double-double of the season by halftime with 13 points and nine boards. His other double-double was with Philadelphia before the deadline deal.

Harrison Barnes had 18 points on just 6-of-15 shooting and Yogi Ferrell scored 17 as all five starters were in double figures for the Mavericks, who flirted with a franchise low in points in an 80-64 loss in their other meeting with Memphis in November.

Dallas was without Nowitzki and three key guards because of injuries in the earlier loss to the Grizzlies. Curry started that game and was just 4 of 14 from the field as the Mavericks nearly had the worst shooting night in franchise history at 29 percent.

The Mavericks have since moved on without starting point guard Deron Williams, committing to Ferrell after adding the rookie on a 10-day contract while Curry gets more comfortable as one of the catalysts for the offense.

Curry was 8 of 15 from the field and Ferrell was 6 of 12 with another guard out as Dallas shot 48 percent. Wesley Matthews missed his second game with a hip injury.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons had seven points and four rebounds in 24 minutes in his second game against his former team. He’s still on a minutes restriction and didn’t return after coming out in the third quarter. … Conley had a four-point play in the first half when he threw up the 3 as he was getting fouled and it banked in.

Mavericks: Nowitzki scored 10 points and needs 38 to become the sixth NBA player with 30,000 points. … Devin Harris had a game-high six assists. … Noel’s other 17-rebound game was in March 2015 with the 76ers against Atlanta.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Memphis takes a 10-3 record on the second night of back-to-backs into a visit to Houston. The Grizzlies won their first eight.

Mavericks: The second of five straight at home against Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Bucks use strong start, finish to beat Clippers 112-101 (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 1:30 AM EST

MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks can beat any team in the NBA when they keep the ball moving, even a star-studded playoff contender like the Los Angeles Clippers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and eight assists, and the Bucks finished strong after nearly squandering an early 23-point lead in in a 112-101 victory over the turnover-prone Clippers on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo was one of three Bucks with at least eight assists. Milwaukee tried to beat the Clippers down the floor in transition and made the extra pass in halfcourt sets in accumulating 35 assists on 44 baskets.

“When the ball is moving like that and you’ve got that many assists, it’s some good shots,” said center Greg Monroe, who also had 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

Crisp passing, opportunistic defense and the Clippers’ sloppy play allowed the Bucks to persevere in spite of watching their early edge dwindle to 77-74 late in the third quarter following four 3s in the period by Chris Paul. He finished with 21 points, five assists and four turnovers.

The Bucks reasserted control with a 15-2 run for a 92-76 lead with about 9 minutes left, capped by Antetokounmpo’s driving dunk past Blake Griffin, and Jason Terry‘s open 3 from the corner.

Milwaukee also used a 20-2 run over the final 4:33 of the first quarter to open a 19-point lead at halftime.

Fighting to stay in the playoff picture, the Bucks played with a sense of urgency that was missing in a lackluster home loss to Denver on Wednesday night. Guard Malcolm Brogdon said coach Jason Kidd drove home the point in part by making the team run a lot in practice on Thursday.

“I thought their intent, their energy, their focus and the carry-over to tonight was very good,” Kidd said.

Mistakes crippled the Clippers throughout the night. Los Angeles had a season-high 23 turnovers, including 16 in the first half.

“We gave a young team confidence by turning it over,” coach Doc Rivers said.

THIRD WATCH

The Clippers at least played well in the third quarter, with Paul nearly singlehandedly bringing his team all the way back from the early hole. The Clippers star hit all four of his 3-point attempts in the period.

The Bucks controlled the rest of the game, outhustling the Clippers for rebounds and shots in the lane.

“The way we just started the game and they jumped on us, that hurt us,” Rivers said.

Paul and Griffin each had 21 points to lead the Clippers, while Jordan finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

PAUL’S THUMB

A sore left thumb forced Paul to the bench briefly after his fourth 3 of the third quarter to draw his team within three. The Bucks went on their late run with Paul out of the lineup.

Paul returned on Feb. 24 after missing 14 games with a torn ligament in the left thumb.

“I knew it was going to hurt one of these days whenever I got hit in it. So I got hit in it good but I’m cool. No, I wasn’t worried,” Paul said.

STAT LINES

The Clippers lost despite shooting 56 percent from the field. The Bucks had 11 steals and shot 55 percent while committing 10 turnovers, four less than their season average.

“I thought deflections and steals were high, but the passing was contagious,” Kidd said.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Rivers, who had a decorated college playing career at Marquette, spoke to the Golden Eagles players and coach Steve Wojciechowski earlier Friday at Marquette’s practice court about eight blocks from the Bradley Center. … The Clippers fell to 0-9 on the road when trailing at the half.

Bucks: G/F Khris Middleton returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the Bucks’ last game on Wednesday. Middleton has been back a month after starting the season rehabbing from a torn hamstring. He finished with 19 points and nine assists in 32 minutes. … F Michael Beasley is off crutches and riding a stationary bike four days after leaving a loss at Cleveland with a hyperextended left knee. He was due to miss the current three-game homestand, and Kidd said that Beasley would be reevaluated as planned later this weekend.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Chicago on Saturday night.

Bucks: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

Atlanta Hawks retire ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich’s No. 44

screen-shot-2017-03-03-at-7-08-24-pm
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 1:00 AM EST

ATLANTA (AP) “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s No. 44 has been retired by the Atlanta Hawks, his first NBA team.

The Hawks made Maravich only the fifth player in franchise history to have his number retired. During a halftime ceremony Friday night during a game against Cleveland, Maravich’s number was uncovered in the Philips Arena rafters beside those of Bob Pettit, Lou Hudson, Dominique Wilkins and Dikembe Mutombo.

Maravich’s wife, Jackie, and son, Josh, spoke at the ceremony.

The Hawks made Maravich the No. 3 overall pick in the 1970 NBA draft. He averaged 24.3 points in four seasons with Atlanta.

Maravich’s number also has been retired by the New Orleans and Utah Jazz and his college, Louisiana State. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, one year before his death at 40.

The Hawks wore their Maravich-era blue and green throwback uniform.

Oops … Marcin Gortat blocks pass directly into his own basket (VIDEO)

Marcin Gortat
By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2017, 1:00 AM EST

Washington Wizards big man Marcin Gortat was just trying to get in the middle of the passing lane on this play against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. And he did!

It just didn’t net the result that Gortat was looking for.

Instead, what happened was a deflected pass by the defending Gortat went directly into his own basket, scoring a bucket for the visiting Raptors.

Oops.

This LeBron James fall away 3-pointer from the corner is just insane (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 24: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at the Barclays Center on March 24, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2017, 12:00 AM EST

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James can really pour it on when he’s feeling it. Against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the whole Cavaliers squad was in a groove as they scored an incredible 77-points in the first half.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter it was James showing off just how confident he felt with a wild, fadeaway, falling-out-of-bounds 3-pointer from the left corner that was pretty unbelieveable.

They say the hot hand theory is a falsehood. Maybe that gets reversed when LeBron is shooting like this?