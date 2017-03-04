PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 08: (R-L) LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high five during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 120-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving out for Cleveland’s game in Miami

Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 8:07 PM EST

MIAMI (AP) LeBron James was back in Miami. He just wasn’t back in uniform.

James and Kyrie Irving were held out of Cleveland’s game in Miami on Saturday night, getting the matchup off for rest. James played 39 minutes in Cleveland’s victory at Atlanta on Friday night, Irving played 35 and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said the decision to sit the two All-Stars was made after that game.

The decision on James was made in part after consulting with his longtime athletic trainer Mike Mancias. James is averaging nearly 38 minutes per game this season, and with the Cavaliers now less than two months away from the postseason – where James will try to reach the NBA Finals for a seventh straight year – Lue said Saturday’s game won’t be the last time he’s asked to sit down the stretch.

“He understands the big picture and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Lue said. “The guy’s played so many minutes over the course of his career, and going to six straight Finals he has to take some rest at times.”

It’s the second time James has missed a game in Miami since he left the Heat to return to the Cavaliers in 2014. The teams play again in Cleveland on Monday night.

Lue went with Deron Williams starting in Irving’s place, alongside Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson and James Jones.

With Kevin Love also out while recovering from knee surgery, this marks the second time this season that Cleveland will be without any of its Big Three – the other of those being a loss at Memphis. The Cavaliers also entered Saturday 0-4 in games where James doesn’t play this season.

Atlanta Hawks make it official, claim Jose Calderon off waivers

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 7:59 PM EST

We’ve been telling you for days this was coming, and Saturday afternoon the Atlanta Hawks made it official.

They claimed veteran point guard Jose Calderon off waivers, he will be with them for their playoff run.

“We feel fortunate to be able to add a player of Jose’s caliber at this point in the season,” Head coach and team president Mike Budenholzer said. “His unselfish nature and ability to shoot with range fits our style of play and his experience will add to our locker room.”

The Hawks wanted veteran depth at the point guard spot. Dennis Schroder starts, but when he sits the Hawks turn to Malcolm Delaney, an undrafted rookie who is shooting 38.2 percent overall and 24.7 percent from three. He’s a below replacement level player. Calderon is as well, but he’s been the better of the two this season and is someone who Budenholzer can trust to handle the pressure of the playoffs better than the rookie. Calderon, 35, can run the second unit. However, his athleticism has faded, and that can leave him exposed defensively.

After the trade deadline Calderon was waived by the Lakers, then signed and waived by the Warriors he got a jersey out of it — before the Hawks claimed him.

Bucks make it official, sign ex-Pelicans forward Terrence Jones

AUBURN HILLS, MI - FEBRUARY 01: Terrence Jones #9 of the New Orleans Pelicans gets off a shot next to Aron Baynes #12 of the Detroit Pistons during the first period at the Palace of Auburn Hills on February 1, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 6:30 PM EST

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Terrence Jones, adding a double-digit scorer to replenish a frontcourt depleted by injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley.

The 6-foot-9 Jones signed for the rest of the season. The deal was announced before Milwaukee’s game on Saturday night against Toronto.

Jones was waived by New Orleans on Feb. 23, days after the Pelicans acquired All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins.

Jones was averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. He was originally drafted out of Kentucky in the first round of the 2012 NBA draft by Houston.

Parker is out for the year after tearing his left ACL in a game on Feb. 8. Beasley will miss his third straight game on Saturday with a hyperextended left knee.

The Bucks were 27-33 going into the Raptors game, 1 1/2 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Want to watch every alley-oop Chris Paul threw this season? Of course you do (VIDEO).

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

Chris Paul‘s passing — both in transition and off the pick-and-roll — is at the heart of the Clipper attack. He almost always makes the right decision, and with that guys know to cut or roll hard to the rim off the ball because they get rewarded.

Which leads to a lot of alley-oops.

In advance of the Clippers/Bulls primetime game on ABC tonight, the people at NBA.com compiled every CP3 alley-oop this season into one loop. Enjoy. Watch the master at work.

Lakers legal fight is head-on collision of Busses

EL SEGUNDO, CA - AUGUST 10: Jim Buss and his sister Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles lakers attend a news conference where Dwight Howard was introduced as the newest member of the team at the Toyota Sports Center on August 10, 2012 in El Segundo, California. The Lakers acquired Howard from Orlando Magic in a four-team trade. In addition Lakers wil receive Chris Duhon and Earl Clark from the Magic. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeanie Buss went to court Friday to stop what her attorneys call an attempt by brothers Jim and Johnny Buss to oust her as controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers, an allegation the brothers’ attorneys say has no basis in reality.

The matter came to a quick end when Jeanie Buss withdrew her request for a temporary restraining in Los Angeles County Superior Court after the brothers dropped their request for a board meeting she felt was a move against her, but it may just be the opening skirmish in a bigger family fight over one of the most-storied franchises in sports. A larger lawsuit in probate court is pending.

“It is good news for fans that Jim and Johnny backed down in court today, but I’m afraid it’s just the beginning,” Adam Streisand, attorney for Jeanie Buss, said in an email to The Associated Press.

The public spat comes just over a week after Jeanie Buss ousted Jim Buss as the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations and replaced him with Magic Johnson. She also fired longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, who Johnson replaced with player agent Rob Pelinka.

Under the team structure set up by the siblings’ late father Jerry Buss, Jeanie Buss is controlling owner with final say, but the brothers, and others, have ownership stakes in the team.

Robert Sacks, attorney for the brothers, told the AP by phone that the brothers have no interest in wresting control from their sister and the entire court fight is unnecessary.

“Both Jim Buss and Johnny Buss hoped that any issues would be handled within the family,” Sacks said. He added that the brothers have said both verbally and in corporate documents that they support keeping her as controlling owner.

Jeanie Buss’ filing said that the brothers had requested a board of directors meeting be held next week and included a list of four proposed directors who could be elected there.

That list did not include Jeanie Buss, who is required to be a director in order to be a controlling owner. Buss and her attorneys took that as a sign that they intended to oust their sister, and went to court to stop it.

Robert Sacks, attorney for the brothers, said they did indeed want a board of directors meeting because the organization was overdue for one, but that it had nothing to do with wresting control from Jeanie Buss.

The brothers withdrew their request for the meeting, and Jeanie Buss withdrew the court request to stop it.

Asked about the family turmoil, first-year coach Luke Walton said, “Stuff that’s not in my control, I don’t spend much time thinking about.”

An initial hearing in a potential probate trial between the siblings is scheduled for May.

“I’m confident we will continue to uphold Dr. Buss’s wishes and Jeanie will remain in control,” Streisand said.

The fight is just the latest round of negative news and upheaval for the Lakers, who for decades had an ownership and management structure that was the envy of the league.

The possible probate battle and ongoing family feud that looms is more reminiscent of the traditionally dysfunctional Los Angeles Clippers, whose then-owner Donald Sterling and estranged wife Shelly Sterling got into an ugly probate-court fight over the ownership and sale of the team.

The Lakers have already had a woeful run on the court, steadily declining since their last back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. They’ve had among the worst records in the league in recent years and haven’t made the playoffs since 2013.