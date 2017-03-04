This LeBron James fall away 3-pointer from the corner is just insane (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James can really pour it on when he’s feeling it. Against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the whole Cavaliers squad was in a groove as they scored an incredible 77-points in the first half.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter it was James showing off just how confident he felt with a wild, fadeaway, falling-out-of-bounds 3-pointer from the left corner that was pretty unbelieveable.

Via Twitter:

LBJ out here looking like MJ on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/QuBMCNU7B8 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2017

They say the hot hand theory is a falsehood. Maybe that gets reversed when LeBron is shooting like this?