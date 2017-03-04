Philadelphia 76ers' Jahlil Okafor, top, and New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn leap for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Justin Anderson, Dario Saric lead 76ers past Knicks, 105-102

Mar 4, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Justin Anderson made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left and matched his career high with 19 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 105-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Acquired from Dallas last week in the deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks, Anderson hit his first seven shots and forced Knicks star Carmelo Anthony into 5-for-18 shooting. Anderson and Anthony received technicals in the third quarter when they got face to face and exchanged words.

Dario Saric had 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Robert Covington added 16 points. The 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak, winning their first game since announcing Wednesday that Joel Embiid was done for the season with a knee injury.

Lance Thomas had a season-high 21 points for the Knicks.

Cavaliers make NBA regular-season record 25 threes, top Hawks 135-130

Mar 4, 2017

ATLANTA (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set the NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers as they turned back Atlanta’s late rally to beat the Hawks 135-130 on Friday night.

After Paul Millsap‘s baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland’s lead to 124-123, Kyle Korver – who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 – hit the record-breaking 3-pointer to pad the lead.

Cleveland made 25 of 46 3s to break a record that stood less than three months. Houston made 24 treys in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.

Tim Hardaway Jr. made five of nine 3-pointers and led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. Millsap had 27 points.

The Cavaliers set the high-scoring pace by scoring 39 points in the first period. The Hawks also shot well, making 55.6 percent of their shots in the first half, but still trailed 77-60 at the break.

It was an impressive showing by Cleveland, which signed free-agent center Andrew Bogut on Thursday. Bogut has not yet joined the team.

Hardaway’s breakaway jam cut the Cleveland lead to six points at 121-115, but James answered with a 3-pointer.

Hardaway had too little scoring help for the Hawks to keep pace with the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers made 14 of 23 3-pointers in the first half. Cleveland finished four points shy of their season high before halftime. It had 81 points in the first half of a 137-125 win over Portland on Nov. 23.

Cleveland continued its high-scoring pace by leading 106-88 after three periods.

The Cavaliers atoned for a 110-106 home loss to Atlanta on Nov. 8. It was Cleveland’s only loss in their last 12 games – including the postseason – against the Hawks since the 2015 playoffs.

The Hawks retired “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s No. 44 at halftime. The number was uncovered in the Philips Arena rafters beside banners honoring numbers worn by Bob Pettit (9), Lou Hudson (23), Dominique Wilkins (21) and Dikembe Mutombo (55).

Maravich’s wife, Jackie, and son, Josh, spoke at the ceremony.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Coach Tyronn Lue was sniffling with cold symptoms, but said “I’ll be all right. As long as I don’t get anybody else sick.” … Lue said he does not yet have a plan for how he’ll fit Bogut into his rotation. Lue said Channing Frye will continue to start.

Hawks: In honor of Maravich, who began his career in Atlanta from 1970-74, the team wore its early 1970s blue and green throwback uniform. … Cleveland’s 77 points were the most allowed by Atlanta in a first half this season. … G-F Mike Dunleavy, who missed his fourth straight game, has been diagnosed with right ankle synovitis. The Hawks say Dunleavy now will have an undetermined period of rest and rehabilitation.

WELCOME BACK, KORVER

Players from both benches applauded after the first quarter when the Hawks had a video tribute for Korver. He hugged many of his former teammates during pregame warmups and was cheered by fans, some wearing his Hawks jersey, when he entered the game with 3:16 remaining in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Miami on Saturday

Hawks: Host Indiana on Sunday

DeMar DeRozan, Norman Powell lead Raptors past Wizards 114-106

Mar 4, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer late, and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Washington Wizards 114-106 on Friday night despite giving back a 19-point first-half lead.

Norman Powell added a season-high 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Raptors (37-25) pulled back into a tie with the Wizards (36-24) for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto also secured a 2-1 victory in the season series, a potential tiebreaker for playoff seeding, two days after losing to Washington 105-96 in the first game of a home-and-home set.

John Wall scored 30 points and Bradley Beal added 27 for Wizards, who have now lost nine consecutive regular season series to the Raptors.

Washington shot 37 percent (34 of 92) from the floor. After their second unit played a key role in a 26-1 second-quarter run on Wednesday night, the Wizards’ bench was outscored 44-14 by the Raptors’ reserves.

Beal’s baseline 3-pointer gave Washington its only second-half lead at 72-71, before DeRozan hit a baseline jumper a few possessions later to give Toronto the lead for good, 76-74 late in the third.

Washington last got within one possession when Wall’s 3 cut it to 108-105 inside a minute, but DeRozan answered with his own 3-pointer from an almost identical spot with 20.9 seconds left.

TIP INS

Raptors: Outscored Washington 16-0 in the paint to open the game. … Shot above 60 percent for most of the first half and entered halftime shooting 59.5 percent (22 of 37). … Coach Dwane Casey picked up his 300th win.

Wizards: Assigned Chris McCullough to Northern Arizona of the NBDL. … Wall had six of his seven assists in the second half. … In his first game since signing with Washington after he was waived by the Knicks, G Brandon Jennings was scoreless on three field goal attempts over 10 minutes.

JENNINGS’ ROLE

With Jennings joining the Wizards, coach Scott Brooks is hopeful he can find a few extra chances to rest Wall.

“If I can get him to 35 (minutes per game),” Brooks said of Wall. “Right now, he’s a little over 36. So a couple of minutes here and there.”

UP NEXT

Raptors: Complete their 14th of 17 back-to-back game sets on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Wizards: Look to avoid a three-game season sweep when they welcome Orlando on Sunday.

Nikola Vucevic scores 25 points, Magic beat Heat 110-99

Mar 4, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 110-99 on Friday night.

The Magic beat the Heat for the third straight time to win the season series 3-1. Miami entered the night a game out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

After trailing by as many as 19 points in the second half, Miami made it interesting with Wayne Ellington and James Johnson coming off the bench to hit some big shots. But with starting guards Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters struggling from the field, the comeback attempt fell short.

Johnson led Miami with 19 points, and Dragic and Hassan Whiteside each had 15 points.

Miami pulled with six points when Dragic made two of three free throws with four minutes left. The Magic countered with a 7-0 run that made it 104-91. Gordon and Vucevic had big inside baskets and Evan Fournier made a 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining to end any threat of a comeback.

Vucevic made five of seven shots from the field in the third quarter to help push the Magic’s lead to as many as 19 points. Vucevic scored 12 points in the period, hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key to get the run going.

TIP-INS

Heat: After missing the last two games, backup center Willie Reed went through practice Thursday and shoot around Friday and was cleared to play Friday night. Reed had been out since suffering an ankle injury last Saturday against Indiana. … During the first six minutes, the Heat were shooting 16.7 percent from the field and trailed Orlando 19-7.

Magic: Point guard C.J. Watson returned to action Friday night after missing the previous three games with a sore right Achilles. But Watson did assume his starting role with Frank Vogel opting to stick with Elfrid Payton for now. … Fournier, who finished with 11 points Friday, averaged 23.3 points in the previous three meetings with the Heat this season. … Gordon had 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Cleveland on Saturday.

Magic: At Washington on Sunday.

Seth Curry, Nerlens Noel lead retooled Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-100

Mar 4, 2017

DALLAS (AP) Seth Curry scored 24 points, Nerlens Noel had 15 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds in his first start since coming to Dallas in a trade, and the Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-100 on Friday night.

The Mavericks held on despite going scoreless for more than five minutes in the last half of the fourth quarter. The drought ended when Dirk Nowitzki made a free throw after Memphis coach David Fizdale was called for a technical with Dallas leading 94-90 with 46 seconds left.

Mike Conley scored 30 points for Memphis, and Zach Randolph had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Marc Gasol scored 13, but was just 6 of 18 from the field.

Noel, who was supposed to get his first start in Atlanta but was late for the team plane and came off the bench instead, almost had his second double-double of the season by halftime with 13 points and nine boards. His other double-double was with Philadelphia before the deadline deal.

Harrison Barnes had 18 points on just 6-of-15 shooting and Yogi Ferrell scored 17 as all five starters were in double figures for the Mavericks, who flirted with a franchise low in points in an 80-64 loss in their other meeting with Memphis in November.

Dallas was without Nowitzki and three key guards because of injuries in the earlier loss to the Grizzlies. Curry started that game and was just 4 of 14 from the field as the Mavericks nearly had the worst shooting night in franchise history at 29 percent.

The Mavericks have since moved on without starting point guard Deron Williams, committing to Ferrell after adding the rookie on a 10-day contract while Curry gets more comfortable as one of the catalysts for the offense.

Curry was 8 of 15 from the field and Ferrell was 6 of 12 with another guard out as Dallas shot 48 percent. Wesley Matthews missed his second game with a hip injury.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons had seven points and four rebounds in 24 minutes in his second game against his former team. He’s still on a minutes restriction and didn’t return after coming out in the third quarter. … Conley had a four-point play in the first half when he threw up the 3 as he was getting fouled and it banked in.

Mavericks: Nowitzki scored 10 points and needs 38 to become the sixth NBA player with 30,000 points. … Devin Harris had a game-high six assists. … Noel’s other 17-rebound game was in March 2015 with the 76ers against Atlanta.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Memphis takes a 10-3 record on the second night of back-to-backs into a visit to Houston. The Grizzlies won their first eight.

Mavericks: The second of five straight at home against Oklahoma City on Sunday.