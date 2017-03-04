Jahlil Okafor tries to explain, defend his “defense” from viral video

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

Maybe Jahlil Okafor should call James Harden up for advice on how to handle this.

The Sixers big man became the focus of a viral video showing off his “defense” and poor effort the other night against Miami.

The next day, Okafor tried to defend himself, as told to CSNPhilly.com. You can see the video of his comments above, but his main argument was that he does care about defense, he was just tired.

“I know about the clip that everybody’s been talking about,” Okafor said after shootaround Friday. “The persona of me not caring defensively is false. I took it upon myself to talk to our defensive coach Lloyd Pierce to ask about that individual clip. He said that I did the defensive concepts and that was to retreat, retreat, retreat.

“And I understand visually it looks bad. I was fatigued. I played the entire first quarter and I was tired. I’m not making excuses. … I did do what I was supposed to do and that’s retreat. We had an amazing roller in Hassan Whiteside so my job was to not let [Dragic or Whiteside] behind me. Of course [McGruder] runs in to get the offensive rebound and I’m [accountable] for that, too. That’s my fault, supposedly. That’s what everyone’s trying to make it out to be. The coaches are happy with the way I’ve been improving and every day I continue to work.”

There’s a difference between retreating to protect the rim and passivity. Fatigue very likely played a factor, and this video clip does make him look especially bad, but Okafor is simply not a good defender. That’s one of the reasons the trade market for him has been so limited.

That he cares and is putting in work with the coaches on his defense is a positive sign. There’s just a long way to go.

Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard again had San Antonio teammates marveling at his uncanny ability to spur comebacks with clutch plays on both ends of the court.

Leonard scored 31 points, made one steal in the final minute of regulation and another in overtime, and San Antonio beat New Orleans 101-98 on Friday night.

“This year, his scoring has picked up from previous seasons, but he still makes big-time plays when he plays on our defensive end and that’s what I think defines the best players,” Spurs forward Pau Gasol said. “These are game-winning plays, championship-caliber type of plays.”

LeMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help the Spurs win their sixth straight. Patty Mills scored 15 points, highlighted by two clutch 3s in overtime. Gasol added 13 points, including a momentum-changing, left-corner 3 when the Spurs trailed by five in overtime. The shot sparked an 8-0 run that gave the Spurs the lead for good.

Cousins had 19 points and 23 rebounds, but missed a step-back 3-pointer that could have tied it as overtime ended. Anthony Davis had 29 points, and Jrue Holiday 26 for the Pelicans.

“We had some costly turnovers, I know I threw one,” Cousins said. “It was just bad execution down the stretch. They were the better team down the stretch.”

CRUNCH TIME

The first of Leonard’s big steals came as Holiday dribbled across half court with the Pelicans leading by three in the final minute. Leonard then bolted the other way for a dunk that made it a one-point game.

“I was just trying to play the best defense I could,” Leonard said. “We needed a stop and the ball ended up falling in my hands.”

San Antonio tied it with 6.6 seconds left in regulation when Gasol hit one of two free throws.

Holiday missed an off-balance 17-footer for the win as regulation ended, but New Orleans raced to a five-point lead in overtime when Holiday hit a 3 and then made a steal to set up Davis’ fast-break dunk.

The ever-composed Spurs quickly tied it on Gasol’s 3 and Aldridge’s layup. Leonard then snuffed out Cousins’ attempted bounce pass to Holiday and pushed the ball up to Mills for a transition 3 that put San Antonio back in front, 97-94 with 2:17 left in overtime.

“When the game’s on the line, there are players that are able to step up their game to another level, and it’s hard when you play as many minutes and carry as much load as (Leonard) does on the offensive end,” Gasol said. “Without those two critical steals, we wouldn’t have won the game. Obviously, a lot of plays were part of the game, but those plays were exceptional.”

After Mills’ 3 went through, Cousins snatched the ball and disgustedly mashed it against his forehead.

Mills added another 3 from the right corner with 1:14 left in OT to make it 100-96. Falling out of bounds after the shot, Mills triumphantly punched the air with his right fist as he rose to his feet.

 

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 8:00 AM EST

This was as good a game as Russell Westbrook has played all season — especially in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook tried to lift a listless Thunder team on the second night of a road back-to-back with a monster 20 point, 10 rebound fourth quarter against the Suns. Westbrook destroyed the Suns’ small ball lineup. For the game, Westbrook finished with 48 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists. That’s four straight 40 point games for Westbrook.

It wasn’t enough because the Thunder couldn’t get stops. The Suns won 118-111. But that doesn’t diminish Westbrook’s effort.

Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 4:00 AM EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Justin Anderson made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left and matched his career high with 19 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 105-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Acquired from Dallas last week in the deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks, Anderson hit his first seven shots and forced Knicks star Carmelo Anthony into 5-for-18 shooting. Anderson and Anthony received technicals in the third quarter when they got face to face and exchanged words.

Dario Saric had 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Robert Covington added 16 points. The 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak, winning their first game since announcing Wednesday that Joel Embiid was done for the season with a knee injury.

Lance Thomas had a season-high 21 points for the Knicks.

Cavaliers make NBA regular-season record 25 threes, top Hawks 135-130

Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 3:30 AM EST

ATLANTA (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set the NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers as they turned back Atlanta’s late rally to beat the Hawks 135-130 on Friday night.

After Paul Millsap‘s baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland’s lead to 124-123, Kyle Korver – who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 – hit the record-breaking 3-pointer to pad the lead.

Cleveland made 25 of 46 3s to break a record that stood less than three months. Houston made 24 treys in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.

Tim Hardaway Jr. made five of nine 3-pointers and led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. Millsap had 27 points.

The Cavaliers set the high-scoring pace by scoring 39 points in the first period. The Hawks also shot well, making 55.6 percent of their shots in the first half, but still trailed 77-60 at the break.

It was an impressive showing by Cleveland, which signed free-agent center Andrew Bogut on Thursday. Bogut has not yet joined the team.

Hardaway’s breakaway jam cut the Cleveland lead to six points at 121-115, but James answered with a 3-pointer.

Hardaway had too little scoring help for the Hawks to keep pace with the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers made 14 of 23 3-pointers in the first half. Cleveland finished four points shy of their season high before halftime. It had 81 points in the first half of a 137-125 win over Portland on Nov. 23.

Cleveland continued its high-scoring pace by leading 106-88 after three periods.

The Cavaliers atoned for a 110-106 home loss to Atlanta on Nov. 8. It was Cleveland’s only loss in their last 12 games – including the postseason – against the Hawks since the 2015 playoffs.

The Hawks retired “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s No. 44 at halftime. The number was uncovered in the Philips Arena rafters beside banners honoring numbers worn by Bob Pettit (9), Lou Hudson (23), Dominique Wilkins (21) and Dikembe Mutombo (55).

Maravich’s wife, Jackie, and son, Josh, spoke at the ceremony.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Coach Tyronn Lue was sniffling with cold symptoms, but said “I’ll be all right. As long as I don’t get anybody else sick.” … Lue said he does not yet have a plan for how he’ll fit Bogut into his rotation. Lue said Channing Frye will continue to start.

Hawks: In honor of Maravich, who began his career in Atlanta from 1970-74, the team wore its early 1970s blue and green throwback uniform. … Cleveland’s 77 points were the most allowed by Atlanta in a first half this season. … G-F Mike Dunleavy, who missed his fourth straight game, has been diagnosed with right ankle synovitis. The Hawks say Dunleavy now will have an undetermined period of rest and rehabilitation.

WELCOME BACK, KORVER

Players from both benches applauded after the first quarter when the Hawks had a video tribute for Korver. He hugged many of his former teammates during pregame warmups and was cheered by fans, some wearing his Hawks jersey, when he entered the game with 3:16 remaining in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Miami on Saturday

Hawks: Host Indiana on Sunday