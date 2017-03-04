ezeli

Festus Ezeli’s season that never was is now over, to have knee surgery

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 11:00 PM EST

Festus Ezeli had knee surgery last summer, which is part of what drove down the price on the then-Warriors’ big man. Of course, Portland still gave him $7.4 million (with a team option for $7.7 million next year).

However, Ezeli has never gotten on the court. After taking it slow over last summer he practiced with the team twice in mid-October, there was more swelling, so he pulled back. As time went on, it became more and more clear he was done for the season.

Saturday the Blazers made that official by announcing Ezeli would have knee surgery and he is done for this campaign.

Ezeli and Evan Turner were Portland’s two big offseason signings, but neither has had the season or impact management expected.

Most Blazers fans have moved on from Ezeli. Near the trade deadline, the Blazers sent Mason Plumlee to Denver for Jusuf Nurkic, who has played better than expected in his limited time in Portland. He and Meyers Leonard are the frontcourt trying to lead a push to get Portland the eighth seed. It is very possible Blazers management has moved on as well and will not bring Ezeli back.

Hawks’ coach Mike Budenholzer suspended one game for making contact with referee

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 9:30 PM EST

Mike Budenholzer was hot. He felt LeBron James pushed off on Kent Bazemore to create space and the offensive foul wasn’t called. He ran with Brian Forte down the floor, barking at him.

Then he touched the referee. That got him a technical.

Saturday, the league announced that Budenholzer was suspended one game as well for the incident. He will sit Sunday when the Hawks take on the Pacers.

Budenholzer bumped a referee last season as well but was not suspended — he was ejected and got a $25,000 fine from the league. That angered the referees union. After that, there was no way Budenholzer was getting the benefit of the doubt.

Pistons set season high for points in 136-106 rout of 76ers

Detroit Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope goes up for the shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Pistons won 136-106. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Associated Press
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 9:27 PM EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 of his 26 points in Detroit’s dominating third quarter, and the Pistons set a season high for points while rolling to a 136-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

The Pistons, holding the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, had lost two of three, including Wednesday’s 109-86 drubbing at New Orleans that resulted in coach Stan Van Gundy calling out point guard Reggie Jackson.

Van Gundy told reporters Friday that he wanted to see Jackson play with more energy and contemplated starting backup point guard Ish Smith over Jackson on Saturday. Jackson, though, did make the start and scored 21 points.

Marcus Morris scored 22 points, Tobias Harris added 20 and Andre Drummond had 14 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, one game after getting ejected for swatting the Pelicans’ Tim Frazier in the back of the head.

Detroit shot a season-best 56.8 percent, making 54 of 95 field goals.

Already short-handed due to the loss of Joel Embiid (knee) for the season, not to mention the absence of No. 1 pick Ben Simmons (foot) all season, Philadelphia was without center Jahlil Okafor (right knee soreness) while playing the second game of a back-to-back set. Nik Stauskas had 24 points.

The Pistons put the game out of reach in the third quarter when they scored 39 points, the most they’ve scored in a third quarter this season, to expand their 67-52 halftime advantage to 106-82 entering the fourth.

Detroit led by as many as 30 points in the period and made 17 of 28 field goals, including 4 of 9 3-pointers. Drummond had eight points and six rebounds in the period.

Philadelphia was playing one night after a 105-102 home win over the Knicks. Justin Anderson tied his career high with 19 points and drew accolades for his defense on New York star Carmelo Anthony, who was 5 for 18 from the field. Anderson had five points against the Pistons.

The Pistons pulled away with a 19-4 run over the final 4:19 of the first half that broke a 48-all tie and gave Detroit a 15-point halftime lead. Smith had four points and three assists during the spurt, capping it with a high floater with 1.3 seconds left.

Smith, who played in 50 games for the 76ers last season, finished with 11 points and 13 assists.

TIP-INS

Pistons: After setting an NBA mark for futility by a team attempting 10 free throws with a 3-for-17 performance from the foul line on Wednesday, the Pistons were 18 for 21 from the line against Philadelphia. Smith started the first 21 games of the season in place of the injured Jackson (knee). Detroit’s previous scoring high was 125 in a 125-124 win at Portland on Jan. 7.

76ers: Gerald Henderson (hip) missed his second straight game. Philadelphia’s 15 first-half turnovers equaled the most in any half this season.

 

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving out for Cleveland’s game in Miami

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 08: (R-L) LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high five during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 120-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 8:07 PM EST

MIAMI (AP) LeBron James was back in Miami. He just wasn’t back in uniform.

James and Kyrie Irving were held out of Cleveland’s game in Miami on Saturday night, getting the matchup off for rest. James played 39 minutes in Cleveland’s victory at Atlanta on Friday night, Irving played 35 and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said the decision to sit the two All-Stars was made after that game.

The decision on James was made in part after consulting with his longtime athletic trainer Mike Mancias. James is averaging nearly 38 minutes per game this season, and with the Cavaliers now less than two months away from the postseason – where James will try to reach the NBA Finals for a seventh straight year – Lue said Saturday’s game won’t be the last time he’s asked to sit down the stretch.

“He understands the big picture and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Lue said. “The guy’s played so many minutes over the course of his career, and going to six straight Finals he has to take some rest at times.”

It’s the second time James has missed a game in Miami since he left the Heat to return to the Cavaliers in 2014. The teams play again in Cleveland on Monday night.

Lue went with Deron Williams starting in Irving’s place, alongside Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson and James Jones.

With Kevin Love also out while recovering from knee surgery, this marks the second time this season that Cleveland will be without any of its Big Three – the other of those being a loss at Memphis. The Cavaliers also entered Saturday 0-4 in games where James doesn’t play this season.

Atlanta Hawks make it official, claim Jose Calderon off waivers

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Jose Calderon #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a called foul during the second half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2017, 7:59 PM EST

We’ve been telling you for days this was coming, and Saturday afternoon the Atlanta Hawks made it official.

They claimed veteran point guard Jose Calderon off waivers, he will be with them for their playoff run.

“We feel fortunate to be able to add a player of Jose’s caliber at this point in the season,” Head coach and team president Mike Budenholzer said. “His unselfish nature and ability to shoot with range fits our style of play and his experience will add to our locker room.”

The Hawks wanted veteran depth at the point guard spot. Dennis Schroder starts, but when he sits the Hawks turn to Malcolm Delaney, an undrafted rookie who is shooting 38.2 percent overall and 24.7 percent from three. He’s a below replacement level player. Calderon is as well, but he’s been the better of the two this season and is someone who Budenholzer can trust to handle the pressure of the playoffs better than the rookie. Calderon, 35, can run the second unit. However, his athleticism has faded, and that can leave him exposed defensively.

After the trade deadline Calderon was waived by the Lakers, then signed and waived by the Warriors he got a jersey out of it — before the Hawks claimed him.