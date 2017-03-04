Carmelo Anthony on Knicks: “When teams make adjustments, we’re still playing the same way”

In today’s episode of “As The Knicks Turn…”
Carmelo Anthony‘s frustration with Knicks management and turn toward the triangle offense is well documented. The offense is a poor fit for Anthony’s skill set, but Anthony’s frustration with the coaching staff goes beyond just the offensive system.
This was what Anthony told the New York Post’s Mark Berman after the team’s 105-102 loss to the Sixers Friday night.
“We play the same way throughout the course of the game,’’ Anthony said. “When teams make adjustments, we’re still playing the same way as teams make adjustments defensively.’’
The Knicks’ stars did not play well. Anthony had 18 points but on 18 shots, Derrick Rose had 20 points but struggled down the stretch with key turnovers. Which is to say, Anthony’s frustration should start with himself.
The Knicks are 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot with 20 games to play. They are mathematically alive, but in practice they are lottery bound. Again. Certainly, a chunk of that blame needs to go to Phil Jackson and the Knicks’ management for the roster they constructed, and the push-and-pull between coach Jeff Hornacek’s preferred up-tempo style and the triangle. It wasn’t well thought through.
But the players deserve their share of the blame, too.
I expect that in the offseason, Jackson and Anthony will come to an agreement and find a deal that sends him to a contender and the two sides part ways.
But for 20 more games, expect the soap opera to continue.