Atlanta Hawks retire ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich’s No. 44

ATLANTA (AP) “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s No. 44 has been retired by the Atlanta Hawks, his first NBA team.
The Hawks made Maravich only the fifth player in franchise history to have his number retired. During a halftime ceremony Friday night during a game against Cleveland, Maravich’s number was uncovered in the Philips Arena rafters beside those of Bob Pettit, Lou Hudson, Dominique Wilkins and Dikembe Mutombo.
Maravich’s wife, Jackie, and son, Josh, spoke at the ceremony.
The Hawks made Maravich the No. 3 overall pick in the 1970 NBA draft. He averaged 24.3 points in four seasons with Atlanta.
Maravich’s number also has been retired by the New Orleans and Utah Jazz and his college, Louisiana State. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, one year before his death at 40.
The Hawks wore their Maravich-era blue and green throwback uniform.
Washington Wizards big man Marcin Gortat was just trying to get in the middle of the passing lane on this play against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. And he did!
It just didn’t net the result that Gortat was looking for.
Instead, what happened was a deflected pass by the defending Gortat went directly into his own basket, scoring a bucket for the visiting Raptors.
Via Twitter:
Oops.
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James can really pour it on when he’s feeling it. Against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the whole Cavaliers squad was in a groove as they scored an incredible 77-points in the first half.
Meanwhile, in the third quarter it was James showing off just how confident he felt with a wild, fadeaway, falling-out-of-bounds 3-pointer from the left corner that was pretty unbelieveable.
Via Twitter:
They say the hot hand theory is a falsehood. Maybe that gets reversed when LeBron is shooting like this?
Ball movement is a crucial part of NBA basketball, and during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 77-point first half against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, that was quite evident.
It was the first game back in Atlanta for Kyle Korver since he was traded to the Cavaliers, and he was just part of a 10-pass, 3-dribble play that spanned the length of the court and saw Kyrie Irving score a corner 3-pointer.
Here’s what the play looked like:
That’s basketball, baby.
The Cleveland Cavaliers set the NBA record for made 3-pointers in a single game on Friday night. The record came during a 135-130 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena, with Cleveland shooting an incredible 54.3 percent from beyond the arc.
This is not the first time the Cavaliers have gone nuts from 3-point range against the Hawks. Last season Cleveland hit 25 threes in a game against Atlanta that saw LeBron James and friends win by 25 points in a playoff matchup.
Friday’s regular season record ties that postseason record, beating out efforts this season by the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets with 24 apiece.
This win didn’t come so easy for the Cavaliers. After an impressive 77-point first half, Cleveland squandered a huge lead late in the game, allowing Atlanta to score 42 points in the fourth quarter. It took 42 points by Kyrie Irving and Kyle Korver‘s late, record-setting 3-pointer with less than two minutes left to seal the win.
Watch every 3-pointer from the Cavaliers’ impressive night above.