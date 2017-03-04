Atlanta Hawks retire ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich’s No. 44

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

ATLANTA (AP) “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s No. 44 has been retired by the Atlanta Hawks, his first NBA team.

The Hawks made Maravich only the fifth player in franchise history to have his number retired. During a halftime ceremony Friday night during a game against Cleveland, Maravich’s number was uncovered in the Philips Arena rafters beside those of Bob Pettit, Lou Hudson, Dominique Wilkins and Dikembe Mutombo.

Maravich’s wife, Jackie, and son, Josh, spoke at the ceremony.

The Hawks made Maravich the No. 3 overall pick in the 1970 NBA draft. He averaged 24.3 points in four seasons with Atlanta.

Maravich’s number also has been retired by the New Orleans and Utah Jazz and his college, Louisiana State. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, one year before his death at 40.

The Hawks wore their Maravich-era blue and green throwback uniform.