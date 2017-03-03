LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Jose Calderon #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a called foul during the second half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Warriors make a jersey for Jose Calderon who was signed just to be waived (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2017, 2:35 PM EST

Based on the timing of the Warriors’ press releases, Jose Calderon was on Golden State for one hour and 59 minutes Wednesday.

After planning to sign the point guard, the Warriors changed course when Kevin Durant got hurt. They wanted forward Matt Barnes instead.

But Calderon, using data from Basketball Insiders and Yahoo Sports, relinquished $392,477 in salary to leave the Lakers via buyout. A rest-of-season minimum contract with Golden State would’ve paid Calderon almost precisely the same amount, $392,478. (With rounding, the buyout and rest-of-season deal might have exactly matched.)

So, the Warriors kept their promise by signing Calderon and then waiving him before signing Barnes. (They’ll have to pay Calderon just $247,991 if he clears waivers. Because he has more than two years experience and is on a one-year minimum contract, the NBA will reimburse the rest. If Calderon gets claimed, Golden State is off the hook entirely.)

The Warriors even made a jersey for their game against the Bulls last night, which again, was played a day after Calderon was waived.

Michael Singer of USA Today:

Calderon might have wanted to play for championship-favorite Golden State, but he can come out ahead financially if he clears waivers. Signing with another team — likely the Hawks — would allow him to double-dip (triple-dip if you count the Lakers) on salary this season.

And maybe the Warriors let him keep his jersey. Especially if they win the title this year, it could be a collectors’ item.

Matt Barnes’ lawyer gets court date pushed back: ‘I have reason to believe my client will be playing in the NBA Finals’

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 02: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls rebounds over teammate Bobby Portis #5 and Matt Barnes #22 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at the United Center on March 2, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Warriors 94-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2017, 3:20 PM EST

Matt Barnes has gone from the cellar-dwelling Kings to the championship-favorite Warriors.

That complicates Barnes’ schedule as he faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

His lawyer, Alex Spiro, made that case at today’s arraignment.

Judge Herbert Moses asked Spiro if his client could return to court in mid-June.

Spiro quipped that Barnes might be unavailable.

“I have reason to believe my client will be playing in the NBA Finals,” he said.

“Good luck,” the judge said before giving Barnes a June 27 return date.

Spiro is just looking out for his client’s best interests. Barnes should push for a court date after June 18, the last possible day of the Finals.

But hasn’t Spiro ever heard of a jinx?

 

Mark Cuban explains Mavericks’ plan, repeatedly uses word ‘tanking’

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: Mark Cuban, chairman of AXS TV and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, listens to testimony during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, December 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee heard testimony regarding a proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2017, 1:50 PM EST

The Mavericks trading Andrew Bogut was primarily about acquiring Nerlens Noel‘s matching and Bird Rights, but that deal had greater complexities. Let’s put it aside for a moment.

Dallas also waived its starting point guard, Deron Williams. That transaction is far more simple, with no return coming to the Mavericks.

Why would they do that?

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“The goal always is to get to be a championship contender and get another ring,” Cuban said Sunday on ESPN Radio’s NBA Insiders show, his first extended public comments on the Mavs’ latest personnel decisions. “As well as Deron was playing and even Andrew, defensively … we had to match up to our criteria of trying to position ourselves to get a lot better. Then you combine that with the fact that I’ve always said, when a lot of teams are tanking, you don’t want to tank. And when there aren’t many teams tanking and everybody’s trying to compete, that’s the best time to consider trying to go for a draft pick. You can try to play as well as you can and still be in competition for a great pick.

“We obviously haven’t played well enough to be in the playoffs right now, but we’re playing a lot better. One loss here and there, we’re all the sudden in the top five for draft contention, but we’re also playing to get better and trying to win, which I think is a good thing.”

“It’s painful, but I’m also realistic,” Cuban said. “Look, if I wasn’t realistic about the value of a draft pick, we would have kept D-Will, we would have kept Andrew. We would be playing an older lineup, but now we’re playing our young guys.

“That supposedly is the definition of tanking: You play your youngest players to give them experience without the expectation you’re going to win. In our case, we’re playing our youngest players, but we’re playing them with the expectation that they’re going to win. I think that’s the best type of experience. And if that means we get the eighth pick or the 10th pick instead of the fourth pick, I’ll live with the consequences.”

I define “tanking” as any decision a team makes that is at least partially driven by a desire to improve draft position by losing more. It doesn’t matter how much or little draft position factors into the decision. As long as a desire to lose more is part of the equation, it’s tanking.

Even if the draft order weren’t tied to record, losing teams would still emphasize developing young players late in the season. But because draft order is tied to record, losing teams give more more opportunities to raw players than they would otherwise.

So, there are obviously degrees. Some teams tank harder than others.

But, by my definition, Dallas is obviously tanking. Cuban admits waiving Williams and trading Bogut was about improving the draft pick.

The Mavericks could tank harder by having Rick Carlisle use a substandard game plan or establishing a culture where players realize winning isn’t important right now.

Dallas isn’t going that far, for both philosophical and practical reasons.

It can be hard to reverse a losing environment, and teaching winning habits to young players is important. Plus, there are limits on how far a roster with veterans like Harrison BarnesWesley Matthews and Dirk Nowitzki can sink.

That has the 24-36 Mavericks caught in the middle — 3.5 games out of playoff position and 5.5 games from a top-three seed in the lottery.

Reaching the postseason is impractical, so trying to move up a few spots in the draft is probably Dallas’ best approach. Maybe the Mavericks should have embraced that plan when they were closer to the bottom of the standings, but it seems Cuban has them on the right track now.

Kristaps Porzingis on triangle: ‘We should’ve been playing it from the beginning’

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

The Knicks are, once again, emphasizing Phil Jackson’s triangle offense.

Derrick Rose doesn’t sound thrilled with that, and Carmelo Anthony chafed at the system before.

But not everyone is down on the triangle.

Kristaps Porzingisvia Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“We should’ve been playing it from the beginning of the season,’’ Porzingis said. “We’re a little behind. I don’t know when we can finally start using it properly and making an impact.

“The whole first season we played nothing but the triangle. I know it pretty well. I like the offense. It can only work if everyone believes in it and everyone executes it the right way. We’re starting to learn it the way we should.’’

The divide between Porzingis and Anthony has never felt bigger.

The second-year Porzingis is probably still at the point where he’s far more focused on appeasing his bosses than advocating for himself. Anthony is in a different state of his career.

Porzingis has the diverse skill set to thrive in any system. Anthony requires careful building around his score-first game.

Make no mistake: Porzingis is the Knicks’ future, and his buy-in is important. But switching to the triangle now is creating a rocky present in New York.

 

If Joel Embiid wins Rookie of the Year, he’d demolish record for fewest games by major-award winner

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Patrick Ewing missed 32 games his rookie year, summing up the season by saying: ”It was disappointing in some areas. It was very hard to watch your teammates and not be able to play.”

He still won Rookie of the Year.

Nobody has ever won a major individual award — Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year — while playing such a low percentage of his team’s games. But Ewing’s record, playing just 50 of the Knicks’ 82 games in 1985-86, could fall this year.

Joel Embiid, who played only 31 games before the 76ers ruled him out for the rest of the season, could still win Rookie of the Year.

If not Embiid, who else?

Embiid was incredibly successful while on the court, nearly singlehandedly transforming Philadelphia. He almost became just the third rookie All-Star this millennium (Blake Griffin and Yao Ming).

Meanwhile, the 2016 draft class his been dismal. No. 1 pick Ben Simmons is missing the entire season himself. No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram and No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown have increasingly flashed talent, but they’ve too often struggled adjusting to the NBA. Going further down the lottery produces similar results — at best.

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogodn, the No. 36 pick, has been the second-best rookie behind Embiid. Beyond Brogdon, the only other two rookies with more win shares than Embiid are the Heat’s Rodney McGruder (undrafted in 2013) and Knicks’ Willy Hernangomez (No. 35 pick in 2015).

Considering Embiid is done, the Spurs’ Davis Bertans (No. 42 in 2011), Thunder’s Alex Abrines (No. 32 in 2013) and Grizzlies’ Andrew Harrison (No. 44 in 2015) could soon pass Embiid, too. And we’re obviously not talking about eye-catching talent.

The Nuggets’ Juan Hernangomez (No. 15) and Raptors’ Pascal Siakam (No. 27) are highest among 2016 first-rounders in win shares — and they’re still just tied for eighth with the Mavericks’ Dorian Finney-Smith (undrafted). The highest-ranking 2016 lottery pick is Marquese Chriss, who places a meager 12th.

There’s also a strong case win shares undervalue excellent per-minute performance relative to playing time. Embiid has probably made more of a difference in his 786 minutes than Brogdon has in nearly twice as many, and that might remain true even as Brogdon continues contributing down the stretch.

All this leaves Embiid a viable choice for Rookie of the Year.

Want to reward the rookie who has reached the highest level? That’s Embiid.

Want to reward the rookie who added the most value to his team this season? That could come down to a tossup between Embiid and Brogdon (and maybe another challenger, if someone finishes strong).

Want to reward a super-talented rookie who sustained solid production over a reasonable number of games? Um… There just isn’t anyone this year, though some voters will surely talk themselves into Ingram or Brown.

It’s too early to say Embiid deserves Rookie of the Year. Brogdon and everyone else still has time to build their cases.

But I predict Embiid will win the award. Enough voters will include him on their ballots, including some who pick him first, and a lack of a clear second choice will have other competitors splitting votes.

If Embiid wins, he’d demolish Ewing’s record for games missed by a major-award winner.

Here’s every major-award winner who played fewer than 70 games adjusted to an 82-game schedule (seasons with fewer games are noted in parentheses):

image

In fact, just a few players have received even a single vote for a major award while playing a lower percentage of their team’s games than Embiid:

Andrew Bogut (2012 Most Improved Player): 12 games

Bogut received single first-place vote. Even in a lockout-shorted 66-game season, the then-Bucks center barely played due to injury. How did he get an MIP vote? Accounting firm Ernst & Young screwed up a vote than should have gone to Andrew Bynum.

Michael Jordan (1995 Most Valuable Player): 17 games

Jordan came back from his baseball retirement and played 17 games in 1995. Some voters probably figured he’s still Michael freaking Jordan and picked based on his ability, not his contributions that season.

John Williams (1990 Sixth Man of the Year): 18 games

Williams came off the bench in 81 games the year prior, and then he averaged 18.2 points per game for the Washington Bullets in 1989-90. One problem: Williams started all 18 of his games in 1989-90. Still, two people voted for him.

Sean Elliott (2000 Most Improved Player): 19 games

Elliott missed most the season due to a kidney transplant. When he returned late in the year, many wanted to rally around him. One person decided an MIP vote was the appropriate way to do so.

I didn’t have Rookie of the Year voting before 1977, so there could be a few other little-playing players who received award votes. But these situations have often involved strange errors or extremely irregular circumstances.

By comparison, Embiid’s situation is pretty standard. He played extremely well then got hurt. Other rookies have mostly struggled.

The combination just sets up the possibility for history: Embiid playing only 31 games and winning a major award.