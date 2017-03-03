LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Jose Calderon #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a called foul during the second half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Report: Hawks plan to make it official, sign Jose Calderon on Saturday

By Kurt HelinMar 3, 2017, 4:01 PM EST

When Hawks starting point guard Dennis Schroder needs rest, the Atlanta Hawks turn to Malcolm Delaney. The undrafted rookie who is shooting 38.2 percent overall and 24.7 percent from three, turns the ball over too much, and has been a well below replacement level player through 60 games.

The Hawks are about to bring in a little help, a little depth at the one in the form of veteran Jose Calderon. The guy waived by the Lakers, then signed and waived by the Warriors he got a jersey out of it — is headed to the Atlanta Hawks as soon as Saturday, with Marc Stein of ESPN filling in the details on the rumored deal.

The Atlanta Hawks plan to sign veteran point guard Jose Calderon ‎as early as Saturday, according to league sources….

The Hawks can either try to claim Calderon off waivers themselves Saturday at 5 p.m. and absorb the roughly $400,000 that Golden State owes him for the balance of the season. Or they can choose to sign Calderon to a veteran minimum deal of their own when he clears waivers.

They will choose the latter option, there is no reason to bail out the Warriors unless another team is going to claim him (and that is highly unlikely).

Calderon, 35, is no game changer for the Hawks — he was not part of the Lakers’ regular rotation, and that’s not exactly a powerhouse team. That said, the Spanish national can still knock down a shot if he can set his feet, and he still has a high hoops IQ. He can run a second unit. However, his athleticism has faded, and that can leave him exposed defensively.

Matt Barnes’ lawyer gets court date pushed back: ‘I have reason to believe my client will be playing in the NBA Finals’

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 02: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls rebounds over teammate Bobby Portis #5 and Matt Barnes #22 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at the United Center on March 2, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Warriors 94-87.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2017, 3:20 PM EST

Matt Barnes has gone from the cellar-dwelling Kings to the championship-favorite Warriors.

That complicates Barnes’ schedule as he faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

His lawyer, Alex Spiro, made that case at today’s arraignment.

Judge Herbert Moses asked Spiro if his client could return to court in mid-June.

Spiro quipped that Barnes might be unavailable.

“I have reason to believe my client will be playing in the NBA Finals,” he said.

“Good luck,” the judge said before giving Barnes a June 27 return date.

Spiro is just looking out for his client’s best interests. Barnes should push for a court date after June 18, the last possible day of the Finals.

But hasn’t Spiro ever heard of a jinx?

 

Warriors make a jersey for Jose Calderon who was signed just to be waived (video)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Jose Calderon #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a called foul during the second half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2017, 2:35 PM EST

Based on the timing of the Warriors’ press releases, Jose Calderon was on Golden State for one hour and 59 minutes Wednesday.

After planning to sign the point guard, the Warriors changed course when Kevin Durant got hurt. They wanted forward Matt Barnes instead.

But Calderon, using data from Basketball Insiders and Yahoo Sports, relinquished $392,477 in salary to leave the Lakers via buyout. A rest-of-season minimum contract with Golden State would’ve paid Calderon almost precisely the same amount, $392,478. (With rounding, the buyout and rest-of-season deal might have exactly matched.)

So, the Warriors kept their promise by signing Calderon and then waiving him before signing Barnes. (They’ll have to pay Calderon just $247,991 if he clears waivers. Because he has more than two years experience and is on a one-year minimum contract, the NBA will reimburse the rest. If Calderon gets claimed, Golden State is off the hook entirely.)

The Warriors even made a jersey for their game against the Bulls last night, which again, was played a day after Calderon was waived.

Michael Singer of USA Today:

Calderon might have wanted to play for championship-favorite Golden State, but he can come out ahead financially if he clears waivers. Signing with another team — likely the Hawks — would allow him to double-dip (triple-dip if you count the Lakers) on salary this season.

And maybe the Warriors let him keep his jersey. Especially if they win the title this year, it could be a collectors’ item.

Mark Cuban explains Mavericks’ plan, repeatedly uses word ‘tanking’

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: Mark Cuban, chairman of AXS TV and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, listens to testimony during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, December 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee heard testimony regarding a proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2017, 1:50 PM EST

The Mavericks trading Andrew Bogut was primarily about acquiring Nerlens Noel‘s matching and Bird Rights, but that deal had greater complexities. Let’s put it aside for a moment.

Dallas also waived its starting point guard, Deron Williams. That transaction is far more simple, with no return coming to the Mavericks.

Why would they do that?

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“The goal always is to get to be a championship contender and get another ring,” Cuban said Sunday on ESPN Radio’s NBA Insiders show, his first extended public comments on the Mavs’ latest personnel decisions. “As well as Deron was playing and even Andrew, defensively … we had to match up to our criteria of trying to position ourselves to get a lot better. Then you combine that with the fact that I’ve always said, when a lot of teams are tanking, you don’t want to tank. And when there aren’t many teams tanking and everybody’s trying to compete, that’s the best time to consider trying to go for a draft pick. You can try to play as well as you can and still be in competition for a great pick.

“We obviously haven’t played well enough to be in the playoffs right now, but we’re playing a lot better. One loss here and there, we’re all the sudden in the top five for draft contention, but we’re also playing to get better and trying to win, which I think is a good thing.”

“It’s painful, but I’m also realistic,” Cuban said. “Look, if I wasn’t realistic about the value of a draft pick, we would have kept D-Will, we would have kept Andrew. We would be playing an older lineup, but now we’re playing our young guys.

“That supposedly is the definition of tanking: You play your youngest players to give them experience without the expectation you’re going to win. In our case, we’re playing our youngest players, but we’re playing them with the expectation that they’re going to win. I think that’s the best type of experience. And if that means we get the eighth pick or the 10th pick instead of the fourth pick, I’ll live with the consequences.”

I define “tanking” as any decision a team makes that is at least partially driven by a desire to improve draft position by losing more. It doesn’t matter how much or little draft position factors into the decision. As long as a desire to lose more is part of the equation, it’s tanking.

Even if the draft order weren’t tied to record, losing teams would still emphasize developing young players late in the season. But because draft order is tied to record, losing teams give more more opportunities to raw players than they would otherwise.

So, there are obviously degrees. Some teams tank harder than others.

But, by my definition, Dallas is obviously tanking. Cuban admits waiving Williams and trading Bogut was about improving the draft pick.

The Mavericks could tank harder by having Rick Carlisle use a substandard game plan or establishing a culture where players realize winning isn’t important right now.

Dallas isn’t going that far, for both philosophical and practical reasons.

It can be hard to reverse a losing environment, and teaching winning habits to young players is important. Plus, there are limits on how far a roster with veterans like Harrison BarnesWesley Matthews and Dirk Nowitzki can sink.

That has the 24-36 Mavericks caught in the middle — 3.5 games out of playoff position and 5.5 games from a top-three seed in the lottery.

Reaching the postseason is impractical, so trying to move up a few spots in the draft is probably Dallas’ best approach. Maybe the Mavericks should have embraced that plan when they were closer to the bottom of the standings, but it seems Cuban has them on the right track now.

Kristaps Porzingis on triangle: ‘We should’ve been playing it from the beginning’

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2017 in New York City.
Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

The Knicks are, once again, emphasizing Phil Jackson’s triangle offense.

Derrick Rose doesn’t sound thrilled with that, and Carmelo Anthony chafed at the system before.

But not everyone is down on the triangle.

Kristaps Porzingisvia Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“We should’ve been playing it from the beginning of the season,’’ Porzingis said. “We’re a little behind. I don’t know when we can finally start using it properly and making an impact.

“The whole first season we played nothing but the triangle. I know it pretty well. I like the offense. It can only work if everyone believes in it and everyone executes it the right way. We’re starting to learn it the way we should.’’

The divide between Porzingis and Anthony has never felt bigger.

The second-year Porzingis is probably still at the point where he’s far more focused on appeasing his bosses than advocating for himself. Anthony is in a different state of his career.

Porzingis has the diverse skill set to thrive in any system. Anthony requires careful building around his score-first game.

Make no mistake: Porzingis is the Knicks’ future, and his buy-in is important. But switching to the triangle now is creating a rocky present in New York.

 