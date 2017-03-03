Jarrett Jack
Report: Pelicans PG Jarrett Jack tears meniscus, out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

By Dane CarbaughMar 3, 2017, 9:00 PM EST

The New Orleans Pelican recently signed veteran PG Jarrett Jack to a 10-day contract. Unfortunately for the Pelicans — who are trying make a push for the playoffs with newly traded for big man DeMarcus Cousins — they will have to do it without the help of Jack.

According to multiple reports, Jack has suffered a torn right lateral meniscus and will be out 4-6 weeks.

Jack tore his ACL in his right knee in 2016, ending his season with the Brooklyn Nets. This injury is likely to put an end to this season as well, and perhaps any chance of making an impact for New Orleans.

The Pelicans have seen significant time missed on their roster this season. That includes Omer Asik, Tyreke Evans, Jrue Holiday, and Quincy Pondexter, just to name a few.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is was without Cousins on Wednesday — a game they won vs. Detroit — thanks to his 18th technical foul and subsequent suspension. The Pelicans are just 1-3 since trading for Cousins over All-Star weekend.

Kyrie Irving puts on insane dribbling clinic during fastbreak vs. Hawks (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 3, 2017, 10:00 PM EST

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving probably has the best handle in the NBA. The 2017 NBA All-Star is known for his nasty dribbling moves, and on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks he put on a show during a one man fastbreak that had folks at Philips Arena gasping.

It started with Irving grabbing the ball at the free-throw line with two Hawks defenders in front of him. Needing a way to beat them both, Irving went with a crazy front-to-back dribble followed by a fake and the sweet finish.

Smooth.

Watch Kyle Korver return to Atlanta for first time since trade to Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks traded Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers back in January. The sharp-shooting wing is added firepower for Cleveland’s title defense, but it was a tough decision for the Hawks to let go of one of the more memorable players in recent franchise history.

On Friday, Korver and the Cavaliers returned to Georgia for the first time since the trade. As you would expect, the Hawks organization paid their respects to the man who spent more than four years with them, helping them go 60-22 in 2014-15.

Here’s the video the Hawks played for Korver before the game:

Meanwhile, here’s what it sounded and looked like inside Philips Arena when Korver was announced to the crowd.

Korver seemed to enjoy it, taking time to hang with fans pregame in Atlanta:

Karl-Anthony Towns father reportedly considering suing Timberwolves over injury from mascot

By Kurt HelinMar 3, 2017, 6:59 PM EST

Sometimes, fans courtside get hurt at an NBA game. Just usually not by the mascot.

But that happened at a Jan. 26 Timberwolves game — to Karl-Anthony Towns‘ father.

And he is considering suing the team over it, according to Michael McCann of Sports Illustrated.

Towns Sr., who is a retired high school basketball coach, was injured during a timeout with 5:53 to go in the second quarter. The Timberwolves’ prophetically named mascot, Crunch, appeared to lose balance towards the end of a high-speed sledding stunt and hit an empty front row seat next to the aisle. That seat, in turn, crashed into the right knee of Towns Sr., who was sitting next to the empty seat. The elder Towns is now exploring potential legal options, including the possibility of suing his son’s team for negligence….

Towns Sr. suffered considerable pain and was given an ice pack to reduce swelling. The Crossover has learned that while arena attendants encouraged Towns Sr. to leave the game and seek care at a local hospital, he refused to do so. Towns Sr. believed that his son—the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2016—would notice his father’s absence. In turn, Towns Sr. reasoned, Towns Jr. might worry about his father’s health and not play as well. Towns Sr. stuck around for the rest of the game, but by the end, his knee had begun to swell considerably and he couldn’t put any weight on it. Arena attendants provided Towns Sr. with crutches. He hobbled out of the arena and was taken to a local hospital for an MRI.

A few teams do this same stunt.

Towns Sr. was seen All-Star weekend in New Orleans, reportedly on crutches.

I would imagine something gets worked out here, the last thing the franchise wants is to do something that might anger their new, young, franchise cornerstone player.

Adam Silver says Chris Paul reached out to him about tweaking All-Star Game

By Kurt HelinMar 3, 2017, 6:07 PM EST

The NBA All-Star Game is supposed to be an exhibition, and it’s expected to have a little playground in it as the best players in the world put on a show. However, it has become so uncompetitive — there is not even an attempt at playing defense unless it’s close in the final minutes — that the product is unwatchable.

That’s not just me saying it, or other people who suffered through watching it. Kyrie Irving said it after this year’s game.

“For me, I would love to play in a competitive game,” Irving said. “I know we play in competitive games in the summer, pickup games, but I think going forward, the All-Star experience will probably get a little harder in terms of defense going forward.”

At the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said players union president Chris Paul reached out to him about the same thing. Via Chris Herring of fivethiryeight.com and ESPN.

Silver seemed to be kidding about the 10-point shot, but the idea that the game needs to be spiced up has become fairly universal. Understand that All-Star Weekend is not about the basketball as much as it’s about the sponsors and the show, bringing in casual fans who want to watch John Legend sing, providing a good time for people who pay the league a lot of money as partners/sponsors. The basketball is secondary, but it’s gotten so bad people are taking notice.

Of course, the real challenge is what to do to spice it up. Guys aren’t going to risk injury for an exhibition.

“It would be good to possibly incentivize the guys somehow,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after coaching the winning side in the All-Star Game this year. “I don’t know if you can maybe get their charities involved or winner-take-all type thing, but I think it’s possible to play a lot harder without taking a charge. We know what silly is out there, if you’re undercutting guys, but it’s almost gone too far the other way where there’s just no resistance at all. I think there’s a happy medium in there somewhere.”

The 2018 All-Star Game is headed to Los Angeles next February. We’ll see what changes the league has in mind for the format.