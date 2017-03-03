In first full game without Durant, Warriors fall to Bulls 94-87

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Golden State 94-87 on Thursday night in the Warriors’ first game since Kevin Durant injured his left leg.
Golden State was breathing a little easier after learning Durant probably will play again this season. He was hurt two nights earlier in a loss at Washington.
The NBA-leading Warriors’ league-record regular-season streak without consecutive losses ended at 146 games.
Stephen Curry scored 23 points, and Klay Thompson finished with 13. The star guards combined to hit just 3 of 22 3-pointers, and the Warriors made it back-to-back losses for the first time since April 2015.
Bobby Portis added 17 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for Chicago. The Bulls outscored Golden State 10-2 over the final three minutes to wipe out a one-point deficit and come away with their fifth win in six games.
It feels strange to type the words “Oklahoma City’s Taj Gibson,” but here we are.
Oklahoma City’s Gibson came up with a loose ball and threw up a baseball-style, three-quarters court, high-arcing prayer as time was running out in the first half, and he drained it.
It put OKC up three against Portland heading into halftime.
Defense in space is not on the Stephen Curry strength list. He’s not as bad as some critics want to make him out to be, but it’s not his forte.
The Bulls’ Jerian Grant exposed that with a crossover and three that’s going to be on a lot of highlight packages Thursday night.
The Bulls and Warriors were playing a tight game through three quarters. Chicago was making plays like this to stay in it.
I’m not in Chicago tonight, but I feel confident in saying on the Bulls’ locker room whiteboard before the game against the Warriors Thursday night, Fred Hoiberg had in big letters and underlined “get back in transition defense.” Even after made baskets.
The Bulls didn’t on this play.
Chicago made the bucket at one end, but Andre Iguodala outran the Bulls down the court, Curry found him with the pass, and the result was a big dunk.
Second City in Chicago is one of America’s legendary comedy troupes. Its alumni include Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Harold Ramis, Amy Sedaris, Martin Short, and…
JaVale McGee?
He was on stage with them Wednesday night, as the Warriors were in town to take on the Bulls Thursday.
I bet that was a lot funnier than a Shaq Tweet.
