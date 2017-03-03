Watch every 3-pointer from the Cavaliers’ single-game NBA record (VIDEO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers set the NBA record for made 3-pointers in a single game on Friday night. The record came during a 135-130 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena, with Cleveland shooting an incredible 54.3 percent from beyond the arc.
This is not the first time the Cavaliers have gone nuts from 3-point range against the Hawks. Last season Cleveland hit 25 threes in a game against Atlanta that saw LeBron James and friends win by 25 points in a playoff matchup.
Friday’s regular season record ties that postseason record, beating out efforts this season by the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets with 24 apiece.
This win didn’t come so easy for the Cavaliers. After an impressive 77-point first half, Cleveland squandered a huge lead late in the game, allowing Atlanta to score 42 points in the fourth quarter. It took 42 points by Kyrie Irving and Kyle Korver‘s late, record-setting 3-pointer with less than two minutes left to seal the win.
Watch every 3-pointer from the Cavaliers’ impressive night above.
Ball movement is a crucial part of NBA basketball, and during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 77-point first half against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, that was quite evident.
It was the first game back in Atlanta for Kyle Korver since he was traded to the Cavaliers, and he was just part of a 10-pass, 3-dribble play that spanned the length of the court and saw Kyrie Irving score a corner 3-pointer.
Here’s what the play looked like:
That’s basketball, baby.
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving probably has the best handle in the NBA. The 2017 NBA All-Star is known for his nasty dribbling moves, and on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks he put on a show during a one man fastbreak that had folks at Philips Arena gasping.
It started with Irving grabbing the ball at the free-throw line with two Hawks defenders in front of him. Needing a way to beat them both, Irving went with a crazy front-to-back dribble followed by a fake and the sweet finish.
Via Twitter:
Smooth.
The New Orleans Pelican recently signed veteran PG Jarrett Jack to a 10-day contract. Unfortunately for the Pelicans — who are trying make a push for the playoffs with newly traded for big man DeMarcus Cousins — they will have to do it without the help of Jack.
According to multiple reports, Jack has suffered a torn right lateral meniscus and will be out 4-6 weeks.
Via Twitter:
Jack tore his ACL in his right knee in 2016, ending his season with the Brooklyn Nets. This injury is likely to put an end to this season as well, and perhaps any chance of making an impact for New Orleans.
The Pelicans have seen significant time missed on their roster this season. That includes Omer Asik, Tyreke Evans, Jrue Holiday, and Quincy Pondexter, just to name a few.
Meanwhile, New Orleans is was without Cousins on Wednesday — a game they won vs. Detroit — thanks to his 18th technical foul and subsequent suspension. The Pelicans are just 1-3 since trading for Cousins over All-Star weekend.
The Atlanta Hawks traded Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers back in January. The sharp-shooting wing is added firepower for Cleveland’s title defense, but it was a tough decision for the Hawks to let go of one of the more memorable players in recent franchise history.
On Friday, Korver and the Cavaliers returned to Georgia for the first time since the trade. As you would expect, the Hawks organization paid their respects to the man who spent more than four years with them, helping them go 60-22 in 2014-15.
Here’s the video the Hawks played for Korver before the game:
Meanwhile, here’s what it sounded and looked like inside Philips Arena when Korver was announced to the crowd.
Korver seemed to enjoy it, taking time to hang with fans pregame in Atlanta: