Watch the Cavaliers use just 3 dribbles and 10 passes to score on the Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers set the NBA record for made 3-pointers in a single game on Friday night. The record came during a 135-130 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena, with Cleveland shooting an incredible 54.3 percent from beyond the arc.

This is not the first time the Cavaliers have gone nuts from 3-point range against the Hawks. Last season Cleveland hit 25 threes in a game against Atlanta that saw LeBron James and friends win by 25 points in a playoff matchup.

Friday’s regular season record ties that postseason record, beating out efforts this season by the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets with 24 apiece.

This win didn’t come so easy for the Cavaliers. After an impressive 77-point first half, Cleveland squandered a huge lead late in the game, allowing Atlanta to score 42 points in the fourth quarter. It took 42 points by Kyrie Irving and Kyle Korver‘s late, record-setting 3-pointer with less than two minutes left to seal the win.

2️⃣5️⃣ THREES! We just set the @NBA All-Time record for threes in a regular season game with 25! pic.twitter.com/dmGE4aRHRt — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 4, 2017

Watch every 3-pointer from the Cavaliers’ impressive night above.