Thunders’ Taj Gibson drains high-arcing, three-quarter court buzzer beater (VIDEO)

It feels strange to type the words “Oklahoma City’s Taj Gibson,” but here we are.

Oklahoma City’s Gibson came up with a loose ball and threw up a baseball-style, three-quarters court, high-arcing prayer as time was running out in the first half, and he drained it.

It put OKC up three against Portland heading into halftime.