Stephen Curry says Warriors must maintain focus while Kevin Durant recovers

Associated PressMar 2, 2017, 6:44 PM EST

CHICAGO (AP) — As tough as it was to lose Kevin Durant to a leg injury, the Golden State Warriors were breathing a little easier. After all, they expect their superstar forward will return this season.

“There was definitely a sense of relief that he’ll be able to come back at some point down the stretch of the season,” Stephen Curry said Thursday in Chicago. “Our job now is to (continue) being us, continue to get wins, continue to play well, continue to build toward the playoffs and then when he’s able to rejoin us, hopefully, we hit our stride and be ready to try to win another championship.”

Curry, the two-time reigning MVP, spoke at the shootaround before the Warriors’ game against the Bulls.

Golden State boasts the NBA’s best record, has a playoff spot locked up and is focused on a second championship in three years. But Curry and Co. might have to get by without their leading scorer and rebounder for the remainder of the regular season and maybe even longer after he injured his left knee in Tuesday’s loss at Washington.

Durant, averaging 25.3 points and 8.2 rebounds, sprained a ligament and bruised a bone when teammate Zaza Pachulia fell into him after being pushed by Wizards center Marcin Gortat. An MRI revealed the injuries.

Durant is scheduled to be re-evaluated in a month. That would leave about two weeks remaining in the regular season if he is ready to return then. The playoffs start in mid-April.

“Obviously, it’s tough,” Draymond Green said. “We’ll have to do it by committee. One guy isn’t going to come and bring 26 points and eight rebounds per game. Multiple guys have got to step up. Some guys’ minutes will increase.”

No doubt, losing their big man is a huge blow for the Warriors. They became the earliest team in NBA history to clinch a playoff spot when they beat Brooklyn on Saturday and are trying to lock down the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

But it’s not like they haven’t won in a huge way without Durant. They captured the NBA championship two years ago and then set a league record with 73 victories on the way to their second straight finals last season, before signing the 2013-14 MVP to a two-year deal.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Green said. “We’ve still got to go out and win basketball games. … Home court in the playoffs, of course that’s the goal.”

Golden State signed forward Matt Barnes to replace the injured Durant, adding some toughness and defense to a team gearing up for another deep playoff run. He spent two years with the Warriors earlier in his career, helping them beat Dallas in a stunning upset in the 2007 playoffs. The 36-year-old Barnes played in 54 games for the Sacramento Kings this season before being waived.

“Just excitement,” Barnes said. “Tremendously humbled. It’s a team everybody talks about, the chemistry they have on and off the court and the way they play for each other. That’s something I want to be a part of.”

Derrick Rose, are you going to embrace triangle? “Do I have a choice?”

By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2017, 7:37 PM EST

The New York Knicks are embracing the triangle offense again because… well, Phil Jackson. I mean, they are selling that offensive balance will help their sad transition defense, but there are a lot of ways to improve floor balance. This is Jackson’s need to prove himself right about the triangle in today’s NBA.

Derrick Rose, like most more traditional point guards, is no fan of the triple-post offense. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News asked Rose how he’s embracing the offense this time around.

“S–t, do I have a choice? Do I have a choice?” Rose said when asked if he’s warming up to the triangle. “I just want to win games. Winning takes care of every category for an athlete.”

The Knicks are 3-7 in their last 10 games and four games out of the final playoff slot in the East with 21 games to play. The Knicks are not headed to the postseason. Again.

Which means this embrace of the triangle is more about future seasons as this one. Rose is on a one-year contract, and the sense around the league is he and the Knicks will happily part ways this summer. If he were going to stay and adapt to the triangle, that would need to start with knocking down threes, specifically catch-and-shoot threes. Rose is shooting 22.8 percent on threes overall and 22.1 percent on catch-and-shoot opportunities this season (via Synergy Sports). However, Rose said he ould hit threes if he wanted to.

“I could shoot them now, I just don’t want to,” he said. “I don’t have time to be dealing with the critics that come with all that. So I’d rather be efficient than just try things.”

Rose remains efficient as the pick-and-roll ball handler and when used that way he can still be a solid NBA starting point guard. He’s no longer a game changer, but he can make plays in the right system. That system is not the triangle.

It’s going to be an interesting off-season in New York if building a triangle team is really the goal.

Reports: Terrence Jones reaches deal to play for Milwaukee for rest of season

By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2017, 5:58 PM EST

Terrence Jones was having a solid season for the Pelicans, playing 25 minutes a night, giving them 11.5 points and some boards. The problem was solid rotation player wasn’t going to be enough to get minutes once the Pelicans signed DeMarcus Cousins to play next to Anthony Davis.

Jones was the guy cut loose to make a roster spot for Cousins (and Omri Casspi, who broke his thumb in his first game as a Pelican and was instantly waived). Now it seems Jones has found a new home in Milwaukee for the rest of the season, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports, and quickly confirmed by ESPN reporters.

This is a quality move for the Bucks. They are thin at the four with injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley, it has them leaning heavily on rookie Thon Maker. Jones can be a solid part of the rotation, and does his best work when he can play at pace (although the Bucks play more slowly than the Pelicans).

It’s official: Matt Barnes signs with Warriors, Andrew Bogut signs with Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2017, 5:27 PM EST

And the rich get richer.

Two moves that were expected became official Thursday afternoon and strengthened the two leading title contenders. First, Andrew Bogut — who played on the Warriors finals teams the past two seasons — signed with Cleveland and will be a reserve big man for the defending NBA champs.

Bogut, along with Deron Williams, adds some veteran depth Tyronn Lue can trust in the postseason to the Cavaliers. Bogut will essentially fill the Timofey Mozgov role of years past in Cleveland — he’s needed in specific matchups with other bigs — but will do it much better.

Also, Matt Barnes has signed with the Golden State Warriors, essentially stepping into Kevin Durant‘s shoes as best he can while the Warriors’ leading scorer is sidelined with a knee injury.

The Warriors had agreed to sign Jose Calderon off waivers as a backup point guard. However, the team’s needs shifted after the Durant injury. Still, the Warriors signed Calderon, then waived him again.

Rumor is Calderon could well end up on the Atlanta Hawks, although nothing is guaranteed.

Amar’e Stoudemire apologizes for anti-gay ‘jokes’

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2017, 4:45 PM EST

Asked about having a gay teammate, Amar’e Stoudemire said: “I’m going to shower across the street. Make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive — take a different route to the gym.”

Stoudemire, who starred for the Suns and Knicks and now plays in Israel, was even asked whether he was joking. Instead of diffusing the situation, he dug his hole deeper by saying, “There’s always a truth within a joke.”

And now comes the inevitable apology.

Stoudemire in a statement, via Eurohoops.net:

I want to apologize for my offensive comments against the LGBT community. These remarks were taken from a larger interview where a reporter was asking me hypothetical questions, and all my answers had a comedic undertone. The answers I gave were meant to be taken as jokes & I am deeply sorry for offending anyone. I am open to creating a dialogue to assist the fight the LGBT community encounters daily and will continue focus on playing basketball”

There might be a time and place for that type of joke, but it wasn’t appropriate for a broad audience of strangers — the exact group who’d see Stoudemire’s interview. Simply echoing misguided fears about a persecuted minority isn’t funny with no other context, and there was no other context here. Stoudemire wasn’t joking with old friends who knew his true feelings. He was speaking to the world.

It’s good Stoudemire apologized, but how many people already heard and internalized his harmful “jokes” based on the idea of all gay people being sexual predators? Stoudemire can’t completely walk this back with merely a statement.