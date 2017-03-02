Reports: Terrence Jones reaches deal to play for Milwaukee for rest of season

Terrence Jones was having a solid season for the Pelicans, playing 25 minutes a night, giving them 11.5 points and some boards. The problem was solid rotation player wasn’t going to be enough to get minutes once the Pelicans signed DeMarcus Cousins to play next to Anthony Davis.

Jones was the guy cut loose to make a roster spot for Cousins (and Omri Casspi, who broke his thumb in his first game as a Pelican and was instantly waived). Now it seems Jones has found a new home in Milwaukee for the rest of the season, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports, and quickly confirmed by ESPN reporters.

Free agent Terrence Jones has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2017

ESPN sources tell @JustinVerrier and me that Terrence Jones is poised to sign with Milwaukee for the rest of the season. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 2, 2017

This is a quality move for the Bucks. They are thin at the four with injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley, it has them leaning heavily on rookie Thon Maker. Jones can be a solid part of the rotation, and does his best work when he can play at pace (although the Bucks play more slowly than the Pelicans).