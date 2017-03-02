Reports: Terrence Jones reaches deal to play for Milwaukee for rest of season

Terrence Jones was having a solid season for the Pelicans, playing 25 minutes a night, giving them 11.5 points and some boards. The problem was solid rotation player wasn’t going to be enough to get minutes once the Pelicans signed DeMarcus Cousins to play next to Anthony Davis.
Jones was the guy cut loose to make a roster spot for Cousins (and Omri Casspi, who broke his thumb in his first game as a Pelican and was instantly waived). Now it seems Jones has found a new home in Milwaukee for the rest of the season, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports, and quickly confirmed by ESPN reporters.
This is a quality move for the Bucks. They are thin at the four with injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley, it has them leaning heavily on rookie Thon Maker. Jones can be a solid part of the rotation, and does his best work when he can play at pace (although the Bucks play more slowly than the Pelicans).
And the rich get richer.
Two moves that were expected became official Thursday afternoon and strengthened the two leading title contenders. First, Andrew Bogut — who played on the Warriors finals teams the past two seasons — signed with Cleveland and will be a reserve big man for the defending NBA champs.
Bogut, along with Deron Williams, adds some veteran depth Tyronn Lue can trust in the postseason to the Cavaliers. Bogut will essentially fill the Timofey Mozgov role of years past in Cleveland — he’s needed in specific matchups with other bigs — but will do it much better.
Also, Matt Barnes has signed with the Golden State Warriors, essentially stepping into Kevin Durant‘s shoes as best he can while the Warriors’ leading scorer is sidelined with a knee injury.
The Warriors had agreed to sign Jose Calderon off waivers as a backup point guard. However, the team’s needs shifted after the Durant injury. Still, the Warriors signed Calderon, then waived him again.
Rumor is Calderon could well end up on the Atlanta Hawks, although nothing is guaranteed.
Asked about having a gay teammate, Amar’e Stoudemire said: “I’m going to shower across the street. Make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive — take a different route to the gym.”
Stoudemire, who starred for the Suns and Knicks and now plays in Israel, was even asked whether he was joking. Instead of diffusing the situation, he dug his hole deeper by saying, “There’s always a truth within a joke.”
And now comes the inevitable apology.
Stoudemire in a statement, via Eurohoops.net:
I want to apologize for my offensive comments against the LGBT community. These remarks were taken from a larger interview where a reporter was asking me hypothetical questions, and all my answers had a comedic undertone. The answers I gave were meant to be taken as jokes & I am deeply sorry for offending anyone. I am open to creating a dialogue to assist the fight the LGBT community encounters daily and will continue focus on playing basketball”
There might be a time and place for that type of joke, but it wasn’t appropriate for a broad audience of strangers — the exact group who’d see Stoudemire’s interview. Simply echoing misguided fears about a persecuted minority isn’t funny with no other context, and there was no other context here. Stoudemire wasn’t joking with old friends who knew his true feelings. He was speaking to the world.
It’s good Stoudemire apologized, but how many people already heard and internalized his harmful “jokes” based on the idea of all gay people being sexual predators? Stoudemire can’t completely walk this back with merely a statement.
Russell Westbrook had a monster game — 43 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists – to lead the Thunder to a 109-106 win over Jazz on Monday.
His biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter. With Oklahoma City down one and 19 seconds left, Westbrook grabbed a defensive rebound and drove for an old-fashioned three-point play in transition to put the Thunder up one.
But that play – and, by extension, Oklahoma City’s win – is tainted by the NBA acknowledging Westbrook should have been called for loose-ball fouling Rudy Gobert while going for the rebound. Per the Last Two Minute Report:
Westbrook (OKC) pushes Gobert (UTA) and dislodges him from his rebounding position.
A correct call would’ve put the Thunder in the penalty and given Gobert – who’s making 67% of his free throws this season and 62% for his career – two attempts from the line.
That’s up to a five-point swing in a game Oklahoma City led by just two when the Jazz began intentionally fouling.
The Warriors’ biggest loss Tuesday was Kevin Durant to a knee injury.
But Golden State also lost to the Wizards, 112-108.
Perhaps that lesser defeat wouldn’t have occurred with correct officiating down the stretch.
Washington center Marcin Gortat got away with offensively fouling Stephen Curry with 1:54 left, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:
Gortat (WAS) clamps the arm of Curry (GSW) while setting the screen.
A correct call would’ve ended the Wizards possession with a turnover.
Instead, Bradley Beal came around the pick and scored.
We’ll never know how the rest of the game would have played out with a correct call, but Washington led by just two once the Warriors began intentionally fouling. The Wizards added a couple free throws for a four-point win and a bigger cushion over the Raptors for third place in the Eastern Conference.