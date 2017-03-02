Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) drives against Sacramento Kings defender Skal Labissiere (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
Associated Press

Nets end 16-game skid with 109-100 road win over Kings

Associated PressMar 2, 2017, 1:46 AM EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brook Lopez had 24 points and eight rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets never trailed in snapping a 16-game losing streak by defeating the Sacramento Kings 109-100 on Wednesday night.

The Nets’ previous win was Jan. 20 at New Orleans. They had dropped 27 of 28 games since beating Charlotte on Dec. 26. The franchise record for consecutive losses is 18 by the 2009-10 team that went 12-70, another low mark in club history.

Jeremy Lin scored 17 points, Isaiah Whitehead had 14 and Caris LeVert finished with 13 for the NBA-worst Nets (10-49). Brooklyn made 11 3-pointers and shot 46 percent.

Sacramento rookie Buddy Hield hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Ty Lawson and Tyreke Evans both had 15 points, and Aaron Afflalo added 14. The Kings have lost three straight and are 1-3 since trading DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans in a blockbuster deal.

Evans hit a 3 and followed with a jumper, pulling the Kings to 99-93 with 2:34 remaining. A basket by Lawson with 30 seconds left cut the margin to four, but Randy Foye made two free throws and Lin added two more to secure the victory.

The Kings (25-36) fell three games behind eighth-place Denver for the final Western Conference playoff spot and are tied with Minnesota for ninth.

The Nets got off to a fast start, making six 3-pointers in the first quarter in taking a 35-31 lead. They led by three at halftime and outscored cold-shooting Sacramento 24-18 in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Lopez had a second-quarter dunk to become the second player in Nets history to surpass 10,000 points. He has 10,014 and trails only Buck Williams (10,440). … This was the third stop on an eight-game road trip, their longest of the season.

Kings: Rookie big man Skal Labissiere started his first game after several recent promising performances. … Sacramento is clearly lacking an interior presence without Cousins. Starting center Kosta Koufos missed all seven shots and went scoreless in nearly 25 minutes.

 

Wizards snap 8-game skid against Raptors with 105-96 win

Associated PressMar 2, 2017, 12:23 AM EST

TORONTO (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points off the bench and Bradley Beal added 23 as the Washington Wizards snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Toronto Raptors with a 105-96 win on Wednesday night.

John Wall had 12 points and 13 assists for his 39th double-double of the season as the third-place Wizards took the first of a home-and-home series against Toronto, moving a game up on fourth-place Toronto in the standings.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and Serge Ibaka added 22 more for the Raptors, who were again without All-Star Kyle Lowry, following the guard’s wrist surgery that will keep him out the remainder of the regular season.

After four consecutive comeback victories in which they trailed by double-digit deficits, the Raptors’ luck ran out on Wednesday as they fell behind by 23 points in the second quarter, with Washington pushing that advantage to 24 in the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard nails turn-around jumper for game winner, Spurs beat Pacers 100-99

By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2017, 12:09 AM EST

There’s no way to defend that.

Down one with 5.4 seconds left in the game, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard got the inbound pass in the corner, and found a very good defender in Paul George on him. Leonard used his strength to get in near the key, then hit a turn-around, fade-away jumper nobody could block. Ballgame. (Well, after George just missed a fairly clean look at a game-winner of his own.)

Just remember Kawhi Leonard on your All-Star ballots. There are five slots, he should get one of them.

Video of Jahlil Okafor as passive bystander on defense ignites NBA Twitter; Coach defends him

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2017, 11:41 PM EST

Part of the reason the Philadelphia 76ers were able to find a trade for Nerlens Noel at the deadline and not Jahlil Okafor was about the defensive end — Noel is a rim protector who tries on defense, Okafor…

Watch him in the video above and draw your own conclusions. I’ll just say normally people pay a lot of money to be a spectator that close to an NBA court.

A video of that play became a thing on NBA Twitter Wednesday night, where Okafor was roundly mocked. Deservedly mocked. But after the game his coach, Brett Brown, defended Okafor and his effort on both ends of the floor. Because that is what coaches do.

Portland’s Ed Davis to have shoulder surgery, likely done for season

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 15: Ed Davis #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket against Jusuf Nurkic #23 of the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on December 15, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2017, 10:52 PM EST

Ed Davis has been battling a variety of injuries this season up in Portland, limiting the impact of the usually solid big man. He’s one of the many pieces of the puzzle in Portland that hasn’t quite fit as expected this season.

Now Davis is done for the season.

He will have shoulder surgery next week in Los Angeles to repair an injured labrum, the team announced on Wednesday. While there is no timetable for his return, don’t expect him to return this season. Davis is under contract with the Blazers for next season at a very reasonable $6.4 million.

The Blazers are already without big man Festus Ezeli, who has yet to play for Portland this season. That leaves Jusuf Nurkic and Meyers Leonard as the only healthy centers on the roster.