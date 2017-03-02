NBA: Wizards got away with offensive foul before late basket in win over Warriors

The Warriors’ biggest loss Tuesday was Kevin Durant to a knee injury.
But Golden State also lost to the Wizards, 112-108.
Perhaps that lesser defeat wouldn’t have occurred with correct officiating down the stretch.
Washington center Marcin Gortat got away with offensively fouling Stephen Curry with 1:54 left, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:
Gortat (WAS) clamps the arm of Curry (GSW) while setting the screen.
A correct call would’ve ended the Wizards possession with a turnover.
Instead, Bradley Beal came around the pick and scored.
We’ll never know how the rest of the game would have played out with a correct call, but Washington led by just two once the Warriors began intentionally fouling. The Wizards added a couple free throws for a four-point win and a bigger cushion over the Raptors for third place in the Eastern Conference.
It was a frustrating night for Andre Drummond, who made just 1-of-10 free throws and saw his Pistons losing to the DeMarcus Cousins–less Pelicans.
When Tim Frazier came from behind to steal the ball from Drummond, it became too much for the Detroit center to handle.
Buddy Hield — the centerpiece of the DeMarcus Cousins trade — helped the Kings to a big loss to the Nets last night.
Sacramento is guaranteed a 2017 first-round pick only if its own selection falls in the top 10 (though the 76ers hold swap rights on that pick and the Kings will also get the Pelicans’ first-rounder if it doesn’t land in the top three). Dealing Cousins was, in part, about sinking in the standings.
Last night’s loss moved Sacramento into a tie for the NBA’s ninth-worst record with Knicks and Timberwolves, whom the Kings lost to the game prior.
Sacramento’s pick is looking safe from the Bulls, who get it if it falls outside the top 10.
If the Kings can lose at home to Brooklyn, they can lose to anyone anywhere.
Patrick Beverley missed a jumper. The rebound caromed off Clint Capela‘s head and then off the backboard. Sam Dekker cleaned up with a putback layup.
Just how the Rockets drew it up.
While the referees’ union is saying, “perfection is neither possible nor desirable,” the NBA is implementing concrete steps to improve officiating.
NBA release:
The NBA is launching an Officiating Advisory Council to focus on areas of improvement for the officiating program and the future of officiating. The council will include retired General Martin E. Dempsey, who was the 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan; two distinguished former NBA players and current television analysts, Doug Collins and Kenny Smith; and former longtime NBA referee Steve Javie. The Council will also include current players, coaches and referees who will be named at a later date.
The NBA is also announcing the following steps:
- Increase the officiating staff by 25 percent within three years, including 10 percent by next season, through a more diverse and comprehensive approach to sourcing and hiring.
- Use a new, data-driven game review system to create objective referee measurement standards and track progress regarding call accuracy and errors per game over multiple seasons.
- Leverage technology to develop innovative methods to train officials, including the use of virtual reality.
- Improve and expand the process by which teams inquire about specific plays or offer input on the officiating program.
- Install a newly-created postgame survey process for coaches to share officiating feedback in real time.
- Develop guidelines and establish forums to improve decorum and in-game communications among players, coaches and referees.
- Introduce a new scheduling system to optimize the chemistry and composition of officiating crews and ensure rest for individual referees.
Yes!
Officiating is difficult, and human errors are inevitable. But good for the NBA doing what it can to minimize those mistakes.
Technology is the league’s best weapon in the fight against missed calls.
Analytics have helped teams discover the value of resting players, and the same is undoubtably true of referees. Easing their workload and reducing travel will produce better officiating.
Comprehensively tracking calls can help identify which type of calls are most commonly gotten correct and incorrect. That can help determine where to target training.
Virtual reality can help train officials through repetition that can’t be easily recreated by humans. Visual/spacial processing should be emphasized, and that’s best done in three dimensions — not two-dimensional video.
But these steps in the right direction shouldn’t be the end. The NBA can still do more with technology, especially during games. Use tracking and timers to handle things like three-second violations and allow referees to focus on the more subjective calls like fouls.