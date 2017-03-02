NBA: Wizards got away with offensive foul before late basket in win over Warriors

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Warriors’ biggest loss Tuesday was Kevin Durant to a knee injury.

But Golden State also lost to the Wizards, 112-108.

Perhaps that lesser defeat wouldn’t have occurred with correct officiating down the stretch.

Washington center Marcin Gortat got away with offensively fouling Stephen Curry with 1:54 left, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:

Gortat (WAS) clamps the arm of Curry (GSW) while setting the screen.

A correct call would’ve ended the Wizards possession with a turnover.

Instead, Bradley Beal came around the pick and scored.

We’ll never know how the rest of the game would have played out with a correct call, but Washington led by just two once the Warriors began intentionally fouling. The Wizards added a couple free throws for a four-point win and a bigger cushion over the Raptors for third place in the Eastern Conference.