NBA: Russell Westbrook got away with foul before go-ahead basket in Thunder win over Jazz

Russell Westbrook had a monster game — 43 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists – to lead the Thunder to a 109-106 win over Jazz on Monday.

His biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter. With Oklahoma City down one and 19 seconds left, Westbrook grabbed a defensive rebound and drove for an old-fashioned three-point play in transition to put the Thunder up one.

But that play – and, by extension, Oklahoma City’s win – is tainted by the NBA acknowledging Westbrook should have been called for loose-ball fouling Rudy Gobert while going for the rebound. Per the Last Two Minute Report:

Westbrook (OKC) pushes Gobert (UTA) and dislodges him from his rebounding position.

A correct call would’ve put the Thunder in the penalty and given Gobert – who’s making 67% of his free throws this season and 62% for his career – two attempts from the line.

That’s up to a five-point swing in a game Oklahoma City led by just two when the Jazz began intentionally fouling.