NBA: Russell Westbrook got away with foul before go-ahead basket in Thunder win over Jazz

Russell Westbrook had a monster game — 43 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists – to lead the Thunder to a 109-106 win over Jazz on Monday.
His biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter. With Oklahoma City down one and 19 seconds left, Westbrook grabbed a defensive rebound and drove for an old-fashioned three-point play in transition to put the Thunder up one.
But that play – and, by extension, Oklahoma City’s win – is tainted by the NBA acknowledging Westbrook should have been called for loose-ball fouling Rudy Gobert while going for the rebound. Per the Last Two Minute Report:
Westbrook (OKC) pushes Gobert (UTA) and dislodges him from his rebounding position.
A correct call would’ve put the Thunder in the penalty and given Gobert – who’s making 67% of his free throws this season and 62% for his career – two attempts from the line.
That’s up to a five-point swing in a game Oklahoma City led by just two when the Jazz began intentionally fouling.
Asked about having a gay teammate, Amar’e Stoudemire said: “I’m going to shower across the street. Make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive — take a different route to the gym.”
Stoudemire, who starred for the Suns and Knicks and now plays in Israel, was even asked whether he was joking. Instead of diffusing the situation, he dug his hole deeper by saying, “There’s always a truth within a joke.”
And now comes the inevitable apology.
Stoudemire in a statement, via Eurohoops.net:
I want to apologize for my offensive comments against the LGBT community. These remarks were taken from a larger interview where a reporter was asking me hypothetical questions, and all my answers had a comedic undertone. The answers I gave were meant to be taken as jokes & I am deeply sorry for offending anyone. I am open to creating a dialogue to assist the fight the LGBT community encounters daily and will continue focus on playing basketball”
There might be a time and place for that type of joke, but it wasn’t appropriate for a broad audience of strangers — the exact group who’d see Stoudemire’s interview. Simply echoing misguided fears about a persecuted minority isn’t funny with no other context, and there was no other context here. Stoudemire wasn’t joking with old friends who knew his true feelings. He was speaking to the world.
It’s good Stoudemire apologized, but how many people already heard and internalized his harmful “jokes” based on the idea of all gay people being sexual predators? Stoudemire can’t completely walk this back with merely a statement.
The Warriors’ biggest loss Tuesday was Kevin Durant to a knee injury.
But Golden State also lost to the Wizards, 112-108.
Perhaps that lesser defeat wouldn’t have occurred with correct officiating down the stretch.
Washington center Marcin Gortat got away with offensively fouling Stephen Curry with 1:54 left, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:
Gortat (WAS) clamps the arm of Curry (GSW) while setting the screen.
A correct call would’ve ended the Wizards possession with a turnover.
Instead, Bradley Beal came around the pick and scored.
We’ll never know how the rest of the game would have played out with a correct call, but Washington led by just two once the Warriors began intentionally fouling. The Wizards added a couple free throws for a four-point win and a bigger cushion over the Raptors for third place in the Eastern Conference.
It was a frustrating night for Andre Drummond, who made just 1-of-10 free throws and saw his Pistons losing to the DeMarcus Cousins–less Pelicans.
When Tim Frazier came from behind to steal the ball from Drummond, it became too much for the Detroit center to handle.
Buddy Hield — the centerpiece of the DeMarcus Cousins trade — helped the Kings to a big loss to the Nets last night.
Sacramento is guaranteed a 2017 first-round pick only if its own selection falls in the top 10 (though the 76ers hold swap rights on that pick and the Kings will also get the Pelicans’ first-rounder if it doesn’t land in the top three). Dealing Cousins was, in part, about sinking in the standings.
Last night’s loss moved Sacramento into a tie for the NBA’s ninth-worst record with Knicks and Timberwolves, whom the Kings lost to the game prior.
Sacramento’s pick is looking safe from the Bulls, who get it if it falls outside the top 10.
If the Kings can lose at home to Brooklyn, they can lose to anyone anywhere.