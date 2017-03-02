JaVale McGee
Associated Press

JaVale McGee went on stage with Second City comedy troupe in Chicago

By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2017, 8:40 PM EST

Second City in Chicago is one of America’s legendary comedy troupes. Its alumni include Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Harold Ramis, Amy Sedaris, Martin Short, and…

JaVale McGee?

He was on stage with them Wednesday night, as the Warriors were in town to take on the Bulls Thursday.

I bet that was a lot funnier than a Shaq Tweet.

Andre Iguodala outruns Bulls in transition, gets huge dunk for effort (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2017, 9:47 PM EST

I’m not in Chicago tonight, but I feel confident in saying on the Bulls’ locker room whiteboard before the game against the Warriors Thursday night, Fred Hoiberg had in big letters and underlined “get back in transition defense.” Even after made baskets.

The Bulls didn’t on this play.

Chicago made the bucket at one end, but Andre Iguodala outran the Bulls down the court, Curry found him with the pass, and the result was a big dunk.

Derrick Rose, are you going to embrace triangle? “Do I have a choice?”

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2017, 7:37 PM EST

The New York Knicks are embracing the triangle offense again because… well, Phil Jackson. I mean, they are selling that offensive balance will help their sad transition defense, but there are a lot of ways to improve floor balance. This is Jackson’s need to prove himself right about the triangle in today’s NBA.

Derrick Rose, like most more traditional point guards, is no fan of the triple-post offense. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News asked Rose how he’s embracing the offense this time around.

“S–t, do I have a choice? Do I have a choice?” Rose said when asked if he’s warming up to the triangle. “I just want to win games. Winning takes care of every category for an athlete.”

The Knicks are 3-7 in their last 10 games and four games out of the final playoff slot in the East with 21 games to play. The Knicks are not headed to the postseason. Again.

Which means this embrace of the triangle is more about future seasons as this one. Rose is on a one-year contract, and the sense around the league is he and the Knicks will happily part ways this summer. If he were going to stay and adapt to the triangle, that would need to start with knocking down threes, specifically catch-and-shoot threes. Rose is shooting 22.8 percent on threes overall and 22.1 percent on catch-and-shoot opportunities this season (via Synergy Sports). However, Rose said he ould hit threes if he wanted to.

“I could shoot them now, I just don’t want to,” he said. “I don’t have time to be dealing with the critics that come with all that. So I’d rather be efficient than just try things.”

Rose remains efficient as the pick-and-roll ball handler and when used that way he can still be a solid NBA starting point guard. He’s no longer a game changer, but he can make plays in the right system. That system is not the triangle.

It’s going to be an interesting off-season in New York if building a triangle team is really the goal.

Stephen Curry says Warriors must maintain focus while Kevin Durant recovers

Associated PressMar 2, 2017, 6:44 PM EST

CHICAGO (AP) — As tough as it was to lose Kevin Durant to a leg injury, the Golden State Warriors were breathing a little easier. After all, they expect their superstar forward will return this season.

“There was definitely a sense of relief that he’ll be able to come back at some point down the stretch of the season,” Stephen Curry said Thursday in Chicago. “Our job now is to (continue) being us, continue to get wins, continue to play well, continue to build toward the playoffs and then when he’s able to rejoin us, hopefully, we hit our stride and be ready to try to win another championship.”

Curry, the two-time reigning MVP, spoke at the shootaround before the Warriors’ game against the Bulls.

Golden State boasts the NBA’s best record, has a playoff spot locked up and is focused on a second championship in three years. But Curry and Co. might have to get by without their leading scorer and rebounder for the remainder of the regular season and maybe even longer after he injured his left knee in Tuesday’s loss at Washington.

Durant, averaging 25.3 points and 8.2 rebounds, sprained a ligament and bruised a bone when teammate Zaza Pachulia fell into him after being pushed by Wizards center Marcin Gortat. An MRI revealed the injuries.

Durant is scheduled to be re-evaluated in a month. That would leave about two weeks remaining in the regular season if he is ready to return then. The playoffs start in mid-April.

“Obviously, it’s tough,” Draymond Green said. “We’ll have to do it by committee. One guy isn’t going to come and bring 26 points and eight rebounds per game. Multiple guys have got to step up. Some guys’ minutes will increase.”

No doubt, losing their big man is a huge blow for the Warriors. They became the earliest team in NBA history to clinch a playoff spot when they beat Brooklyn on Saturday and are trying to lock down the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

But it’s not like they haven’t won in a huge way without Durant. They captured the NBA championship two years ago and then set a league record with 73 victories on the way to their second straight finals last season, before signing the 2013-14 MVP to a two-year deal.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Green said. “We’ve still got to go out and win basketball games. … Home court in the playoffs, of course that’s the goal.”

Golden State signed forward Matt Barnes to replace the injured Durant, adding some toughness and defense to a team gearing up for another deep playoff run. He spent two years with the Warriors earlier in his career, helping them beat Dallas in a stunning upset in the 2007 playoffs. The 36-year-old Barnes played in 54 games for the Sacramento Kings this season before being waived.

“Just excitement,” Barnes said. “Tremendously humbled. It’s a team everybody talks about, the chemistry they have on and off the court and the way they play for each other. That’s something I want to be a part of.”

Reports: Terrence Jones reaches deal to play for Milwaukee for rest of season

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2017, 5:58 PM EST

Terrence Jones was having a solid season for the Pelicans, playing 25 minutes a night, giving them 11.5 points and some boards. The problem was solid rotation player wasn’t going to be enough to get minutes once the Pelicans signed DeMarcus Cousins to play next to Anthony Davis.

Jones was the guy cut loose to make a roster spot for Cousins (and Omri Casspi, who broke his thumb in his first game as a Pelican and was instantly waived). Now it seems Jones has found a new home in Milwaukee for the rest of the season, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports, and quickly confirmed by ESPN reporters.

This is a quality move for the Bucks. They are thin at the four with injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley, it has them leaning heavily on rookie Thon Maker. Jones can be a solid part of the rotation, and does his best work when he can play at pace (although the Bucks play more slowly than the Pelicans).