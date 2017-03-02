It’s official: Matt Barnes signs with Warriors, Andrew Bogut signs with Cavaliers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

And the rich get richer.

Two moves that were expected became official Thursday afternoon and strengthened the two leading title contenders. First, Andrew Bogut — who played on the Warriors finals teams the past two seasons — signed with Cleveland and will be a reserve big man for the defending NBA champs.

Bogut, along with Deron Williams, adds some veteran depth Tyronn Lue can trust in the postseason to the Cavaliers. Bogut will essentially fill the Timofey Mozgov role of years past in Cleveland — he’s needed in specific matchups with other bigs — but will do it much better.

Also, Matt Barnes has signed with the Golden State Warriors, essentially stepping into Kevin Durant‘s shoes as best he can while the Warriors’ leading scorer is sidelined with a knee injury.

The Warriors had agreed to sign Jose Calderon off waivers as a backup point guard. However, the team’s needs shifted after the Durant injury. Still, the Warriors signed Calderon, then waived him again.

They paid the man $415k for a two-hour stay, AND cut the check for his jersey. The Calderon chapter… https://t.co/5oPr1vGUPA — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 2, 2017

Rumor is Calderon could well end up on the Atlanta Hawks, although nothing is guaranteed.