Buddy Hield commits ridiculously unnecessary backcourt violation (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Buddy Hield — the centerpiece of the DeMarcus Cousins trade — helped the Kings to a big loss to the Nets last night.

Sacramento is guaranteed a 2017 first-round pick only if its own selection falls in the top 10 (though the 76ers hold swap rights on that pick and the Kings will also get the Pelicans’ first-rounder if it doesn’t land in the top three). Dealing Cousins was, in part, about sinking in the standings.

Last night’s loss moved Sacramento into a tie for the NBA’s ninth-worst record with Knicks and Timberwolves, whom the Kings lost to the game prior.

Sacramento’s pick is looking safe from the Bulls, who get it if it falls outside the top 10.

If the Kings can lose at home to Brooklyn, they can lose to anyone anywhere.