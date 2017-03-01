Video of Jahlil Okafor as passive bystander on defense ignites NBA Twitter; Coach defends him

Part of the reason the Philadelphia 76ers were able to find a trade for Nerlens Noel at the deadline and not Jahlil Okafor was about the defensive end — Noel is a rim protector who tries on defense, Okafor…
Watch him in the video above and draw your own conclusions. I’ll just say normally people pay a lot of money to be a spectator that close to an NBA court.
A video of that play became a thing on NBA Twitter Wednesday night, where Okafor was roundly mocked. Deservedly mocked. But after the game his coach, Brett Brown, defended Okafor and his effort on both ends of the floor. Because that is what coaches do.
There’s no way to defend that.
Down one with 5.4 seconds left in the game, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard got the inbound pass in the corner, and found a very good defender in Paul George on him. Leonard used his strength to get in near the key, then hit a turn-around, fade-away jumper nobody could block. Ballgame. (Well, after George just missed a fairly clean look at a game-winner of his own.)
Just remember Kawhi Leonard on your All-Star ballots. There are five slots, he should get one of them.
Ed Davis has been battling a variety of injuries this season up in Portland, limiting the impact of the usually solid big man. He’s one of the many pieces of the puzzle in Portland that hasn’t quite fit as expected this season.
Now Davis is done for the season.
He will have shoulder surgery next week in Los Angeles to repair an injured labrum, the team announced on Wednesday. While there is no timetable for his return, don’t expect him to return this season. Davis is under contract with the Blazers for next season at a very reasonable $6.4 million.
The Blazers are already without big man Festus Ezeli, who has yet to play for Portland this season. That leaves Jusuf Nurkic and Meyers Leonard as the only healthy centers on the roster.
Simply by attracting players waived by other teams, the Cavaliers have added former No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 picks during this season.
That means only so much years after Andrew Bogut (No. 1 in 2005), Derrick Williams (No. 2 in 2011) and Deron Williams (No. 3 in 2005) entered the league. But it speaks to the players’ talent, and LeBron James has a way of helping teammates maximize their talent. See J.R. Smith.
Williams and presumably Bogut are locked up through the end of the season. Now, Cleveland is securing Williams.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sign forward Derrick Williams for the remainder of the season on Saturday when his second 10-day contract expires, a league source told The Vertical.
Williams showed progress with the Knicks last year and then bombed with the Heat this season to the point they waived him. He has played well with the Cavs, though in limited minutes. Williams probably won’t keep making 74% of his 2-pointers and 37% of his 3-pointers.
Once the Cavaliers trim their rotation for the playoffs, Williams might get glued to the bench. But first, he can help eat minutes with Kevin Love injured and LeBron standing to benefit from more rest during the long drag of the regular season.
And Williams might even come in handy if Cleveland faces the Warriors in the NBA Finals. You can never have enough versatile forwards to match up with Golden State’s deadly small-ball lineups.
This is not Terry Rozier‘s proudest moment.
First, he made the right play and tried to switch onto a cutting Richard Jefferson, but there was nothing anyone under 7-foot was going to do about the lob LeBron James threw — Jefferson showed he still has some hops and got up for the alley-oop slam over Rozier.
Jefferson then hung on the rim to avoid an awkward fall on Rozier and ended up swinging over him. Rozier took offense, seeing it as a showboat move, and threw the ball at Jefferson.
That was an automatic technical.
Rozier and the Celtics played the Cavaliers even through three quarters.