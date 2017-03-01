Video of Jahlil Okafor as passive bystander on defense ignites NBA Twitter; Coach defends him

Simply by attracting players waived by other teams, the Cavaliers have added former No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 picks during this season.

That means only so much years after Andrew Bogut (No. 1 in 2005), Derrick Williams (No. 2 in 2011) and Deron Williams (No. 3 in 2005) entered the league. But it speaks to the players’ talent, and LeBron James has a way of helping teammates maximize their talent. See J.R. Smith.

Williams and presumably Bogut are locked up through the end of the season. Now, Cleveland is securing Williams.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sign forward Derrick Williams for the remainder of the season on Saturday when his second 10-day contract expires, a league source told The Vertical.

Williams showed progress with the Knicks last year and then bombed with the Heat this season to the point they waived him. He has played well with the Cavs, though in limited minutes. Williams probably won’t keep making 74% of his 2-pointers and 37% of his 3-pointers.

Once the Cavaliers trim their rotation for the playoffs, Williams might get glued to the bench. But first, he can help eat minutes with Kevin Love injured and LeBron standing to benefit from more rest during the long drag of the regular season.

And Williams might even come in handy if Cleveland faces the Warriors in the NBA Finals. You can never have enough versatile forwards to match up with Golden State’s deadly small-ball lineups.