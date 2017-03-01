Tuesday Ty Lawson asked fans for “bomb” taco spot, Wednesday may sit with gastroenteritis

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was Taco Tuesday, and the Kings’ Ty Lawson wanted to partake. He took to Instagram and asked fans for a “bomb taco spot in Sacramento.”

Then Wednesday this came out.

A late add to the injury report – Ty Lawson is questionable tonight with gastroenteritis — James Ham (@James_Ham) March 1, 2017

Hat tip to Bleacher Report for noticing this first.

I’d say this is funny, except anyone who has been sick after eating bad food knows it’s not funny when you’re the one curled up or racing to the bathroom.

Well, okay, this is a little funny. But I feel sorry for Lawson.