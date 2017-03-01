Tuesday Ty Lawson asked fans for “bomb” taco spot, Wednesday may sit with gastroenteritis

It was Taco Tuesday, and the Kings’ Ty Lawson wanted to partake. He took to Instagram and asked fans for a “bomb taco spot in Sacramento.”
Then Wednesday this came out.
Hat tip to Bleacher Report for noticing this first.
I’d say this is funny, except anyone who has been sick after eating bad food knows it’s not funny when you’re the one curled up or racing to the bathroom.
Well, okay, this is a little funny. But I feel sorry for Lawson.
TORONTO (AP) — Point guard Brandon Jennings has signed with the Washington Wizards after being waived by the New York Knicks.
Jennings cleared waivers Wednesday and agreed to join Washington, which had a game at the Toronto Raptors at night.
He was let go by the Knicks on Monday, after signing a $5 million, one-year deal last offseason.
The Wizards made room for Jennings by waiving forward Danuel House, who has played only one minute all season because of injuries.
Jennings offers the Wizards some experience at the point to back up four-time All-Star John Wall, who is second in the NBA in assists, averaging 10.8.
In seven-plus NBA seasons with four teams, Jennings has averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 25 minutes with New York this season, appearing in 58 games, with 11 starts.
If he thought it was a joke, it wasn’t funny. Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, now playing in Israel, said this to a reporter to a question about a potential gay teammate.
“I’m going to shower across the street. Make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive … take a different route to the gym.”
Was he joking?
“I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”
That is not a joke, it’s homophobic. It’s sad. It’s also the height of arrogance to assume a gay teammate would be interested in someone so narrow-minded and backwards.
Jason Collins played 13 NBA seasons, was about as respected a teammate as you could find in the league, and he came out publicly as a gay man near the end of that run. He tweeted this.
Former NBA player John Amaechi, who came out after his playing days, was far more direct.
Good on Collins and Amaechi, these kinds of comments need to be met head on, they are simply unacceptable.
The signings will come quickly over the next few days.
Andrew Bogut will ink a deal with the Cavaliers.
Brandon Jennings will sign on to be the Wizards’ reserve point guard.
Jose Calderon will sign on with the Warriors, as the two sides previously agreed to, but then will almost instantly be waived so Golden State can sign Matt Barnes to fill in while Kevin Durant is out.
Those guys are among a number of players who officially cleared waivers Wednesday, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
All of this requires other moves. Such as the Wizards clearing out a roster spot to sign Jennings.
The Wizards will need to clear out a roster spot as well, and reports are it will not be Trey Burke as had been speculated.
As for what happens to Calderon, keep an eye on Atlanta.
If Kevin Durant is back and fully healthy by the second round of the playoffs, then the Warriors will be in the same position they are now — favorites to win the NBA title.
But in the interim, can Golden State hold off the Spurs and keep the No. 1 seed? What needs to go right for the Warriors for that to happen?
I get into all of that and more in this latest PBT Extra on the fallout of the fallout from the Kevin Durant injury.