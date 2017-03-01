Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Warriors won 119-108. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Report: Kevin Durant’s camp, Warriors fear he could miss rest of regular season — or more

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2017, 8:33 AM EST

Kevin Durant hyperextended his knee last night, and the early indications look bad for him and the Warriors.

Golden State is reportedly waiving not-yet-signed Jose Calderon to add Matt Barnes, another forward. And now comes this leak.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

Durant underwent an MRI late Tuesday night to survey the knee damage, and team officials and members of Durant’s inner circle were expressing fear early Wednesday morning that the severity of Durant’s injury could preclude a return to the Warriors lineup before the start of the Western Conference playoffs in six weeks, league sources told The Vertical.

Some close to Durant feared the damage could sideline him even longer, league sources said.

Durant missing part or all of the postseason, or even not being fully healthy for it, would have major ramifications in the NBA’s balance of power.

A team led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would still be pretty good. Remember, the Warriors also have Andre Iguodala at small forward.

But Durant’s injury could elevate the Cavaliers into championship favorites. It opens the door for the Spurs, Rockets, Jazz and Clippers in the West.

Perhaps the Warriors and Durant’s camp are just being pessimistic. Maybe this injury won’t turn out as bad as feared.

But the stakes are extremely high here, and Durant being sidelined long-term could be legacy-defining — in Golden State and beyond

Lakers may not be winning, but Black, Ingram were dunking on Hornets (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2017, 9:15 AM EST

The Lakers weren’t going to win on Tuesday night at home, Kemba Walker and his 30 points were going to see to that. Charlotte got the road victory.

Most Lakers fans are okay with that, having reached the “we need to hold on to our pick” phase of the season (it’s top three protected, otherwise the Sixers get it). But they want to be entertained, and Tarik Black and Brandon Ingram did that on back-to-back plays with big dunks.

Three Things We Learned Tuesday: Kevin Durant injury clouds Warriors season

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 23: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 23, 2017 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2017, 7:43 AM EST

The NBA world — and potentially the race to the Finals — changed in an instant Tuesday night with one injury. But if you were busy celebrating Bill Paxton’s best work as the director and star of a music video about fish heads, we understand, here are the big takeaways from the night.

1) Kevin Durant injury leaves cloud over Warriors season (but Wizards will take the win).Here are the numbers that matter most as we await the MRI results and the news of just how severe Kevin Durant’s knee injury is:

The NBA playoffs start in six weeks, the Western Conference Finals in two-and-a-half months, the Finals in three months.

The Golden State Warriors went from “can anyone beat this team” to vulnerable in the space of this one play, when Washington’s Marcin Gortat threw Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia to the floor to get a rebound and Pachulia fell right into Durant’s knee, leading to a hyperextension.

The MRI results are expected Wednesday at some point, but the Warriors are bracing for the worst having already set up plans to sign Matt Barnes to fill in on the wing.

While the Warriors tried to focus on the game despite not having their best player this season, the Wizards were playing with some real desperation — and that got them a much-needed win, their first since the All-Star break. John Wall dished out a career-high 19 assists, Otto Porter and Markief Morris hit key shots down the stretch, Stephen Curry is now 2-of-20 from three his last two games, all of which led to a dramatic Wizards win in Washington.

2) Triple-doubles tonight: Russell Westbrook (of course) and Nikola Jokic (the guy is a stud). The Thunder and Nuggets are both teams in need of wins as they focus on the playoffs — the Thunder to climb up the West seedings, the Nuggets to hang on to the eighth seed — and on Tuesday night both got massive games from their stars to get key wins.

Russell Westbrook put together his 30th triple-double of the season, scoring 43 points and hitting some clutch shots late, and did it against one of the best defenses in the league leading the Thunder to a win over the Jazz.

Denver leaned on their big man and franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokic, who led the team to a road win in Chicago with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. Combine that with a Portland loss (see below) and Denver moves to 1.5 games ahead of the Blazers (and one better in the loss column).



3) Pistons knock off Blazers in overtime in the best game of the night. Detroit entered Tuesday night as the eighth seed in the East. Barely. Portland entered as the ninth seed in the West. Barely, just half a game back of Denver. Both teams are desperate for wins to make the postseason, and desperation can lead to exciting basketball.

Damian Lillard forced overtime with a driving lay-up, but the night ultimately belonged to Marcus Morris, who had a career-high 37 points and was feeling it. Detroit got the win thanks to him.

Nikola Jokic has triple-double as Nuggets surge past Bulls, 125-107 (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 4:30 AM EST

CHICAGO (AP) Although the Denver Nuggets were playing on the road, Nikola Jokic felt right at home Tuesday night in the United Center.

Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rode a second-half surge to a 125-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Afterward, the 22-year-old Serbian celebrated the performance with a host of fans from his homeland.

“Chicago has the (biggest) Serbian population, I guess, after Belgrade, the capital,” he said. “There are a lot of Serbians here and it’s nice to play in front of that crowd with the Serbian flags.

“It’s a good feeling for me.”

All of Jokic’s triple-doubles have come in the last 12 games, but coach Michael Malone considered this a breakout performance.

“This is the Nikola Jokic everyone in Denver has been waiting to see,” Malone said. “I think he has been playing decent basketball, but tonight for him to score along with those rebounds and assists, it shows what a complete player he is.”

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points and Wilson Chandler added 20 as Denver, which entered the game fourth in the NBA in scoring (110.6 points per game), posted a 69-48 advantage in the second half to erase a halftime deficit.

Gary Harris and Will Barton had 15 points apiece for the Nuggets.

Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo had 19 points apiece for Chicago, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Jimmy Butler finished with just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

“He just didn’t get in the flow or rhythm,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said of Butler. “We ran a lot of actions that we run for Jimmy that he normally converts on.”

Malone credited Chandler and Gallinari for Butler’s lack of rhythm.

“One of the keys to guarding a guy like Jimmy is to not foul,” the coach said. “He only went to the foul line two times.”

Chicago had a 59-56 halftime lead and was up 68-60 early in the third quarter before Denver busted out to take a 91-83 advantage into the fourth. The Nuggets were 11 of 20 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free throw line in the third.

Denver carried the momentum into the final quarter, scoring the first eight points, capped by Gallinari’s two 3-pointers, for a 99-83 lead. The margin was up to 21 points (110-89) a few minutes later and the rout was on.

TIPS IN

Nuggets: F Kenneth Faried (back spasms) did not make the trip and missed his second straight game. He last played against Brooklyn on Friday and is expected to be sidelined at least another week. “The back is a funny thing, and he’s had back issues in the past,” Malone said.

Bulls: Hoiberg has two main objectives during the final six weeks of the regular season: win enough games to make the playoffs while taking a long look at some of the team’s young players, including newly acquired Cameron Payne and Joffrey Lauvergne. “We played 11 in the first half the other night (against Cleveland) and it’s tough to play that many guys,” Hoiberg said. “But at the same time, you do want to get a look at the new guys.”

BOARD WORK

The Bulls had 10 offensive rebounds and a 10-2 edge in second-chance points in the first half, but were held to one offensive rebound and no second-chance points in the second half.

“We gave them a lot of second-chance points in the first half,” Gallinari said. “We knew if we took care of that in the second half, we had a chance to win.”

RONDO ACTIVE

One of the bright spots for Chicago was a season-high point total for Rondo, who was 8 for 15 from the field. “When he’s in the game, our pace just goes up a notch,” Hoiberg said.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night to wrap up a quick two-game road trip.

Bulls: Host Golden State on Thursday.

Mike Conley, Marc Gasol lead Grizzlies past Suns, 130-112

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale talks with guard Mike Conley (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
AP
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 3:30 AM EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Mike Conley scored 29 points and Marc Gasol added 28 while making all five of his 3-point shots to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Phoenix Suns, 130-112 on Tuesday night.

Zach Randolph finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Tony Allen had 11 points as Memphis shot 56 percent, including 12 of 25 from outside the arc. The 130 points were a season high for Memphis, which won its second straight.

Conley was 10 of 19 from the field. Gasol shot 10 of 16 and Randolph was 10 of 15 as Memphis shot a season-best percentage from the field.

Eric Bledsoe had 20 points for the Suns, while TJ Warren finished with 17 and Alex Len had 12. Devin Booker, the Suns’ second-leading scorer at 21.1 points a game, was limited to nine points on 3 of 11 from the floor.

Phoenix lost its third straight and 13th in the last 16.

After a close first half, Gasol converted his fourth straight 3-pointer of the game to provide Memphis its largest lead at that point, 72-66 early in the third. Both teams were still shooting in the vicinity of 55 percent.

Memphis would use 11 points from Gasol in the third to grab the first double-digit lead of the game late in the quarter before carrying a 93-85 lead into the fourth.

The Grizzlies broke the game open with the first seven points of the final period, eventually extending the lead to 19 points on Conley’s 3-pointer near the midway point.

In a testy first half that led to the ejection of veteran Vince Carter in the first quarter, both teams shot better than 50 percent and the Suns carried a 56-55 lead into the break.

Carter received a pair of technicals after a scuffle involving members of both teams and the Suns built an early nine-point lead. Memphis made several runs at the advantage, but could never build a lead of more than three points.

Phoenix led at the half despite 14 points from Gasol and 13 from Conley.

TIP-INS

Suns: Bledsoe has reached double figures in 46 straight games, dating to Nov. 19. .The Suns are 2-12 their last 14 meetings with Memphis. .It was the first time Booker did not reach double figures since scoring eight points against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 28.

Grizzlies: Memphis played its first home game since Feb. 15, before the All-Star break. .Memphis made 12 3-pointers, marking the 29th time this season the Grizzlies have made at least 10 from outside the arc. .Memphis scored 38 points in the third quarter, matching the most points in a quarter this season. .Memphis’ previous high for points this season was 128 against Golden State on Jan. 6. .The previous high this season for field goal percentage was 53.9 percent against Houston on Jan. 13.

NO CHANGE RIGHT NOW

Some have wondered if the Grizzlies would tweak their starting lineup to put slumping forward Chandler Parsons in a different role. Coach David Fizdale is not ready tinker with the lineup just yet. “As we go down the stretch,” he said, “I’m going to make sure I look at everything to give us the best chance to win moving forward and going into the playoffs. Nothing is going to happen right now, but I’m definitely evaluating everything.”

AND AGAIN

For the second consecutive game between the teams, there was an altercation, this time between Carter and Booker in the first quarter. Carter flicked an arm out at Booker after a foul was called on the Suns guard, and Booker hit the floor hard. There was an exchange of words and after review, Carter was given a pair of techs, sending him to the locker room. The last time the teams faced each other on Feb. 8, the closing minute included a ruckus that started with trash talking between Memphis reserve Troy Daniels and Booker. Six players received technicals and three were ejected, including Daniels. Later, Len was given a one-game suspension by the league for leaving the bench area.

UP NEXT

Suns: Open a season-high, five-game homestand on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Grizzlies: Travel to Dallas on Friday to face the Mavericks.