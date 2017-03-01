Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. Durant hyperextended his left knee and exited the Golden State Warriors' game at the Washington Wizards for good after all of 93 seconds Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Associated Press

Report: Golden State to sign Matt Barnes in wake of Kevin Durant injury

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2017, 2:15 AM EST

This is a sign that the Kevin Durant knee injury is at least fairly serious.

The Golden State Warriors are changing course and plan to sign Matt Barnes to give them some depth on the wing going forward, reports Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Barnes seems to confirm this with an Instagram post of his text conversation with Stephen Jackson.

Message from a real one. Went to war w this dude, we will always be family! Love @_stak5_

A post shared by matt_barnes9 (@matt_barnes9) on

Golden State had come to an agreement with Calderon, and even though nothing is yet in ink signing him then waiving him is the classy thing to do (and puts some money in Calderon’s pocket).

Barnes, at age 37, is certainly no Kevin Durant, but he can play the role as a “3&D” wing. How well he plays it is the question, Barnes is shooting just 38.4 percent overall and 32.7 percent from three this season for the Kings. Barnes was waived after Sacramento traded DeMarcus Cousins.

The Warriors feel they need another body on the wing, which is clearly a sign something is up with Durant.

Marcus Morris, Pistons outlast Portland 120-113 in OT (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 2:30 AM EST

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) Marcus Morris scored a career-high 37 points, including Detroit’s first seven in overtime, and the Pistons rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-113 on Tuesday night.

Ish Smith had 12 points, seven assists and seven steals for the Pistons. The backup point guard was scoreless heading into the fourth quarter but gave Detroit a huge lift down the stretch.

Damian Lillard had 34 points and 11 rebounds for Portland while falling an assist shy of his first triple-double. He had only one assist after the start of the fourth, however, and the Trail Blazers were eventually done in by their inability to take care of the ball.

C.J. McCollum scored 25 points for Portland.

Russell Westbrook’s 43, triple-double lead Thunder past Jazz (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 1:30 AM EST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook scored 12 of his 43 points in the final 2:05 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 109-106 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career. It was his fourth straight triple-double, and the team’s fourth consecutive win.

Doug McDermott scored 16 points and Enes Kanter added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder, who trimmed Utah’s Central Division lead to two games.

Westbrook scored and was fouled on a transition layup with 15.5 seconds to play. He completed the three-point play to give the Thunder a 108-106 lead. After Jerami Grant hit one of two free throws with a second left, Gordon Hayward missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

He led the Jazz with 19 points.

Oklahoma City, which entered the night last in the NBA in 3-point percentage, made 15 of 22 threes.

The Thunder made their first 12 3-pointers to take a 61-53 lead at halftime. Oklahoma City became the first team since the Seattle SuperSonics in 1998 to make its first 12 shots from behind the arc. The Thunder also set a high for 3-pointers in any half since the move from Seattle in 2008.

Westbrook opened his second-half scoring by getting fouled on a made 3-pointer. The Thunder continued to shoot well and led 86-75 at the end of the third. The Jazz rallied and took the lead in the fourth quarter to set up the tight finish.

TIP INS

Jazz: Did not commit a turnover in the first quarter, and had just seven in the game. … Rodney Hood scored 18 points. … George Hill scored 15 points.

Thunder: Made 6 of 6 3-pointers in the first quarter. … Westbrook was the first Thunder player to miss a 3-pointer, misfiring in the final minute of the first half. … Westbrook had just two rebounds at halftime.

UP NEXT

Jazz host Minnesota on Wednesday.

Thunder play at Portland on Thursday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

Amar’e Stoudemire makes homophobic comments to media about potential gay teammates

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMar 1, 2017, 12:30 AM EST

Former NBAer Amar’e Stoudemire is still playing in Israel. During a recent media segment the 34-year-old Florida native made some troubling, homophobic statements.

Israeli site Walla Sport asked players in the Israeli Basketball League how they would feel if they had a gay teammate. Most of the players responded positively, but Stoudemire responded with some pretty clear negative speech.

“I’m going to shower across the street. Make sure my change of clothes are around the corner,” said Stoudemire. “And I’m going to drive … take a different route to the gym.”

The reporter then asked Stoudemire was joking. His face changed a little bit, but he still kept with it.

“I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Stoudemire was fined $50,000 in 2012 for using a gay slur to a fan via Twitter direct message. Sad to see him still thinking this way and using that kind of language.

Markieff Morris after clutch free throws in win vs. Warriors: “I put my nuts on the line”

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-7-31-38-pm
Twitter
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughFeb 28, 2017, 11:30 PM EST

The Washington Wizards beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, 112-108. The Warriors first lost Kevin Durant due to a knee sprain, then the game down the stretch as Washington’s Markieff Morris hit two big free throws with three seconds left.

It was a big win for the rising Wizards, who are looking to bolster their roster for a playoff run by adding Brandon Jennings. When asked after the game what he was thinking about when he went to the line, Morris responded with a surprising and candid answer.

Fair warning, NSFW language ahead.

Via Twitter:

Oooook.

Meanwhile, things in Warriorland are tense and will be until we get the results of Durant’s MRI.