Report: Bogut, Calderon, Jennings, Scola all clear waivers, will soon sign with new teams

The signings will come quickly over the next few days.

Andrew Bogut will ink a deal with the Cavaliers.

Brandon Jennings will sign on to be the Wizards’ reserve point guard.

Jose Calderon will sign on with the Warriors, as the two sides previously agreed to, but then will almost instantly be waived so Golden State can sign Matt Barnes to fill in while Kevin Durant is out.

Those guys are among a number of players who officially cleared waivers Wednesday, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

Jose Calderon and Andrew Bogut have cleared waivers, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017

Brandon Jennings and Luis Scola also clear waivers, per league sources. Jennings now free to join the Wiz; Bogut can now sign in Cleveland. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017

All of this requires other moves. Such as the Wizards clearing out a roster spot to sign Jennings.

The Wizards are waiving rookie Danuel House to clear roster spot to sign Brandon Jennings, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 1, 2017

The Wizards will need to clear out a roster spot as well, and reports are it will not be Trey Burke as had been speculated.

As for what happens to Calderon, keep an eye on Atlanta.