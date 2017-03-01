Portland’s Ed Davis to have shoulder surgery, likely done for season

Ed Davis has been battling a variety of injuries this season up in Portland, limiting the impact of the usually solid big man. He’s one of the many pieces of the puzzle in Portland that hasn’t quite fit as expected this season.
Now Davis is done for the season.
He will have shoulder surgery next week in Los Angeles to repair an injured labrum, the team announced on Wednesday. While there is no timetable for his return, don’t expect him to return this season. Davis is under contract with the Blazers for next season at a very reasonable $6.4 million.
The Blazers are already without big man Festus Ezeli, who has yet to play for Portland this season. That leaves Jusuf Nurkic and Meyers Leonard as the only healthy centers on the roster.
Simply by attracting players waived by other teams, the Cavaliers have added former No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 picks during this season.
That means only so much years after Andrew Bogut (No. 1 in 2005), Derrick Williams (No. 2 in 2011) and Deron Williams (No. 3 in 2005) entered the league. But it speaks to the players’ talent, and LeBron James has a way of helping teammates maximize their talent. See J.R. Smith.
Williams and presumably Bogut are locked up through the end of the season. Now, Cleveland is securing Williams.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sign forward Derrick Williams for the remainder of the season on Saturday when his second 10-day contract expires, a league source told The Vertical.
Williams showed progress with the Knicks last year and then bombed with the Heat this season to the point they waived him. He has played well with the Cavs, though in limited minutes. Williams probably won’t keep making 74% of his 2-pointers and 37% of his 3-pointers.
Once the Cavaliers trim their rotation for the playoffs, Williams might get glued to the bench. But first, he can help eat minutes with Kevin Love injured and LeBron standing to benefit from more rest during the long drag of the regular season.
And Williams might even come in handy if Cleveland faces the Warriors in the NBA Finals. You can never have enough versatile forwards to match up with Golden State’s deadly small-ball lineups.
This is not Terry Rozier‘s proudest moment.
First, he made the right play and tried to switch onto a cutting Richard Jefferson, but there was nothing anyone under 7-foot was going to do about the lob LeBron James threw — Jefferson showed he still has some hops and got up for the alley-oop slam over Rozier.
Jefferson then hung on the rim to avoid an awkward fall on Rozier and ended up swinging over him. Rozier took offense, seeing it as a showboat move, and threw the ball at Jefferson.
That was an automatic technical.
Rozier and the Celtics played the Cavaliers even through three quarters.
The Shaquille O’Neal-JaVale McGee feud has gotten serious.
The moms are involved.
Shaq, via Mike Wise of The Undefeated:
“My mama. Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”
Said Lucille O’Neal earlier Saturday evening from her Orlando, Florida, home, “It’s not funny anymore, seeing the things they’re saying to each other. They need to squash this and move on.”
McGee’s mom, Pamela, via Wise:
“He cyberbullied my son,” Pamela McGee said in an emotional, 30-minute conversation. “Totally inappropriate. Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand.”
Shaq’s job is to entertain, and calling attention to the gaffes of NBA players is entertaining. McGee has made more than his fair share of comical errors.
I also understand why McGee and his mother might resentment that arrangement. The fact that someone else is just doing his job is little solace when you’re becoming a laughingstock — especially because Shaq has too often targeted McGee for errors that would go unnoticed by another player.
Still, I tend to think McGee would be better off laughing off Shaqtin A Fool rather than fighting back publicly.
Something I’m even more certain of: McGee’s mom taking up this battle on his behalf won’t help his reputation.
TORONTO (AP) — Point guard Brandon Jennings has signed with the Washington Wizards after being waived by the New York Knicks.
Jennings cleared waivers Wednesday and agreed to join Washington, which had a game at the Toronto Raptors at night.
He was let go by the Knicks on Monday, after signing a $5 million, one-year deal last offseason.
The Wizards made room for Jennings by waiving forward Danuel House, who has played only one minute all season because of injuries.
Jennings offers the Wizards some experience at the point to back up four-time All-Star John Wall, who is second in the NBA in assists, averaging 10.8.
In seven-plus NBA seasons with four teams, Jennings has averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 25 minutes with New York this season, appearing in 58 games, with 11 starts.