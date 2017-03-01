Portland’s Ed Davis to have shoulder surgery, likely done for season

Ed Davis has been battling a variety of injuries this season up in Portland, limiting the impact of the usually solid big man. He’s one of the many pieces of the puzzle in Portland that hasn’t quite fit as expected this season.

Now Davis is done for the season.

He will have shoulder surgery next week in Los Angeles to repair an injured labrum, the team announced on Wednesday. While there is no timetable for his return, don’t expect him to return this season. Davis is under contract with the Blazers for next season at a very reasonable $6.4 million.

The Blazers are already without big man Festus Ezeli, who has yet to play for Portland this season. That leaves Jusuf Nurkic and Meyers Leonard as the only healthy centers on the roster.