PBT Podcast: Kevin Durant injury fallout, plus we take your Twitter questions

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. Durant hyperextended his left knee and exited the Golden State Warriors' game at the Washington Wizards for good after all of 93 seconds Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2017, 4:30 PM EST

Kevin Durant is going to miss at least a month, likely more time, with a grade 2 MCL sprain and a bone bruise in his left knee after Zaza Pachulia fell into it during the opening minutes of a game against the Wizards Tuesday.

It leads to questions: Can the Warriors hold on to the No. 1 seed in the West? And will Durant be right for the playoffs?

Myself and Dane Carbaugh of NBC Sports tackle these questions, plus your questions from Twitter in this latest PBT Extra. We get into the importance of off-court chemistry between players, where would Ben Simmons go in this draft, and how to accurately judge a hamburger. Yes, you got that last part right, we talk burgers.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (check there to see all the NBC Sports podcasts), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2017, 5:06 PM EST

If Kevin Durant is back and fully healthy by the second round of the playoffs, then the Warriors will be in the same position they are now — favorites to win the NBA title.

But in the interim, can Golden State hold off the Spurs and keep the No. 1 seed? What needs to go right for the Warriors for that to happen?

I get into all of that and more in this latest PBT Extra on the fallout of the fallout from the Kevin Durant injury.

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2017, 3:39 PM EST

Is playing in 31 games enough to win Rookie of the Year?

That’s the question buzzing around the NBA after Philadelphia made official what a lot of people expected: Joel Embiid is being shut down for the rest of the season to let his knee heal. An MRI Monday led to the decision, according to the team.

“The assessment of Monday’s follow-up MRI of Joel Embiid’s left knee appears to reveal that the area affected by the bone bruise has improved significantly, while the previously identified meniscus tear appears more pronounced in this most recent scan,” said Sixers Chief Medical Director Dr. Jonathan Glashow in a statement released by the team. “We will continue to work with leading specialists to gather additional information through clinical examination and sequential testing to determine the best course of action and next steps.”

Embiid averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game despite a minutes restriction all season. He was incredibly efficient in getting his numbers — he had an All-Star level PER of 24.2 — and when he was on the court the Sixers outscored their opponents by three points per 100 possessions. He was clear and away the best rookie when he played, with the Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon and the Nugget’s Jamal Murray a distant second and third.

Still, just 31 games. The fewest games a Rookie of the Year has played in up to this point is 50 by Patrick Ewing.

Talking to voters, I get the sense Embiid is still the frontrunner for the award and may well win. Marc Stein of ESPN summed it up well.

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2017, 3:00 PM EST

The Heat won’t waive Chris Bosh yet, because if he plays 25 games (regular-season or playoff) with another team this season, he’d count against Miami’s cap this summer. The only path to the extra cap space is ensuring Bosh misses the postseason.

With players waived after today ineligible for the playoffs and every team having 24 or fewer regular-season games remaining, the time to formally waive Bosh is approaching.

Bosh will still get the $75,868,170 remaining over the final years of his contract from Miami. The key for the Heat is getting a doctor, selected jointly by the NBA and players union, to rule that Bosh — who has had multiple blood-clot episodes — continuing to play would present a “medically unacceptable risk of suffering a life-threatening or permanently disabling injury or illness.” Then, Bosh’s salary won’t count against the cap (at least unless he plays 25 games elsewhere).

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

The Heat, according to a source close to the situation, in recent days have attempted to reach out to Bosh in hopes of an amicable resolution, without response.

For Bosh to get the remaining money he’s owed, he’ll have to cooperate with the medical testing.

This is a huge opportunity for him, anyway. The doctor ruling it’s safe for him to play is his most direct path onto the court.

But I also understand Bosh’s bitterness toward the Heat. He wants to play, and they won’t let him. He doesn’t have to be amicable.

Still, he’ll cooperate enough. There’s too much money on the line.

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2017, 2:15 PM EST

It was never clear whether Knicks president Phil Jackson was forcing/would force coach Jeff Hornacek to run the triangle offense.

It’s still not.

Jackson insisted he was fine with Hornacek deviating from the famed scheme Jackson used as a coach with the Bulls and Lakers. But now it appears the triangle is back, and Hornacek — whose Suns teams used more of an up-tempo, pick-and-roll attack — is expressing a long-term commitment to it.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

Jeff Hornacek confirmed Tuesday that management is using the remaining months to evaluate who fits the system, which has been re-emphasized as more of a traditional triangle since the All-Star break. Hornacek even made it sound like they were placing players in two different hats: the triangle yays, and the triangle nays.

“As times goes on, you say can they get it? Are they getting better at it? If they’re not, you go, OK,” Hornacek said. “End of the year comes and we’re having our discussions and you say, ‘Can this guy play this offense? We’ll say either yay or nay or he’s getting it, he’s getting better. So I’m sure that’s part of evaluations this summer.”

Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report:

It’s difficult to believe Jackson’s fingerprints aren’t all over this, especially with Jackson-favorite Kurt Rambis heavily involved.

What does that mean for Hornacek, who’s in his first season with New York? He can try to appease his boss, but this doesn’t bode well for the coach’s job security.

It also doesn’t bode well for the Knicks.

Acquiring more productive players should take priority over scheme. Committing too deeply to the triangle will narrow New York’s pool of available talent.

And it’s not as if Hornacek has done a bad job with his offense. Despite Jackson building a team with just three quality offensive players* — Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and Courtney Lee — the Knicks still have a middling offense.

Their defense, guided by Rambis, is lousy. That should be the bigger emphasis.

But Jackson keeps doing his own thing, no matter how little anyone else understands it.

*Derrick Rose, who scores well as a driver, doesn’t qualify due to his shaky perimeter shooting and lackluster ball distribution.