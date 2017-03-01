Jason Collins, John Amaechi fire back at homophobic comments from Amar’e Stoudemire

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

If he thought it was a joke, it wasn’t funny. Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, now playing in Israel, said this to a reporter to a question about a potential gay teammate.

“I’m going to shower across the street. Make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive … take a different route to the gym.”

Was he joking?

“I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

That is not a joke, it’s homophobic. It’s sad. It’s also the height of arrogance to assume a gay teammate would be interested in someone so narrow-minded and backwards.

Jason Collins played 13 NBA seasons, was about as respected a teammate as you could find in the league, and he came out publicly as a gay man near the end of that run. He tweeted this.

Very sad & troubling to think that @Amareisreal was just given this award. His homophobic comments have no place in sport or in our society. https://t.co/A81sTzItOi — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 1, 2017

Former NBA player John Amaechi, who came out after his playing days, was far more direct.

Good on Collins and Amaechi, these kinds of comments need to be met head on, they are simply unacceptable.