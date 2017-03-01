Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale talks with guard Mike Conley (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Mike Conley, Marc Gasol lead Grizzlies past Suns, 130-112

Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 3:30 AM EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Mike Conley scored 29 points and Marc Gasol added 28 while making all five of his 3-point shots to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Phoenix Suns, 130-112 on Tuesday night.

Zach Randolph finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Tony Allen had 11 points as Memphis shot 56 percent, including 12 of 25 from outside the arc. The 130 points were a season high for Memphis, which won its second straight.

Conley was 10 of 19 from the field. Gasol shot 10 of 16 and Randolph was 10 of 15 as Memphis shot a season-best percentage from the field.

Eric Bledsoe had 20 points for the Suns, while TJ Warren finished with 17 and Alex Len had 12. Devin Booker, the Suns’ second-leading scorer at 21.1 points a game, was limited to nine points on 3 of 11 from the floor.

Phoenix lost its third straight and 13th in the last 16.

After a close first half, Gasol converted his fourth straight 3-pointer of the game to provide Memphis its largest lead at that point, 72-66 early in the third. Both teams were still shooting in the vicinity of 55 percent.

Memphis would use 11 points from Gasol in the third to grab the first double-digit lead of the game late in the quarter before carrying a 93-85 lead into the fourth.

The Grizzlies broke the game open with the first seven points of the final period, eventually extending the lead to 19 points on Conley’s 3-pointer near the midway point.

In a testy first half that led to the ejection of veteran Vince Carter in the first quarter, both teams shot better than 50 percent and the Suns carried a 56-55 lead into the break.

Carter received a pair of technicals after a scuffle involving members of both teams and the Suns built an early nine-point lead. Memphis made several runs at the advantage, but could never build a lead of more than three points.

Phoenix led at the half despite 14 points from Gasol and 13 from Conley.

TIP-INS

Suns: Bledsoe has reached double figures in 46 straight games, dating to Nov. 19. .The Suns are 2-12 their last 14 meetings with Memphis. .It was the first time Booker did not reach double figures since scoring eight points against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 28.

Grizzlies: Memphis played its first home game since Feb. 15, before the All-Star break. .Memphis made 12 3-pointers, marking the 29th time this season the Grizzlies have made at least 10 from outside the arc. .Memphis scored 38 points in the third quarter, matching the most points in a quarter this season. .Memphis’ previous high for points this season was 128 against Golden State on Jan. 6. .The previous high this season for field goal percentage was 53.9 percent against Houston on Jan. 13.

NO CHANGE RIGHT NOW

Some have wondered if the Grizzlies would tweak their starting lineup to put slumping forward Chandler Parsons in a different role. Coach David Fizdale is not ready tinker with the lineup just yet. “As we go down the stretch,” he said, “I’m going to make sure I look at everything to give us the best chance to win moving forward and going into the playoffs. Nothing is going to happen right now, but I’m definitely evaluating everything.”

AND AGAIN

For the second consecutive game between the teams, there was an altercation, this time between Carter and Booker in the first quarter. Carter flicked an arm out at Booker after a foul was called on the Suns guard, and Booker hit the floor hard. There was an exchange of words and after review, Carter was given a pair of techs, sending him to the locker room. The last time the teams faced each other on Feb. 8, the closing minute included a ruckus that started with trash talking between Memphis reserve Troy Daniels and Booker. Six players received technicals and three were ejected, including Daniels. Later, Len was given a one-game suspension by the league for leaving the bench area.

UP NEXT

Suns: Open a season-high, five-game homestand on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Grizzlies: Travel to Dallas on Friday to face the Mavericks.

Nikola Jokic has triple-double as Nuggets surge past Bulls, 125-107 (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 4:30 AM EST

CHICAGO (AP) Although the Denver Nuggets were playing on the road, Nikola Jokic felt right at home Tuesday night in the United Center.

Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rode a second-half surge to a 125-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Afterward, the 22-year-old Serbian celebrated the performance with a host of fans from his homeland.

“Chicago has the (biggest) Serbian population, I guess, after Belgrade, the capital,” he said. “There are a lot of Serbians here and it’s nice to play in front of that crowd with the Serbian flags.

“It’s a good feeling for me.”

All of Jokic’s triple-doubles have come in the last 12 games, but coach Michael Malone considered this a breakout performance.

“This is the Nikola Jokic everyone in Denver has been waiting to see,” Malone said. “I think he has been playing decent basketball, but tonight for him to score along with those rebounds and assists, it shows what a complete player he is.”

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points and Wilson Chandler added 20 as Denver, which entered the game fourth in the NBA in scoring (110.6 points per game), posted a 69-48 advantage in the second half to erase a halftime deficit.

Gary Harris and Will Barton had 15 points apiece for the Nuggets.

Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo had 19 points apiece for Chicago, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Jimmy Butler finished with just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

“He just didn’t get in the flow or rhythm,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said of Butler. “We ran a lot of actions that we run for Jimmy that he normally converts on.”

Malone credited Chandler and Gallinari for Butler’s lack of rhythm.

“One of the keys to guarding a guy like Jimmy is to not foul,” the coach said. “He only went to the foul line two times.”

Chicago had a 59-56 halftime lead and was up 68-60 early in the third quarter before Denver busted out to take a 91-83 advantage into the fourth. The Nuggets were 11 of 20 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free throw line in the third.

Denver carried the momentum into the final quarter, scoring the first eight points, capped by Gallinari’s two 3-pointers, for a 99-83 lead. The margin was up to 21 points (110-89) a few minutes later and the rout was on.

TIPS IN

Nuggets: F Kenneth Faried (back spasms) did not make the trip and missed his second straight game. He last played against Brooklyn on Friday and is expected to be sidelined at least another week. “The back is a funny thing, and he’s had back issues in the past,” Malone said.

Bulls: Hoiberg has two main objectives during the final six weeks of the regular season: win enough games to make the playoffs while taking a long look at some of the team’s young players, including newly acquired Cameron Payne and Joffrey Lauvergne. “We played 11 in the first half the other night (against Cleveland) and it’s tough to play that many guys,” Hoiberg said. “But at the same time, you do want to get a look at the new guys.”

BOARD WORK

The Bulls had 10 offensive rebounds and a 10-2 edge in second-chance points in the first half, but were held to one offensive rebound and no second-chance points in the second half.

“We gave them a lot of second-chance points in the first half,” Gallinari said. “We knew if we took care of that in the second half, we had a chance to win.”

RONDO ACTIVE

One of the bright spots for Chicago was a season-high point total for Rondo, who was 8 for 15 from the field. “When he’s in the game, our pace just goes up a notch,” Hoiberg said.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night to wrap up a quick two-game road trip.

Bulls: Host Golden State on Thursday.

Marcus Morris, Pistons outlast Portland 120-113 in OT (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 2:30 AM EST

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) Marcus Morris scored a career-high 37 points, including Detroit’s first seven in overtime, and the Pistons rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-113 on Tuesday night.

Ish Smith had 12 points, seven assists and seven steals for the Pistons. The backup point guard was scoreless heading into the fourth quarter but gave Detroit a huge lift down the stretch.

Damian Lillard had 34 points and 11 rebounds for Portland while falling an assist shy of his first triple-double. He had only one assist after the start of the fourth, however, and the Trail Blazers were eventually done in by their inability to take care of the ball.

C.J. McCollum scored 25 points for Portland.

Report: Golden State to sign Matt Barnes in wake of Kevin Durant injury

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. Durant hyperextended his left knee and exited the Golden State Warriors' game at the Washington Wizards for good after all of 93 seconds Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Associated Press
1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2017, 2:15 AM EST

This is a sign that the Kevin Durant knee injury is at least fairly serious.

The Golden State Warriors are changing course and plan to sign Matt Barnes to give them some depth on the wing going forward, reports Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Barnes seems to confirm this with an Instagram post of his text conversation with Stephen Jackson.

Message from a real one. Went to war w this dude, we will always be family! Love @_stak5_

A post shared by matt_barnes9 (@matt_barnes9) on

Golden State had come to an agreement with Calderon, and even though nothing is yet in ink signing him then waiving him is the classy thing to do (and puts some money in Calderon’s pocket).

Barnes, at age 37, is certainly no Kevin Durant, but he can play the role as a “3&D” wing. How well he plays it is the question, Barnes is shooting just 38.4 percent overall and 32.7 percent from three this season for the Kings. Barnes was waived after Sacramento traded DeMarcus Cousins.

The Warriors feel they need another body on the wing, which is clearly a sign something is up with Durant.

Russell Westbrook’s 43, triple-double lead Thunder past Jazz (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 1:30 AM EST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook scored 12 of his 43 points in the final 2:05 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 109-106 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career. It was his fourth straight triple-double, and the team’s fourth consecutive win.

Doug McDermott scored 16 points and Enes Kanter added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder, who trimmed Utah’s Central Division lead to two games.

Westbrook scored and was fouled on a transition layup with 15.5 seconds to play. He completed the three-point play to give the Thunder a 108-106 lead. After Jerami Grant hit one of two free throws with a second left, Gordon Hayward missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

He led the Jazz with 19 points.

Oklahoma City, which entered the night last in the NBA in 3-point percentage, made 15 of 22 threes.

The Thunder made their first 12 3-pointers to take a 61-53 lead at halftime. Oklahoma City became the first team since the Seattle SuperSonics in 1998 to make its first 12 shots from behind the arc. The Thunder also set a high for 3-pointers in any half since the move from Seattle in 2008.

Westbrook opened his second-half scoring by getting fouled on a made 3-pointer. The Thunder continued to shoot well and led 86-75 at the end of the third. The Jazz rallied and took the lead in the fourth quarter to set up the tight finish.

TIP INS

Jazz: Did not commit a turnover in the first quarter, and had just seven in the game. … Rodney Hood scored 18 points. … George Hill scored 15 points.

Thunder: Made 6 of 6 3-pointers in the first quarter. … Westbrook was the first Thunder player to miss a 3-pointer, misfiring in the final minute of the first half. … Westbrook had just two rebounds at halftime.

UP NEXT

Jazz host Minnesota on Wednesday.

Thunder play at Portland on Thursday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.