Celtics’ Terry Rozier gets dunked on by Richard Jefferson, then throws ball at him for technical

This is not Terry Rozier‘s proudest moment.

First, he made the right play and tried to switch onto a cutting Richard Jefferson, but there was nothing anyone under 7-foot was going to do about the lob LeBron James threw — Jefferson showed he still has some hops and got up for the alley-oop slam over Rozier.

Jefferson then hung on the rim to avoid an awkward fall on Rozier and ended up swinging over him. Rozier took offense, seeing it as a showboat move, and threw the ball at Jefferson.

That was an automatic technical.

Rozier and the Celtics played the Cavaliers even through three quarters.