Celtics’ Terry Rozier gets dunked on by Richard Jefferson, then throws ball at him for technical

This is not Terry Rozier‘s proudest moment.
First, he made the right play and tried to switch onto a cutting Richard Jefferson, but there was nothing anyone under 7-foot was going to do about the lob LeBron James threw — Jefferson showed he still has some hops and got up for the alley-oop slam over Rozier.
Jefferson then hung on the rim to avoid an awkward fall on Rozier and ended up swinging over him. Rozier took offense, seeing it as a showboat move, and threw the ball at Jefferson.
That was an automatic technical.
Rozier and the Celtics played the Cavaliers even through three quarters.
The Shaquille O’Neal-JaVale McGee feud has gotten serious.
The moms are involved.
Shaq, via Mike Wise of The Undefeated:
“My mama. Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”
Said Lucille O’Neal earlier Saturday evening from her Orlando, Florida, home, “It’s not funny anymore, seeing the things they’re saying to each other. They need to squash this and move on.”
McGee’s mom, Pamela, via Wise:
“He cyberbullied my son,” Pamela McGee said in an emotional, 30-minute conversation. “Totally inappropriate. Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand.”
Shaq’s job is to entertain, and calling attention to the gaffes of NBA players is entertaining. McGee has made more than his fair share of comical errors.
I also understand why McGee and his mother might resentment that arrangement. The fact that someone else is just doing his job is little solace when you’re becoming a laughingstock — especially because Shaq has too often targeted McGee for errors that would go unnoticed by another player.
Still, I tend to think McGee would be better off laughing off Shaqtin A Fool rather than fighting back publicly.
Something I’m even more certain of: McGee’s mom taking up this battle on his behalf won’t help his reputation.
TORONTO (AP) — Point guard Brandon Jennings has signed with the Washington Wizards after being waived by the New York Knicks.
Jennings cleared waivers Wednesday and agreed to join Washington, which had a game at the Toronto Raptors at night.
He was let go by the Knicks on Monday, after signing a $5 million, one-year deal last offseason.
The Wizards made room for Jennings by waiving forward Danuel House, who has played only one minute all season because of injuries.
Jennings offers the Wizards some experience at the point to back up four-time All-Star John Wall, who is second in the NBA in assists, averaging 10.8.
In seven-plus NBA seasons with four teams, Jennings has averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 25 minutes with New York this season, appearing in 58 games, with 11 starts.
It was Taco Tuesday, and the Kings’ Ty Lawson wanted to partake. He took to Instagram and asked fans for a “bomb taco spot in Sacramento.”
Then Wednesday this came out.
I’d say this is funny, except anyone who has been sick after eating bad food knows it’s not funny when you’re the one curled up or racing to the bathroom.
Well, okay, this is a little funny. But I feel sorry for Lawson.
If he thought it was a joke, it wasn’t funny. Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, now playing in Israel, said this to a reporter to a question about a potential gay teammate.
“I’m going to shower across the street. Make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive … take a different route to the gym.”
Was he joking?
“I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”
That is not a joke, it’s homophobic. It’s sad. It’s also the height of arrogance to assume a gay teammate would be interested in someone so narrow-minded and backwards.
Jason Collins played 13 NBA seasons, was about as respected a teammate as you could find in the league, and he came out publicly as a gay man near the end of that run. He tweeted this.
Former NBA player John Amaechi, who came out after his playing days, was far more direct.
Good on Collins and Amaechi, these kinds of comments need to be met head on, they are simply unacceptable.