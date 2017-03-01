Amar’e Stoudemire makes homophobic comments to media about potential gay teammates

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Former NBAer Amar’e Stoudemire is still playing in Israel. During a recent media segment the 34-year-old Florida native made some troubling, homophobic statements.

Israeli site Walla Sport asked players in the Israeli Basketball League how they would feel if they had a gay teammate. Most of the players responded positively, but Stoudemire responded with some pretty clear negative speech.

“I’m going to shower across the street. Make sure my change of clothes are around the corner,” said Stoudemire. “And I’m going to drive … take a different route to the gym.”

The reporter then asked Stoudemire was joking. His face changed a little bit, but he still kept with it.

“I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Stoudemire was fined $50,000 in 2012 for using a gay slur to a fan via Twitter direct message. Sad to see him still thinking this way and using that kind of language.