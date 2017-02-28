Watch Vince Carter get fouled, elbow Devin Booker, then get ejected

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter got fouled by Devin Booker on Tuesday night. The Suns youngster made a little extra contact with Carter, which in turn saw the Grizzlies veteran retaliate.

Specifically, Carter gave Booker a little bit of a high elbow after the whistle had been blown. That pushed both teams to defend against one another, with things escalating quickly.

Vince wasn't having it pic.twitter.com/DlUqe2byJv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2017

After the elbow, Phoenix’s Alex Len then got in Carter’s face, pushing him, and a crowd of players gathered as play was stopped.

Once things were reviewed by officials on replay, Booker was assessed a common foul, Len was given a technical foul, and Carter was given technical fouls for both the hit on Booker and the confrontation with Len. By rule, Carter was ejected.

There’s some kind of bizarro rivalry brewing between the Suns and the Grizzlies — they’ve got into it before — it’s unfortunate they won’t meet again this season.