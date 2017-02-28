Reports: Brandon Jennings to sign with Wizards once he clears waivers

The Wizards need better depth at the point guard spot. When they got Trey Burke from Utah they thought they’d have it, but his score-first mentality doesn’t mesh well with setting up and running an NBA offense. Wizards coaches have been frustrated the way Jazz coaches were the past couple seasons. Washington has been looking for a better option.
They think they found one in Brandon Jennings, who was waived by the Knicks and is expected to sign with the Wizards once he clears waivers, according to multiple reports (Chris Haynes of ESPN was first in my timeline to make it official).
That player is expected to be Burke, who is in the final season of his rookie deal.
Jennings had a rough season with the Knicks as a backup to Derrick Rose. While the Knicks played faster and the ball moved better with Jennings on the court compared to Rose, Jennings shooting held the offense back — Jennings is shooting just 38 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three. He was not happy with his role on a losing team and the two sides had little trouble reaching a buyout and waiver for Jennings.
While he is no perfect fit for the Wizards, he’s an upgrade at the backup point guard spot at a time the Wizards need it — they have not won since the All-Star break and have slid back behind Toronto in the standings to the four seed. The Celtics, Raptors, and Wizards are trying to avoid the four seed because the Hawks would not be an easy first round series, and the reward for winning it is Cleveland in the second round.
This is fantastic news because it looked much, much worse when it happened.
The Bucks announced Tuesday at an MRI on the left knee of Michael Beasley shows a hyperextension and that he will be out at least three games (he will be re-evaluated at that time).
Again, considering how nasty it looked this comes as good news.
Beasley has always been able to score the rock, and he has been solid off the bench in a sixth man role for the Bucks this season, averaging 9.7 points a game with a and with a PER of 17.6 (above the league average).
Can you name Oklahoma City’s backup point guard behind Russell Westbrook?
Semaj Christon.
If you knew the answer, you probably went to Xavier for college. He’s a rookie on a minimum contract, a guy who has played more than 600 minutes this season for the Thunder with a PER of 5.4, a player way below replacement level in the league — not a guy the Thunder want to lean on down the stretch and into the playoffs. So they have reached a deal with NBA veteran Norris Cole, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
After creating roster space in a trade that included Cameron Payne, the Oklahoma City Thunder and free agent Norris Cole have agreed to a contract for the remainder of the season, league sources told The Vertical.
You probably remember Cole as a reserve guard with the Heat during that team’s title runs with LeBron James and company. He was with the Pelicans for a couple of years, but they chose not to offer him a contract last summer (and when you consider their guard situation, that is saying something). So Cole started the season playing in China, but returned to the United States in December following an injury.
Cole will be an upgrade at the point off the bench for the Thunder, although not a dramatic one. The Thunder will still go as Russell Westbrook goes, they just may not be quite as bad when he sits.
Knicks president Phil Jackson isn’t always reachable.
But those complaints have come at lower-stakes moments, like when the team’s biggest star is upset, in the middle of the season and during a coaching search.
Surely, Jackson was available in the lead up to the trade deadline, right?
Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:
One NBA general manager told me last week in New Orleans that his team “can’t get a hold of Phil. It’s crazy.”
Jackson makes $12 million annually to delegate to Steve Mills. And their boss, Knicks owner Jim Dolan, says he’ll keep this arrangement in tact.
On one hand, good for Jackson bilking Dolan. Wouldn’t we all love a high-paying, barely-show job if we could get one?
On the other hand, this is just getting sad for the Knicks. They made no trades before the deadline then released Brandon Jennings. No-trade-clause-holding Carmelo Anthony, whose value is diminishing, can’t get on the same page as Jackson, because Anthony doesn’t even know what book the franchise reading. Joakim Noah is likely out for the year, and the aging injured big man still has three more costly years remaining on his contract.
Just a few years of Jackson’s negligence could cost the Knicks deep into the future.
But at least he drafted Kristaps Porzingis.
So much for a last-day contract renegotiation-and-extension between the Jazz and George Hill.
Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune:
Utah can technically sign Hill to a contract extension through June 30, but without it tied to a renegotiation, available only before March 1, that’s unfeasible.
Hill will become an unrestricted free agent. The Jazz will hold his Bird Rights and can pay any amount up to the max to keep him.
But he’ll be 31, and four- or five-year contract could be be burdensome on the back end. Hill rejecting a renegotiation-and-extension — which could have given him a $13,644,808 raise this season and three additional years for $75,039,844 — suggests he wants that longer deal.
And maybe the Jazz will give it to him. Hill has been exceptional, and their window to win is open. Making Dante Exum the starting point guard would present huge risk.
First, letting the renegotiation window pass has ramifications this season. Not only do the Jazz have $13,644,808 in cap room, they’re $4,230,508 below the salary floor. That money to the floor must get used one or another. Perhaps, Utah plays the waiver wire. Unfortunately, it’s too late to claim one player who could have fit reasonably well: Deron Williams.