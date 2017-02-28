Reports: Brandon Jennings to sign with Wizards once he clears waivers

The Wizards need better depth at the point guard spot. When they got Trey Burke from Utah they thought they’d have it, but his score-first mentality doesn’t mesh well with setting up and running an NBA offense. Wizards coaches have been frustrated the way Jazz coaches were the past couple seasons. Washington has been looking for a better option.

They think they found one in Brandon Jennings, who was waived by the Knicks and is expected to sign with the Wizards once he clears waivers, according to multiple reports (Chris Haynes of ESPN was first in my timeline to make it official).

Brandon Jennings, Washington Wizards have reached a verbal agreement on a deal for remainder of season, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 28, 2017

Brandon Jennings plans to travel to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to sign his deal with Wizards, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 28, 2017

Washington must release a player to clear roster spot for Jennings, which is likely to happen after Wizards-Raptors game on Wednesday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 28, 2017

That player is expected to be Burke, who is in the final season of his rookie deal.

Jennings had a rough season with the Knicks as a backup to Derrick Rose. While the Knicks played faster and the ball moved better with Jennings on the court compared to Rose, Jennings shooting held the offense back — Jennings is shooting just 38 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three. He was not happy with his role on a losing team and the two sides had little trouble reaching a buyout and waiver for Jennings.

While he is no perfect fit for the Wizards, he’s an upgrade at the backup point guard spot at a time the Wizards need it — they have not won since the All-Star break and have slid back behind Toronto in the standings to the four seed. The Celtics, Raptors, and Wizards are trying to avoid the four seed because the Hawks would not be an easy first round series, and the reward for winning it is Cleveland in the second round.