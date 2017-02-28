Report: Andrew Bogut to sign with Cavaliers

LeBron James wanted help and was vocal about it.
Cavaliers GM David Griffin was patient despite the pressure, rather than trading assets (that he really doesn’t have) he waited until teams waived guys after the trade deadline, figuring he could get the cream of the crop (“come play with LeBron, and also you’ll rack up a lot of playoff money”). It worked, the Cavaliers have already signed Deron Williams.
Now they are about to add Andrew Bogut to the mix, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
In-demand center Andrew Bogut has committed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers upon clearing waivers Wednesday night, according to league sources.
Sources told ESPN.com that Bogut and agent David Bauman began notifying interested teams Tuesday night that the Australian has chosen to sign with the Cavaliers despite interest from Houston, San Antonio and Boston.
Bogut was traded from Dallas to Philadelphia as part of the Nerlens Noel deal, but he quickly worked with the Sixers to arrange a buyout. Once he clears waivers he will be a free agent, able to sign anywhere.
Bogut will come to Cleveland as a situational/matchup player off the bench. When healthy, the Cavaliers start Tristan Thompson at center and Kevin Love at the four, but also have a lot of success with a smaller LeBron/Channing Frye front line at the start of the second and fourth quarters. They are not going away from that in a significant way.
Bogut would be used for specific matchups that could be a problem for the Cavaliers — if they face the Pistons and Andre Drummond in the first round, or Dwight Howard and the Hawks in the second. Bogut is a quality defender, who can space the floor from the midrange and is a very gifted passer. He also has plenty of playoff experience — including Finals experience against the Warriors.
The Cavaliers just got deeper and a little more experienced for the playoffs.
This is scary for the Golden State Warriors. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it looks.
Just one minute into their game against the Wizards in Washington Tuesday night, Marcin Gortat threw Zaza Pachulia to the floor and out of his way to get a rebound — and Pachulia fell into the left knee of Kevin Durant.
Durant instantly limped off the court and went straight to the locker room. He is done for the night with an MRI coming soon, the Warriors announced.
There were a lot of Durant fans in the building as he grew up in the Washington D.C. area.
Obviously, this is a potentially huge blow to what has been the best team in the NBA this season. He is averaging 25.8 points per game on 53.8 percent shooting overall and 37.8 percent from three — this has been one of his most efficient seasons ever. Plus, he’s providing rim protection to the tune of 1.7 blocks per game (a career high). He’s a guy mentioned as getting MVP votes (down the ballot, after Westbrook and Harden) because of how well he has fit in and played with the Warriors.
This is fantastic news because it looked much, much worse when it happened.
The Bucks announced Tuesday at an MRI on the left knee of Michael Beasley shows a hyperextension and that he will be out at least three games (he will be re-evaluated at that time).
Again, considering how nasty it looked this comes as good news.
Beasley has always been able to score the rock, and he has been solid off the bench in a sixth man role for the Bucks this season, averaging 9.7 points a game with a and with a PER of 17.6 (above the league average).
The Wizards need better depth at the point guard spot. When they got Trey Burke from Utah they thought they’d have it, but his score-first mentality doesn’t mesh well with setting up and running an NBA offense. Wizards coaches have been frustrated the way Jazz coaches were the past couple seasons. Washington has been looking for a better option.
They think they found one in Brandon Jennings, who was waived by the Knicks and is expected to sign with the Wizards once he clears waivers, according to multiple reports (Chris Haynes of ESPN was first in my timeline to make it official).
That player is expected to be Burke, who is in the final season of his rookie deal.
Jennings had a rough season with the Knicks as a backup to Derrick Rose. While the Knicks played faster and the ball moved better with Jennings on the court compared to Rose, Jennings shooting held the offense back — Jennings is shooting just 38 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three. He was not happy with his role on a losing team and the two sides had little trouble reaching a buyout and waiver for Jennings.
While he is no perfect fit for the Wizards, he’s an upgrade at the backup point guard spot at a time the Wizards need it — they have not won since the All-Star break and have slid back behind Toronto in the standings to the four seed. The Celtics, Raptors, and Wizards are trying to avoid the four seed because the Hawks would not be an easy first round series, and the reward for winning it is Cleveland in the second round.
Can you name Oklahoma City’s backup point guard behind Russell Westbrook?
Semaj Christon.
If you knew the answer, you probably went to Xavier for college. He’s a rookie on a minimum contract, a guy who has played more than 600 minutes this season for the Thunder with a PER of 5.4, a player way below replacement level in the league — not a guy the Thunder want to lean on down the stretch and into the playoffs. So they have reached a deal with NBA veteran Norris Cole, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
After creating roster space in a trade that included Cameron Payne, the Oklahoma City Thunder and free agent Norris Cole have agreed to a contract for the remainder of the season, league sources told The Vertical.
You probably remember Cole as a reserve guard with the Heat during that team’s title runs with LeBron James and company. He was with the Pelicans for a couple of years, but they chose not to offer him a contract last summer (and when you consider their guard situation, that is saying something). So Cole started the season playing in China, but returned to the United States in December following an injury.
Cole will be an upgrade at the point off the bench for the Thunder, although not a dramatic one. The Thunder will still go as Russell Westbrook goes, they just may not be quite as bad when he sits.