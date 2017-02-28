Potential top-three NBA-draft prospect, Kansas’ Josh Jackson, charged with misdemeanor property damage

Markelle Fultz is the consensus top prospect in the 2017 NBA draft, and Lonzo Ball is a strong second.
Leading the pack for third? Probably Kansas forward Josh Jackson.
But Jackson’s résumé is now tainted by a misdemeanor property-damage charge.
The incident, which allegedly involved Kansas teammate Lagerald Vick and Kansas women’s basketball playerMcKenzie Calvert, occurred just before 2 a.m. Dec. 9.
Laura Bauer and Mara Rose Williams of The Kansas City Star:
Calvert is the same female KU student who a university investigation found Vick likely committed domestic violence against more than a year ago.
Calvert reportedly threw a drink on a male patron while leaving the bar. The Star has learned that the patron was Vick.
Jackson followed Calvert to her car, according to the release, and they argued. Witnesses saw Jackson kick the driver’s door of Calvert’s car and kick a rear taillight.
The Star has learned that Calvert — a standout on the women’s team — was in the driver’s seat while Jackson kicked her car.
Investigators have interviewed several people who witnessed the reported crime. A police report categorized the $2,991 in total damage to the car as a felony. But Friday’s release listed the damage at a higher amount, $3,150.45.
“Felony criminal damage (damage in excess of $1,000) was not charged because the state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that all the damage to the door and taillight were caused by Jackson,” the release said.
Jackson said in a statement he would pay for damage he “directly caused.” Kansas coach Bill Self, in his statement, called Jackson a “great ambassador for this university.”
NBA teams shouldn’t and probably won’t blindly accept Self’s self-interested assessment. Jackson’s conduct will likely be investigated during the pre-draft process, determining where it falls on the spectrum of a youthful transgression and the hot-button issue of domestic violence.
The better Jackson plays, the more forgiving teams will be. Right or wrong, that’s how it works. But this incident will be included in the overall assessment of Jackson.