Nick Young says he thought Lakers traded him

Nick Young… not so good at deciphering the trade deadline.

Last year, Young celebrated remaining with the Lakers — a day before the deadline.

Los Angeles didn’t deal him, keeping him long enough to rehab his value this year. So, as last week’s deadline approached, word leaked the Lakers sought a second-rounder for Young.

And on deadline day, Young saw this tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

Houston has traded guard Tyler Ennis to the Lakers, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Young on Spectrum Sportsnet, as transcribed by Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll:

“We all seen someone was going to Houston. Everybody was looking at me,” Young said, letting out a laugh that can only be described as a combination of nervousness and relief. “I thought I was gone, but it turned out to be ‘Celo.”

A minute later, as Young said, Wojnarowski revealed the rest of the trade. The Lakers were sending Marcelo Huerteas to the Rockets:

Sources: The Lakers will send guard Marcelo Huertas to the Rockets in Ennis deal. The Rockets will waive Huertas. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Young seems to enjoy being in Los Angeles, but it’s not clear he’s in Magic Johnson’s long-term plans. Young holds a $5,668,667 player option for next year. Opting out could be the best way for the 31-year-old in the midst of a career year to secure one more lucrative contract. But if the Lakers couldn’t get a second-rounder for him now, that could portend a cool free-agent market.

Whatever Young does this summer, at least he’ll spend the next few months with Los Angeles as he determines his plan.